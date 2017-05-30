Target Field reveals free, nostalgia-heavy outdoor movie nights
If rag-tag baseball teams, rag-tag dancers, and/or rag-tag killer whales get your nostalgia engine hummin', have we got a summer movie lineup for you.
Target Field just announced its free summer movie series, and it features some nostalgia-drenched, family-friendly dandies. The following films will get rolling 7 p.m. Thursdays on the jumbo screen at Target Field Station, located just outside the stadium across from N. Fifth Street:
- June 1: The Sandlot (capsule review: Americana-rich boyhood classic; vastly superior to 2014's Boyhood)
- June 8: Footloose (capsule review: Kevin Bacon's cute/iconic lil butt defies god, inspires young people)
- June 29: The Parent Trap (capsule review: 1961 original teaches Boomers that wacky hijinks can save marriages)
- July 13: Inside Out (capsule review: Knockout cast delivers creatively drained Pixar's last great film)
- August 10: Finding Dory (capsule review: Knockout cast can't save creatively drained Pixar's high-profile sequel from 2016)
- August 24: Free Willy (capsule: classic tale of fish saving boy, boy saving fish; skip the director's cut)
Organizer Go Outside with Hennepin County encourages attendees to "bring a lawn chair or blanket, find a spot on the green grass outside the Twins’ ballpark and enjoy an evening watching a movie under the stars and the downtown skyline." Hey, that sounds nice!
Did this blog post get your outdoor summer movie engine hummin'? Then check out our comprehensive run-down of the offerings from Minneapolis Parks & Rec. here.
