She took her anger to social media, and others followed suit.

Disappointed in @Target ‘s decision to disgrace ALL FATHERS with their baby daddy cards. #FathersDay — Nate (@nate_mcc) June 13, 2018

Seriously @Target???? Baby Daddy is not a term of endearment. This is an insult to black fathers and a slap in the face to the African-American community as a whole. There are plenty of black men that are EXCELLENT FATHERS, not “baby daddies”!!! pic.twitter.com/Q9OWRpBl0M — LiciaYvette (@MsLiciaYvette) June 11, 2018

For those unfamiliar, "baby daddy" generally refers to a father who is not married or in a relationship with the mother of his child. Often there's deadbeat dad connotations associated with the term.

Target is yanking the cards.

"We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores," the organization stated via Twitter. "We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell."

American Greetings, makers of the card in question, has released a statement apologizing, but also defending their incorrect understanding of decades old slang.

“This particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband — which the inside copy makes clear,” says the release. “However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values. We should do better in the future, and we will. We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from the shelves and apologize for any offense we’ve caused.”

Meanwhile, Saunders is pleased with Target's quick response to her criticism.

"I am glad Target is showing they actually listen to their consumers and want to make it right," she told Buzzfeed. "You may not agree with me but at least be willing to learn from someone else’s perspective and not cut them down."