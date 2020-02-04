Surrealism, social justice, and the color yellow: This week in art

Opening Reception: Cartography of Desire

Where it’s at: The Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Catherine University, St. Paul

What it’s about: In this exhibition, curated by Katayoun Amjadi and John Schuerman, 12 artists from 10 different geopolitical locations take on topics like social and environmental justice in works that carve out new ways of looking at our world.

Why you should go: The growing intolerance and xenophobia that proliferates American discourse—and even dictates federal policy—can be overwhelming. Come to this powerful exhibition as artists guide us to new paths toward a better world.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday

"Stand-Ins" at Rosalux Terrence Payne, 'We Sent Out A Search Party and All They Found was You'

Stand Ins: New Works From Terrence Payne & Jim Hittinger

Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Suite 195, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artists Terrence Payne and Jim Hittinger share works for an exhibition that aims to flip American culture on its head through humor and irony. The show includes oil pastel drawings by Payne that disrupt notions of normalcy, while Jim Hittinger’s large-scale paintings reference popular culture and the supernatural for sardonic commentary.

Why you should go: Life is too short to merely accept things as they are. Add a dose of subtle subversion into your week with work by these two local artists.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday

"The Color Series: Yellow"

The Color Series: Part 3, Yellow

Where it’s at: Kolman & Pryor Gallery, Northrup King Building, Studio 395, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: It may be winter, but that doesn’t mean we can’t pretend that we live in a world where sunshine exists. This group show at Kolman & Pryor features work by artists that celebrate the cheeriest shade of the color palette: yellow.

Why you should go: Lighten your mood with these sunny works.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Vladimir Dikarev

Vladimir Dikarev: Poetic Surrealism

Where it’s at: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: This collection from artist Vladimir Dikarev features a dark surrealism. The works were created between 1985 and 2019, beginning during his time living in the Soviet Union and continuing through his move to Minnesota.

Why you should go: What’s the point of being normal? Embrace the weird in these dreamlike, poetic works.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday