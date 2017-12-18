Target teams up with Askov Finlayson for a capsule collection

The limited release collaboration is inspired by the North, snow, and Minnesota winters. The 50 items include cozy onesies, knit hats, candles, and even a snowtube, which Eric Dayton says is his favorite in the collection.

"Up here, your clothing has a job to do, especially in winter," he says. "But you also don’t have to trade function for style, and hopefully this collection delivers both."

The merch will launch on January 14 in 38 Minnesota stores and on Target.com -- just in time for the Super Bowl, the release states! -- with items priced in the $5 to $40 range.