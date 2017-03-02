Target stocks gender-neutral, mom-positive shirt; moms everywhere rejoice

However, it's rare to see a T-shirt for girls and boys acknowledging how strong our moms are. In fact, it's such a rarity that it merits a trending hashtag and joyous reaction photos on Instagram.

Target started a whirlwind of online positivity this week when it stocked a $6 T-shirt -- available for girls, boys, and babies (in onesie form) -- with silver lettering proclaiming that the wearer is "Strong Like Mom."

Hell yes, mom is strong.

Mom bloggers, single moms, and progressive families have been scooping up the tees and sharing pics of them on social media; currently #stronglikemom is popping up all over Twitter and Instagram.

It's good timing for the shirt. March is Women's History Month, and Mother's Day is just around the corner.

The tee and onsie are from Cat and Jack, a line that creates a variety of items proclaiming positive things, including "Future President" shirts for girls and "Kindness Matters" for boys.