Target Field reveals free, nostalgia-heavy outdoor movie nights

Target Field just announced its free summer movie series, and it features some nostalgia-drenched, family-friendly dandies. The following films will get rolling 7 p.m. Thursdays on the jumbo screen at Target Field Station, located just outside the stadium across from N. Fifth Street:

June 1: The Sandlot (capsule review: Americana-rich boyhood classic; vastly superior to 2014's Boyhood)

June 8: Footloose (capsule review: Kevin Bacon's cute/iconic lil butt defies god, inspires young people)

June 29: The Parent Trap (capsule review: 1961 original teaches Boomers that wacky hijinks can save marriages)

July 13: Inside Out (capsule review: Knockout cast delivers creatively drained Pixar's last great film)

August 10: Finding Dory (capsule review: Knockout cast can't save creatively drained Pixar's high-profile sequel from 2016)

August 24: Free Willy (capsule: classic tale of fish saving boy, boy saving fish; skip the director's cut)

Organizer Go Outside with Hennepin County encourages attendees to "bring a lawn chair or blanket, find a spot on the green grass outside the Twins’ ballpark and enjoy an evening watching a movie under the stars and the downtown skyline." Hey, that sounds nice!

