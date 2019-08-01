Swimsuits! Vintage in an alley! An epic garage sale! 5 killer fashion events happening this weekend

Stash Bash Vintage Blowout

Stash Bash Vintage Blowout

Get your vintage on at the very first Stash Bash. Local vendors Neal Jewelry, Arlee Park, Kollektiv Vintage, Älskling, and Sara Tonko will be selling a variety of vintage—think worn-in tees, silk slip dresses, and designer pieces—all at affordable, accessible prices. There will even home decor and children’s clothing, making it a perfect stop to grab a cute, unique gift for someone’s upcoming birthday or housewarming party. Did we mention that the sale happens at the same time and place as the NE Food Truck Rally? Can it get better than that? No, it can’t. (4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 1. Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis)



Wild Isles Happy Hour Pop-Up

Still need a swimsuit? Check out local designs from Wild Isles, which specializes in adorable, sustainable, and ethical suits for those with fuller busts, D cups and up. Their designs are simple, stylish, and supportive, and this pop-up happy hour at Cliché is the best way to find your perfect fit. Plus, take 20 percent off your Cliché store purchase. (6 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 2. Cliché, 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis)

We swear there are gems in this chaos. findfurnish

findfurnish Clearance Sale

Updating the look of your living room? Doing some rearranging? Head over to findfurnish’s giant clearance sale to snag a deal (or three) on furniture from the beloved Northeast mid-century modern emporium. The storefront basement will be jam-packed with treasures, but we’d advise shopping early to get the best stuff. (9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 3-4. findfurnish, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis)

Back Alley Bazaar

Back Alley Bazaar

Every year, the fine folks at Golden Pearl Vintage throw their Back Alley Bazaar, selling vintage pieces that aren’t in 100 percent pristine condition, but are totally wearable—just in need of a little extra love. “Not quite perfect, but still DANG CUTE,” is how the Pearl crew describes it. For the fourth annual installment of the sale, they’re adding some new vendors, including Audrey Rose Vintage, Paper Unicorn Vintage, Shop Country Club, and June Resale. The sale takes place during Open Streets Northeast and In Cahoots, Red Stag’s beer-themed block party, so consider biking or taking a Lyft to alleviate parking woes. Cash and cards are accepted, so you can shop, shop, shop to your heart’s delight. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 4. Golden Pearl Vintage, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)



Temple Israel Sisterhood Garage Sale

Do not miss this sale! The Temple Israel Sisterhood Garage Sale is a Twin Cities institution. For the 29th (!!) annual installment of the event, Temple Israel will be packed with goodies like designer clothing, household goods, toys, jewelry, crystals, records, and more. A few tips: Skip a big bag and go hands-free. Wear something fitted, to make trying things on as simple as possible. Go back a few times, because there’s a lot to look at. All proceeds benefit the synagogue and the Minneapolis community. Also good to know: This sale is cash or check only. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 4. Admission is $5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, August 5-6.)

