Surly Darkness flows freely tonight (and other free happenings this week)

Stout Bout Wrassle-Palooza

For those looking for a rare-ish beer happy hour, Monday night at Pizza Luce in Seward is a good place to park. They'll be serving up two years' worth of Surly Darkness (2015-'16) and three years of Goose Island Bourbon County (2014-'16). The kegs will be tapped at 5 p.m. Order up a pint or go for a tasting course of either brew. 5 to 11 p.m. Monday. Pizza Luce, 2200 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-2535.

2017 Saint Paul Winter Carnival

The biggest and best winter festival kicks off this week and runs through February 5. During that time, St. Paul and surrounding suburbs will be extra busy with special gallery shows, family happenings, ice- and snow-sculpture building, parties, and more. The Moon Glow Pedestrian Parade starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Meet at the Securian Building/Chamber of Commerce lobby (401 Robert St. St. Paul) if you'd like to walk. Once the crowd makes their way to Rice Park, they will be greeted with live music and other entertainment. The Ice Bar opens at 5 p.m., and offers warm mulled wine and other treats. For complete prices and event schedules, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the hotline at 651-223-7400.

U.S. Pond Hockey Championship

For this epic tournament, athletes often take to the ice during some of the coldest days of the year in hopes of winning the Golden Shovel. On the way to the final battle, many teams will square off in divisions including co-ed, womens, 40-plus, and rink rat. The most competitive players can be found in open division, where it’s not uncommon to find a pro or former college athlete. While teams of eight duke it out, revelers can practice their moves on a public rink open to all ages, relax in the beer garden, and warm up in a heated tent serving eats and hot beverages. For complete game schedules, see the official U.S. Pond Hockey website, www.uspondhockey.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Lake Nokomis, 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis.