Target employees shame 'Dr. Who's' John Barrowman for trying to help a homeless man

When Barrowman (Arrow, Dr. Who, Torchwood) tried to buy a $40 gift certificate, a jacket, and a shirt at the Hollywood Target at La Brea and Santa Monica, staff told him that he "was not allowed to do that." According to Barrowman, folks waiting in line behind him were as confused as he was about the situation.

Now Barrowman is pissed, and taking to Twitter.

. @target @targetstyle @targetdoesitagain I am disgusted by what I was told. Arrest me for trying to help someone. The stupidity behind that rule. I want an explanation. My fans and followers please message #Target regarding this. JB pic.twitter.com/pNZ3Sfy3qZ — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) April 6, 2018

"How dare you as a customer tell me who I am allowed to buy for and what I am allowed to buy," he says in a video directed at the corporation.

Target responded that denying purchases intended for homeless people was not an official store policy, and that it would be checking on the anti-charity employee.

We’re very sorry for the experience you had at the LA Target store. We absolutely do not have a policy against this type of purchase, and are addressing it immediately with the team members involved. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) April 6, 2018

This time last year, Barrowman was at the Minneapolis Convention Center, bringing his goofy charm to the stage at Wizard World's ComicCon, where he sang a song, changed clothes behind a couch onstage, and talked about his experiences as an openly gay actor and LGBTQ advocate.