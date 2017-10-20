Surly Darkness, Prince pins, 'Stranger Things' tunes: 58 free things to do this weekend

Bobby Rogers

FRIDAY:

Bobby Rogers: The Blacker the Berry

Photographer celebrating black excellence. There will be an opening reception at 7 p.m. Friday, October 20. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.

The Spins: Stranger Things Edition

Andrea Swensson of Shane Kramer spin tunes. 8-11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Half Baked Day

Celebration of the brewery's half-birthday, with specialty IPAs and a food truck. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Oct. 20; Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

'Allegory of a Moment,' by Sean Smuda, whose work is also featured in "Culture as a Weapon."

Culture As Weapon

This group show is in reaction to gun culture and violence. In Space 369. There will be an opening reception on Friday, October 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. Other open hours are noon to 5 p.m. October 21 and October 27. Free. Dow Building, 2242 University Ave. W., St Paul.

The Florists

With Sass, Karate Break, and Ahem. 9 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Von Tramps

With the Pour Organs and the Mondale Riot. 10 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

L-R: Crystal Morey, Alessandro Gallo, Lindsay Pichaske

Tempered Beasts

There will be a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 20. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



Nature/Nurture: Norman Holen & Alisa Holen

Public reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 20. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.

Friday Family Fun Night

Halloween-themed party featuring games, cultural activities, art, open gym, nutrition demonstration, beverages, and light refreshments. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1539 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-879-1700.



Perspectives

Art, skate, and music show featuring live performance by Josh Harmony & Co., with artwork by Lance Cyril Mountain, Kevin Bergquist, and Josh Harmony, complimentary beer, and giveaways from Vans, RVCA, and Toy Machine. 7-10:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Familia Skateboard Shop, 2833 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-6930.

Lisa Pemrick

Chaos Nurtured

Paintings by Lisa Pemrick. With hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, and a performance by Paris1919. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-340-9738.



Chris Perricelli

7 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Flashlight Vinyl, 1519 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-558-3838.



Dan Newton

6:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Dee Miller

8 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Late Night Jazz in the Dunsmore

Featuring a variety of bands and musicians. 9-11 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Larry Bond

Author presents his new book, 'The Mighty Fallen: Our Nation's Greatest War Memorials.' 10 a.m. Oct. 20; Free. Historic Fort Snelling, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul; 612-726-1171.



Matthew Desmond

Author discusses his new book, 'Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.' RSVP and more info here. 1 p.m. Oct. 20; Free; RSVP required. Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

Peter Schimke Trio

7-11:30 p.m. Daily from Oct. 20-21. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

President's Lecture Series Presents: A Conversation with Mel Chin, Jay Coogan, and Kinji Akagawa

In auditorium 150. 1:15 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3775.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Brian Naughton Band

9 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



University Wind Ensemble Concert: Musical Portraits

7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Work-in-Progress Showing of New Work by Salia Sanou

With the Karen L. Charles Threads Dance Project. Public reception with artists to follow the performance. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Free. The Lundstrum Center, 1617 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-521-2600.





Promo image

Surly Darkness Day 2017

With bottles of Surly Darkness, special beers on tap, and metal from God Came From Space, Sunless, Ghost Bath, Khemmis, and Toxic Holocaust. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Surly Brewing Brooklyn Center, 4811 Dusharme Drive, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; 763-999-4040.

Fall Flea Market Part Deux

Artista Bottega and the Bearded Mermaid Bazaar team up. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Center For Lost Objects, 957 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-504-2356.





FB

Prince-themed pins and tunes. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Seen the Future, 2223 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Dogsquatch

Dog costume parade around the North Loop. 2 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Modern Love Veterinary, 213 N. 5th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-361-4200.



Fragile Canyons (CD Release Show)

10 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Ghost Replicant

With Treasons, Pyralis, and Wanderer. 9 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Jack Knife & the Sharps

9 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Jourdan Hines (EP Release Show)

With Mary Elizabeth Wallin and Moon Chicken. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-567-6345.



Linesmasher

Innovative performance series featuring Pancake7, DJ Mickey Breeze, Soul Reflect, and Thadra Sheridan. 7 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0306.



Frogtown Arts Fest

Fundraiser for the Victoria Theater, featuring live music, art, food trucks, and comedy. Located at 815 University Ave., with afterparty at Ngon Bistro. 2-9 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Ngon Bistro, 799 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-3301.

Greg Graham

Big Fat Bacon and Other Paintings

New work by Greg Graham. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 21. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Industrial Output

New work by Rod Massey. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 21. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

The Exquisite Crypt

Create collaborative art. Bring materials to contribute. Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Get Behind the Work V

Member group show. Artist talk 2-5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 21. Daily from Oct. 7-28; Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.



Beyond Bars: Voices of Incarceration

Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop’s annual reading. 7 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Hamline University Klas Center, 1537 Taylor Ave., St. Paul; 651-962-5000.

Crow Milk

With the Ers and Babylon Slims. 8 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.



Dance the Balkan Way Festival Gala

Featuring performances by the local community folk dance groups Bulgari, TAAM Turkish Folk Dance Group, Romanian Izvorasul, Greek Dancers of Minnesota, with local live music, open dance, and food served at 5:30 p.m. More info at bibach.org. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 21; Free; $10 for dinner. Concordia University Buetow Music Center Auditorium, 1282 Concordia Ave., Saint Paul; 651-641-8248.



Debbie Duncan

8 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



George Morrison: Drawings and Small Paintings

Daily from Oct. 21-July 1; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Mayyadda

6:30 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Mi Vida, Mi Amor

Photographs by Eduardo Blidner. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Sat., Oct. 21. Free. Icebox Quality Framing And Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE, #443, Minneapolis; 612-788-1790.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Nick Costa, Danny Wolf, and Alex Tulp

8 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Caydence Records & Coffee, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-207-6856.



Parallel Liberation Struggle: Lessons in Resistance

Featuring a variety of speakers exploring the similarities in violence used against Palestinians, African Americans, and Native Americans. Register at mn.breakthebonds.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 21; Free; registration required. University of Minnesota - Kenneth H. Keller Hall, 200 Union St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-625-3300.



The Banjo Concert

Featuring Dumpy Jug Bumpers, Adam Kiesling, Mike in the Wilderness, Phil Nusbaum, and Sherry Minnick. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 21; Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 952-847-8107.

SUNDAY:



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. from Jan. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun. from Feb. 12; Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Elisa Korenne

Book launch for 'Hundred Miles to Nowhere,' featuring readings and live songs from the author/songwriter. 5 p.m. Oct. 22; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Kate Hennessey

Author presents her new book, 'Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved By Beauty.' 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22; Free. University Baptist Church, 1219 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1768.



Power Gathering: Sewing and Sambusas

Learn techniques for hand sewing and sewing machines, and create a banner in support of Black Lives Matter. 2-5 p.m. Oct. 22; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



Saint Paul Civic Symphony: An Autumn Journey

1 p.m. Oct. 22; Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.



Susan Weinberg

Author presents her new book, 'We Spoke Jewish,' at the JHSUM annual meeting. 1 p.m. Oct. 22; Free. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park; 952-381-3400.