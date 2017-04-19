Sweet-ass 420 bongs at Gamut: A-List April 19-25

Torched: Functional Glass in a Dysfunctional Society

Gamut Gallery

Much like an elegant wine glass or an intricate beer stein, a well-made glass pipe can be a functional work of art. Revelers at Gamut Gallery will be able to see this demonstrated, as glass artists will be showcasing their often complex, sometimes humorous, and strikingly beautiful sculptures, pipes, and jewelry design. The show, curated by local glass artist RepoMn, will feature a variety of pieces. There are floating pigs, an odd robot, and a sweet-ass cobra bong. The 420 VIP preview party on Thursday, April 20, costs $20, and runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Sarah White with Mica May will provide tunes, with fire dancers and glassblowing demonstrations adding to the festivities. The opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, will include performances by Loom In Essence and Nicky Boy Floyd. Admission is $5. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through May 12 —Jessica Armbruster

WEDNESDAY 4.19

Signs of Resistance: Protest Sign Show

514 Studios

It’s time to up your protest-sign game with the help of Twin Cities designers who are elevating the aesthetic and information dissemination of the resistance. In anticipation of the March for Science on April 22, several local agencies — including 514 Studios, This Is Folly, Woychick Design, and J. O’Brien Design — are hosting an event that features professional-quality protest signs, all for sale for $40. Make your voice heard on issues you care about, such as science, climate change, human rights, and political corruption. Proceeds from sales and donations help the ACLU of Minnesota fight the good fight for civil rights. At the reception, enjoy Argentine treats from DelSur Empanadas Food Truck and refreshment from Bent Paddle Brewing Co. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 514 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-520-1514. —Sheila Regan

Dudley Riggs

Various dates and locations

Long before he founded comedy and improv hub Brave New Workshop, Dudley Riggs was indoctrinated into showbiz. You could even say he was born into it: His parents were circus performers, and incorporated the infant Riggs into their act because they didn’t have a babysitter. The intrepid youngster became a vaudeville performer, then a circus flier, experiences that would inform his third — and most illustrious — showbiz career as the creator of “instant theater” and the founder of the Brave New Workshop, the longest-running satirical theater in the country. When Riggs moved to Minneapolis, he recognized that “…what this town needed was good bread, espresso, and satire.” He succeeded in bringing all three to the skeptical, restrained Minnesota milieu. Riggs chronicles his creative evolution in his new book, Flying Funny: My Life Without a Net, which features a foreword from BNW alum and current U.S. Sen. Al Franken. This delightful memoir takes readers behind the scenes of circus life and into the mind of a man who forever changed the nature of nightlife in Minneapolis.

Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at Brave New Workshop, 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Free; RSVP required here.

Thursday, April 20, at 4 p.m. at University of Minnesota Bookstore, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-625-6000. Free. —Erica Rivera

THURSDAY 4.20

Fashion Week MN

Various locations

Despite the occasional snowstorm, spring is technically here in Minnesota. That means we can start coveting spring threads, even if we can’t wear them on chillier days. Ushering in a new season is Fashion Week MN, a 10-day celebration that includes glam parties, pop-up shops, runway shows, and other happenings. Things kick off on Thursday with #MinnstaFashion at the Foshay from 7 to 10 p.m. The interactive, social-media-themed event will feature a fashion show by couture resale boutique Luxury Garage Sale and local emerging designers. Folks can shop and sip at Minneapolis Craft Market, with plenty of locally made goods and beer on tap. It’s at Modist Brewing on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. I AM Fabulous will honor the beauty and fashion of Minnesotans of all ages at Hewing Hotel on Sunday. Cliché will once again take it to the street for Cliché Crosswalk from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. As models walk around the block, revelers can shop inside the south Minneapolis boutique. Other happenings this week include Joynoelle at Aria, Black Magik Woman III, Envision, and Fashion Revolution, a festival within a festival examining the fashion industry’s record on fair labor and sustainability, and how you can shop ethically. For a complete list of happenings — and there are many — visit fashionweekmn.com. Through April 29 —Jessica Armbruster

Third Thursday: Nerd Thursday

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Get your geek on this Thursday at Mia’s monthly series. There will be plenty of things to do and explore. Just in time for spring candy season, the Grown-Up Club will examine the merits of Peep-based dioramas. Test out the museum’s latest tech projects, or try your hand at virtual reality beer pong. Stretch your knowledge at geeky trivia, sing your way through PowerPoint Karaoke, and get a workout doing yoga poses inspired by Guillermo Del Toro’s Crimson Peak. Folks interested in checking out Del Toro’s “At Home with Monsters” for free can sign up to become a Mia member (also free). Tickets sell out fast, so head online or call the museum to reserve a spot. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. —Jessica Armbruster

MST3K Screening Night

Bauhaus Brew Labs

In the 1990s, Mystery Science Theater 3000 turned trash-talking movies into an art form. The program triumphantly returned last week after a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, an original cast reunion, and lots of online excitement. These days, it’s Jonah Ray who is trapped in space with delightfully sarcastic robots. Together, they will watch a lot of really shitty movies, as evil scientists — campily played by Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt — study the impact they have on the crew. This Thursday, Bauhaus Brew Labs will binge-watch a handful of the brand-new episodes on Netflix, snarking away over beers. MidNord Empanada Truck will be on hand with eats. 6 p.m. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Jessica Armbruster

Found Footage Festival

Heights Theater

The Found Footage Festival, a traveling freakshow of bizarre VHS gems, will make a one-night stop in Minnesota with an all-new collection of videos that Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett have curated from garage sales, dumpsters, and the deepest, darkest corners of the internet. At the Heights, you’ll be watching old TV commercials, corporate training tapes, PSAs on satanic cults, and helpful how-to videos about the proper way to engage in cybersex. They have something extra-special at this installment, as David Letterman donated his personal VHS collection to the duo after retiring from The Late Show. In addition to the so-bad-it-must-be-real found footage, you’ll be treated to a video of a recent prank where Pickett and Prueher posed as a strongman duo, Chop & Steele, and appeared on local news channels throughout the country. Get ready to laugh, cringe, and probably have really weird dreams later. Find tickets and more info at www.foundfootagefest.com. 8 p.m. $12. 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; 763-788-9079. —Patrick Strait

Fashion Revolution MN

Various locations

Love clothes but don’t want to support oppression? Fashion Revolution MN is for you. The series, part of a global festival, marks the anniversary of the 2013 Rena Plaza Factory collapse in Bangladesh where 1,134 garment workers were killed. Since that tragic event, fashion revolutionaries have been honoring the memories of those lost by encouraging everyone to ask the question: Who made my clothes? The series is part of Fashion Week MN, and its upcoming events include a spring clothing swap from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at St. Catherine University; an ethical wardrobe workshop hosted by the Minnesota Women’s Collective from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at True Ethic; a mending lab from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at Junket: Tossed and Found; and a fashion show from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Hazel & Rose. More ethical gatherings are planned throughout the rest of the month, so follow @Fash_Rev_MN and #FashRev for updates. Events are free. Through April 29 —Sheila Regan

Dave Attell

Acme Comedy Co.

“We live in a world that’s not that fun anymore,” says Dave Attell. “You can’t smoke outside; you can’t do anything. It’s as good as it’s gonna get. A comedy club is now the last place you’re going to be able to hear not only inappropriate stuff but cool and informative stuff. I think that’s what still attracts a lot of people to standup.” That’s despite some obvious hurdles. “I think people are judgmental of comedy,” he states. “People come to the club with their own political correctness and opinions on what’s funny and what’s not funny and that’s cool.... But when they take it to the next level, get offended, and Twitter-hate the comic? I mean, these are just jokes. There’s a lot more important things to get upset about.” Attell gained a national following with TV shows like Insomniac with Dave Attell, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and his Showtime series, Dave’s Old Porn. However, he is still seen as one of America’s most important and influential comedians. “I go out on the road and work on my act, that’s really what I do,” he says. “Hopefully down the road I’ll do a few more specials and then retire.” 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $28. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

FRIDAY 4.21

Envision: Spring 2017

Pillsbury Machine Shop

For over a decade, Envision has demonstrated why Twin Cities fashion is noteworthy. This Friday, see what’s in store for spring at this season’s installment. The location is new, as the party is moving from Orchestra Hall to the Pillsbury Machine Shop. Local fashions parading down the runway on Minnesota models include threads and accessories from 17 designers and boutiques, including Cliché, Emily Trevor, George Moskal, Kindred Folk, Mona Williams, and Sarah Furnae. DJ Sarah White will spin tunes, and glam views will be abundant, as revelers will be able to perch from the second-story mezzanine as models march by. An after-party at Honey will keep things hopping after the show. Tickets and more info can be found at envisionmpls.com. A portion of the night’s proceeds will benefit northeast Minneapolis art gallery Public Functionary. 8 to 11 p.m.; VIP admission at 7 p.m. $30; $60-$80 VIP. 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre and Flying Foot Forum

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

Two of the Twin Cities’ most innovative percussive dance companies team up as part of the Cowles Center’s Merge series. Joe Chvala and his Flying Foot Forum remount “Trines,” which juxtaposes the rhythmic possibilities of tap shoes and percussion instruments, and “Filarfolket,” a lovely, Swedish folk-rock-inflected work infused with American folk dance, tap, and clogging. The new piece, “Friction,” with percussion by Peter O’Gorman, pushes inventive limits even further. Meanwhile, Susana di Palma’s Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre brings passion to the percussive with “Siempre Flamenco,” a playful full company work “Jaleos” by La Conja, and the emotion-infused premiere of “Rescilencia” by Omayra Amaya, the grandniece of legendary flamenco dancer Carmen Amaya. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $30. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Blackout Improv

Phoenix Theater

On the third Friday of each month, Phoenix Theater becomes home to Blackout, an African American improv troupe that tackles issues concerning today’s society. Since getting their start in 2015, the group has made their monthly showcase a must-see event with sketches and music. April’s show is titled “Black Is Beautiful. Black Is Sexy,” and features a cast of some of the Twin Cities’ best improv performers, including John Gebretatose, Alyssa DiVirgilio, Sami Dee, and Duck Washington. While improv is interactive to begin with, what makes Blackout unique is that the show ultimately becomes a back-and-forth dialogue between the performers and the audience, making for a fun, thought-provoking, and empowering evening of comedy. If you missed last month’s Black and Funny Improv Festival, this is your opportunity to see the best of Minnesota’s booming improv scene in action. Buy early, this show will definitely sell out in advance. 10:30 p.m. $10. 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-377-2285. —Patrick Strait

SATURDAY 4.22

March for Science

Cathedral Hill/Minnesota State Capitol

Considering how partisan positions have come to influence virtually every aspect of policymaking in the U.S. government, it’s easy to forget that scientific findings were once regarded as relatively neutral ground. While past generations of politicians might have argued over the weight of scientific findings, the outright dismissal of research as a de facto partisan stance is a lamentably modern development that prioritizes party allegiance over realitiy. The scientific community is rising up in support of rhetoric-free research and addressing issues vital to the health of our planet. This Earth Day, cities across the globe will be participating in the March for Science, demonstrating against forces that would denigrate scientifically derived evidence as just another nebulous political position. The Twin Cities march will begin at Cathedral Hill and proceed to the Minnesota State Capitol where a rally featuring a variety of guest speakers is planned. Afterward, nearby Tin Whiskers Brewery (founded by three electrical engineers) will welcome thirsty marchers and donate a portion of beer sales to the cause. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Check marchforsciencemn.com for more info. —Brad Richason

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company: Le Petit Moulin

The Ritz Theater

Moulin Rouge, the legendary Parisian cabaret mythologized by no less than four feature films, has long been renowned for dazzlingly excessive spectacle. Seeking to restore some emotional intimacy to the storied locale, the creative team at COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company has taken a refreshing approach with its original staging, Le Petit Moulin. Rather than relying on flashy bombast, Le Petit Moulin seeks the inner heart of the club through two sisters coping with the aftermath of WWI via the dance floor. Artistic director Regina Peluso will oversee the choreography, Joshua Campbell will handle stage direction, and Doug Rohde will be taking on musical direction. Further bolstered by a standout ensemble — including Andrea Mislan, Heather Brockman, Michael Hanna, and Katie Gearty — and live musical accompaniment, Le Petit Moulin aspires to nothing less than an exaltation befitting its namesake. The show is in previews Thursday, April 20 through the 2 p.m. show on Saturday, April 22. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sundays. $26-$50. 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 877-508-7890. Through May 7 —Brad Richason

Brian Brooks Moving Company

Northrop

A spring storm sweeps across Northrop’s stage as University of Minnesota Dance Program students join the Brian Brooks Moving Company in Brooks’ windswept “Torrent.” Turbulence and mesmerizing momentum that take dancers to their physical limits characterize his choreography. But there is also a whole lot of fluid movement, as dancers decant their bodies way, way off center. This concert includes several works from the company’s repertory, plus a special duet for Brooks and former New York City Ballet principal dancer Wendy Whelan. “First Fall” unites the “It Boy” of contemporary American dance, as Brooks has been called, with one of ballet’s supreme stylists. 8 p.m. $30-$50. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Linda Shapiro

SUNDAY 4.23

Welcome to Night Vale

Pantages Theatre

The Welcome to Night Vale podcast debuted in the summer of 2012 and quickly became a hit. Hosted by Cecil Gershwin Palmer, aka Cecil Baldwin, the program centers on a radio station in a fictitious Western desert town. In October 2013, the cast began staging live shows. Needing someone to host the events, Joseph Fink, who created the show along with Jeffrey Cranor, got his wife, Megan Bashwiner, involved. “I’ve been working with the show from the beginning,” she says from her home in New York City. “Joseph needed an actress, and he had one in his house. So I guess I got the job by default.” In addition to emceeing the live events, Bashwiner also plays the popular character Deb, described as a “sentient patch of haze.” She primarily reads advertisements during the broadcasts. “They said, ‘If we’re going to have you on the road, we should give you something else to do.’” Watching people record a podcast onstage might not sound exciting, but Bashwiner insists it’s quite engaging. “It’s great,” she says. “Cecil runs the show, and brings out the different guest stars. We’re reading from a script, so it is very much like radio theater. Seeing Cecil live is worth the price of admission.” 7 p.m. $30. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

MONDAY 4.24

Black Magik Woman III

Norseman Distillery

The future is still female. At this photography exhibition, which is part of Fashion Week MN, femme photographers, designers, and muses will be collaborating. Once again, Connie Mrotek has curated this fab party and art show, which will showcase work by over a dozen duos. The vodka flowed freely at last year’s shindig, which was filled with more glamour, fashion, and art than is typically found on a Monday night. This year will feature a preshow panel talk where the proceeds will benefit nonprofit Reclaim. Visit fashionweekmn.com for more info. 6 to 10 p.m.; 5 p.m. VIP. Free; $25 VIP admission. 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933. —Jessica Armbruster