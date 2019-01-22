Surreal photography, short films, and more: 4 great art shows happening this week

Conversations in Native Futures

Where it’s at: Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul



What it’s about: Artist Dakota Hoska and Joe Horse Capture, the director of Native American Initiatives at the Minnesota Historical Society, discuss the work of Native artists, and the past, present, and future of Native American identity in art. That will include Frank Big Bear, Patrick DesJarlait, and Wendy Red Star, as well as white artist Edward S. Curtis, who photographed Native Americans. All of the artists being discussed are included in the M’s current exhibition, “100 Years and Counting.”



Why you should go: Dig a little deeper into the way Native identity has been portrayed, with a focus on contemporary Native artists.



When: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday

Sib Pauv Zog

SIB PAUV ZOG: A Hmong Cultural Harvest



Where it’s at: 300 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis



What it’s about: Featuring artists Tori Hong, Pa Na Lor, RedGreen Rivers, Kao Lee Thao, Melissa Vang, and fashion designer Xee among others, the exhibition includes installations that will get you thinking about the true meaning of harvest.



Why you should go: What does art and farming have to do with each other? Find out, at this intriguing event that focuses on the labor of contemporary Hmong artists and farmers, exploring new cultural traditions and cultural practices. Hosted by Artcrop, a CSA for Hmong art.



When: 4-6:30 p.m. Friday

Erik Johansson, 'Cut and Fold'

Imagine: Surreal Photography by Erik Johansson



Where it’s at: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis



What it’s about: Prepare for some mind-bending acrobatics when Swedish photographer/visual artist Erik Johansson hits the American Swedish Institute. What’s real and what’s fake swirl in a dizzyingly hyperreal display of work. Also, check out the work of local artist Stuart Klipper, whose post-Chernobyl photographs of Northern Sweden show the devastation of human experiments.



Why you should go: Fans of photography manipulation will want to check out Erik Johansson’s other-other-worlds images. Stuart Klipper’s startling photographs are an added bonus.



When: The “First Look” preview party is from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday (tickets are $15 ASI members and $20 for non-members). Both exhibits are open with general admission on Saturday.

Meiro Koizumi

Artist Talk: Meiro Koizumi



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave., Minneapolis



What it’s about: Japanese video and performance artist Meiro Koizumi's 58-minute film "Battlelands" follows the lives of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans by having them wear body cameras as they move through their domestic spaces. Meiro will give an artist talk about the film, which will be screening at Mia through April 28.



Why you should go: “Battlelands” offers an inside look at PTSD and the challenges of re-acclimating to civilian life. But it's not so much a documentary as it is a poetic meditation. This is Koizumi’s first film with non-Japanese subjects.



When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday