Surprise! A reality TV star has purchased the Len Druskin chain

Then, mysteriously, the City Center location reopened with a new name: Shop the Runway.

And here's where it gets really random: It turns out the chain has been purchased by reality TV star Marcus Lemonis.

Lemonis is host of The Profit, a CNBC program where the business mogul invests and helps struggling businesses recoup. It's unclear whether Len Druskin will be part of the show, but for now the one downtown Minneapolis store is open for business, and Lemonis hopes to make money from it.

“I’m trying to restart the engine,” he told the Star Tribune yesterday. “I’m bringing unsold merchandise from all the stores to City Center.”

Shop the Runway is currently offering a boatload of sale items, ranging from 60 to 80 percent off, with all purchases final.

We may still see a Len Druskin revival in the future -- the family will retain the rights to the name -- but in the meantime Lemonis is at the wheel of the current chain.

Lemonis' other Twin Cities connections include ownership of several Bentley’s Pet Stuff locations.