Surly Darkness Day mixes beer and metal: A-List 10.18-24

Promo image

WEDNESDAY 10.18

My Favorite Murder Live

Northrop

Have you ever been tried to bring up a hilarious story about murder at a party only to have everyone look at you like, well, a murderer? Fear not: The Murderinos are coming. Hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, the My Favorite Murder podcast combines true crime stories with dark humor in a match made in homicide heaven. This week, the scream queens will bring their live show to Minneapolis. Whether they’re revisiting the Bain Family murders of New Zealand, the Brownout Strangler, or the Pillow Pyro of Southern California, Kilgariff and Hardstark are like those two creepy friends at the slumber party who you never want to stop talking. If you’re a sucker for a scary story or just love to laugh at the darkest possible moment, this is your chance to join fellow maniacs for a show that always kills. 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. $29.50-$45; $150 VIP. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Patrick Strait

Jamie Lissow

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Jamie Lissow exists in two different worlds. When he’s filming the Netflix original series Real Rob, a fictionalized account of the life of actor and fellow comic Rob Schneider, he’s in Los Angeles. Otherwise he’s at home in Alaska, where his wife is from. “I wanted to live in L.A., she wanted to live in Alaska,” he explains, “so we compromised and now we live in Alaska.” Sometimes the worlds collide. “I was on the phone in my backyard with Rob, and he was psyched that Adam Sandler was going to be on our show,” he says. His father-in-law, who lives next door and was out in his yard, asked Lissow if he was writing a scene with Schneider over the phone. “There’s no way anyone has ever done that the way you’re doing it now,” said his father-in-law. At that moment, Lissow was also cleaning up moose poop with a pooper scooper. He’s still adjusting to life as an Alaskan. For example, his wife called him while he was out, and said she had a job for a man. “On the way home I picked up a man, this friend of mine, a native Alaskan,” he explains. “I didn’t even consider myself for the job.” 18+; 21+ later shows. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $13-$22. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

J. Elvis Weinstein

Acme Comedy Co.

J. Elvis Weinstein, Josh to the Twin Cities faithful, takes a break from multiple projects to perform at Acme Comedy Co. this week. “I’ve been doing more standup because part of my brain is tied up with things I have no desire to deal with,” he explains. Those projects include the soon-to-be released documentary about rocker and actor Michael Des Barres, as well as one about standup comedy in Asia. He also has a podcast with Andy Kindler called Thought Spiral. “I feel I have some sort of creative outlet going on while I’m doing the not so creative aspects of some of the other projects.” Further complicating matters was a recent stint on jury duty. He was the foreman. “I’ve been on jury duty five times, and four times I was the foreman.” Helpful advice from Weinstein: Don’t say anything in the jury room. “The rule seems to be whoever says, ‘We need to pick a foreman’ ends up being the foreman.” Onstage, he talks about his personal life in what he hopes is a universal manner. “I try to keep myself from getting too political, because I need a break from that. I spend all day writing anti-Trump tweets.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Wedding Band

Penumbra Theatre

Founder Lou Bellamy is now Penumbra Theatre’s artistic director emeritus, but he’s far from retired. The veteran director is taking the helm for a new production of Alice Childress’ play about an interracial romance. Writing during the heart of the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, Childress imagined an African-American seamstress who develops a passionate mutual attraction with a white man in South Carolina circa 1918. The characters suffer censure from their community, and half a century after their imagined romance, the topic was still so controversial that Wedding Band wasn’t produced professionally until 1972. It remained little known for decades, but in recent years companies have started to revive the script and make the case that it’s an underappreciated classic. There’s perhaps no organization better suited to tackle this complex and challenging script, which isn’t just a plea for tolerance but an examination of intersectionality and an excoriation of white privilege. Local audiences who thrilled to the Guthrie Theater’s superb production of Childress’ best-known play, Trouble in Mind, last year should take note of this rare opportunity to see a Penumbra production of this important follow-up. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $15-$40. 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul; 651-224-3180. Through November 12 —Jay Gabler

Twin Cities Film Fest

Kerasotes Showplace ICON Theatre at West End

This week, the Twin Cities Film Fest returns to West End for eight days of special screenings, director and actor talks, and more. While this festival has global offerings, there are quite a few local luminaries showcased as well. The Year of Spectacular Men is featured on opening night. It’s directed by Minnesota native Lea Thompson, and stars her daughters, Zoey and Madelyn Deutch (the latter wrote the screenplay). All three will be at the event to chat about the project. Werner Herzog-produced A Gray State examines the true story of a Minnesota filmmaker who worked in Hollywood until he murdered his family and committed suicide. Lighter fare includes Permanent, a comedy about teen angst, bad hair, and family quirks, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, starring another Minnesota native, Rachael Leigh Cook, who will also be at the festival. For the full schedule, lineup, and additional info, visit twincitiesfilmfest.org. $12-$20 per screening. 1625 W. End Blvd., St. Louis Park; 612-568-0375. Through October 28 —Jessica Armbruster

L-R: Jason Ramey, Jennifer Davis, Margie Rotondo

THURSDAY 10.19

Art Is My Weapon

Gamut Gallery

We need to talk about guns. Two separate gallery exhibitions, one at Gamut Gallery and another at Space 369, are adding to the discussion. “Art Is My Weapon” takes a page from Brian Borrello’s Guns in the Hands of Artists project, where decommissioned guns became non-deadly works of art. For this group show, 250 guns, collected in 2016 through a buyback program, were sent to artists to become raw material in their artwork. The results include sculptures, photography, paintings, and glasswork. Some guns have become candle holders, others are now lawn tchotchkes, and others have inspired new takes on shooting-range targets. The opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, is free and features a spoken-word performance by Chadwick Phillips. The closing reception from 7 to 9 p.m. features a panel discussion at 8 p.m. Friday, October 27. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through October 27 —Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Tap Festival

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

Now in its third year, the annual Twin Cities Tap Festival once again demonstrates not only the depth and breadth of tap talent here, it also illustrates the diversity in approaches, styles, and origin stories behind the companies, solo hoofers, and long-time influencers driving the tap boom in the Twin Cities. Thursday night’s performances focus on cutting-edge troupes and youth ensembles. Friday and Saturday bring in more percussive-dance geniuses to set the floorboards on fire, including national treasure Dianne “Lady Di” Walker, plus our own Kaleena Miller Dance, Rhythmic Circus, Buckets and Tap Shoes, Elite Tap Feet, and Ricci Milan and Rick Ausland with Flying Foot Forum. For more info and a complete schedule of happenings, visit www.twincitiestap.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $15-$30. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Saturday —Camille LeFevre

Third Thursday: Artoberfest

Minneapolis Institute of Art

The Minneapolis Institute of Art’s latest traveling exhibition, “Eyewitness News: Making History in Eighteenth-Century Europe,” features historic paintings commissioned by the powerful and wealthy, covering battles, successions, and ceremonies. For this installment of Third Thursday, local breweries will take these large-scale works as their muse, infusing beers with a variety of flavors. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, Fair State Brewing Cooperative, Fulton Beer, and Bad Weather Brewing Company will all be on hand to offer drinks and chat. There will also be beer-inspired arts and crafts, such as making your own koozie, plus live music from rock band BBGUN. Normally “Eyewitness News” costs $20 to view, but if you sign up for My Mia (a free service that scores you discounts and invites to special events) you can reserve free tickets to the exhibition that night. Visit the ticket.artsmia.org to sign up and RSVP. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. —Jessica Armbruster

10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival

Various locations

With 13 shows, six venues, and 60 comedians, the 10,000 Laughs Festival continues to be the biggest comedy festival in Minnesota. This year’s event is undoubtedly the most talent-heavy, with headliners Beth Stelling, Dan St. Germain, and Shane Torres topping a list that also includes powerhouses like Carlos Delgado from Los Angeles and Dave Losso out of Chicago, plus local favorites Jeff Pfoser, Chloe Radcliffe, and Wendy Maybury. In addition to the insanely deep roster, one of the biggest appeals of the festival is the unique shows where standups can flex their comic muscle. There’s the Sober/Not Sober show where comedians perform a set, get fucked up, and try to perform that set again; the Vaudeville Remix variety evening featuring music, comedy, and yo-yo tricks; and the always unpredictable Dirty Show, which is exactly what it sounds like. This is not just a bunch of comedians getting drunk and telling jokes all weekend. Well, it is that. But it’s a lot more, too. For complete details on shows, performers, and tickets, visit 10000laughs.com. Through Saturday—Patrick Strait

Gorge

The Southern Theater

This mini-fest of dance allows the curious to, ahem, “gorge” on some of the tastiest movement happening in the Twin Cities. First, there’s DaNCEBUMS, a riotous and delightful group that proves anyone who thinks they can dance probably can. April Sellers Dance Collective is all about the unexpected with a bountiful, playful approach to the moving body in space. Several groups will be alternating evenings, while Detroit choreographer Kristi Faulkner will close each night with aplomb. Still not convinced? Check out the titles of the dance pieces: “The Animal Corridor,” “Press Kit,” “Four Letter Word.” A night at the ballet this is not. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $20-$24. 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Wait, Wait... Don’t Tell Me!

Orpheum Theatre

Conjured by certain political factions as a means of discrediting unfavorable press, the term “fake news” has become symptomatic of our national malaise. Long before being re-appropriated toward such unseemly ends, however, fake news was the comical cornerstone of Wait, Wait... Don’t Tell Me! Since making its debut in 1998, the weekly broadcast has become a staple of National Public Radio, attracting listeners with its wittily skewed view of topical events. Hosted by Peter Sagal, the Peabody Award-winning program features a panel of humorists and journalists (plus the occasional celebrity guest) attempting to stump selected listeners over a variety of games involving news of the day. Though the show originates from studios in Chicago, road editions have become a regular feature, allowing fans from across the country to witness—and perhaps even participate in—the lampooning inherent to such games as Bluff the Listener and Not My Job. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $39-$129. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Through Friday —Brad Richason

L-R: Crystal Morey, Alessandro Gallo, Lindsay Pichaske

FRIDAY 10.20

Tempered Beasts

Northern Clay Center

Mythology is rife with animal-human hybrids, including centaurs, fauns, sphinxes, and sirens. Our fascination with such creatures is endless, limited only by our own imaginations. Contemporary ceramist Lindsay Pichaske explores the line between human and animal, between the beautiful and the bizarre. Her ceramic animals raise questions about identity, sentience, and soul. Sculptural works blend humor and horror with vivacious color, visceral form, figure, and ferocity to ignite viewers’ aesthetic sensibilities. Works by Alessandro Gallo, Crystal Morey, Adriel Tong, and Russell Wrankle are also included. You’ll never see Bambi, Fido, or Fluffy the same way again. There will be a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 20. Free. 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.Through November 5 —Camille LeFevre

Jim Norton

Pantages Theatre

After more than two decades of making audiences laugh in the filthiest ways possible, Jim Norton wants to keep fans guessing. “I want people to know what to expect, but without being predictable,” he says. Earlier this year, the comedian released his latest special, Mouthful of Shame, on Netflix, and he’s wasting no time hitting the road again. He couldn’t be happier about performing new material. “It drives you nuts doing the same jokes every single night,” he says. “It’s a relief to have the special out there so that I can do something different.” While many comedians choose to focus on social and political issues onstage, Norton refuses to forget his main responsibility. “Some comedians forget that our job is to be funny,” he says. “You can talk about whatever you want but we’re here to do it in a way that’s funny for people.” While he feels it’s important to keep audiences on their toes, there’s no mistaking what happens once Norton hits the stage. “If you go to a Jim Norton show, you know what you’re getting into,” he says. “If you don’t know by now, and you come to one of my shows, you deserve to be upset.” 7:30 p.m. $35; $85 VIP. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Patrick Strait

Bobby Rogers

Bobby Rogers: The Blacker the Berry

Public Functionary

Local photographer Bobby Rogers has his first solo show this week at Public Functionary. “The Blacker the Berry” draws inspiration from Harlem Renaissance writer Wallace Thurman’s 1929 novel of the same name while also exploring contemporary examples of race discrimination and colorism via rapper Tupac Shakur and Kendrick Lamar. In his dynamic photos, Rogers uses his mastery of light and texture to celebrate black excellence, as he confronts the internalized racism he was taught as a young person. The talented artist also revels in black cultural traditions and futures, navigating through hip-hop, diaspora legacies, and dreams of next generations. There will be an opening reception at 7 p.m. Friday, October 20, and an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 10. Free. 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566. Through November 25 —Sheila Regan

Culture as Weapon

Space 369

In 2012, an ex-employee of Accent Signage Systems in Minneapolis who had been let go for poor work performance returned to his former place of employment and opened fire. He killed five people at the site, and injured three others (two later died in the hospital). Local artist and curator John Schuerman knew them all. For the past several years, while running the now-defunct Instinct Gallery in downtown Minneapolis, he has curated exhibitions that take deep and unsettling dives into gun violence and gun culture. For this show in Space 369, he’s including his own piece, Counting Installation, a harrowing work that includes meticulously rendered accounts of such details as receipts for target practice, days late to work, and last words spoken. Also included are Sean Smuda’s riveting, art-historical photograph Moment of the Day, and pieces by Jennifer Davis, Michael Duffy, Ruthann Godollei, Christopher Harrison, and Jonathan Herrera. Taken singly and together, the works will leave your heart broken and intellect incited. There will be an opening reception on Friday, October 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. Other open hours are noon to 5 p.m. October 21 and October 27. 2242 University Ave. W., Dow Building, St. Paul; 612-208-9328. Through October 27 —Camille LeFevre

'Nosferatu'

SATURDAY 10.21

Nosferatu

Parkway Theater

F.W. Murnau’s 1922 masterpiece Nosferatu is the original vampire movie. While recent takes on bloodsuckers tend to veer into sexy, aspirational, or... glittery territory, the OG guy is creepy, killing entire boats of people, preying on women, and lurking in the shadows. With its on-location setting and gorgeous cinematography, the silent film has held up and still attracts audiences. See it for yourself this Saturday at Parkway Theater, where it will screen with an original soundtrack performed live by the Rats and People Motion Picture Orchestra Minnesota. Last year’s show at Heights Theatre sold out, so you may want to get your tickets early. All ages. 8 p.m. $10. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-2928. —Jessica Armbruster

Halloween Outdoor Puppet Extravaganza

Hidden Falls Park

BareBones’ Puppet Extravaganza returns to Hidden Falls Park this week for a series of shows full of spectacle, interactive fun, and treats. Drawing influences from historic traditions and literary sources, stilt walkers, puppets, fire dancers, and musicians will tell the tale of the circle of life, with a focus on the cold grave. Audiences will be welcome to honor the dead during the show or through tribute altars, set up on the grounds. Afterward, free hot food and drinks from Sisters’ Camelot will warm up the night as the Brass Messengers play tunes. Dress weather-appropriate, as this show is outdoors. 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, plus Tuesday, October 31. $10-$20. 1313 Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Through October 31 —Jessica Armbruster

Surly Darkness Day 2017

Surly Brewing Brooklyn Center

Tradition is the most important part of any holiday. Each year, on Darkness Eve, devout beer drinkers line up in Brooklyn Center, anxiously waiting to get their hands on coveted, wax-sealed bottles of Surly Darkness. The Russian Imperial Stout is acclaimed for its vanilla-smooth body, rich chocolate notes, and a sneaky ABV. There’s a special atmosphere as the Surly nation takes over the parking lot, metal bands blaring as beers are raised in toast. God Came From Space, Sunless, Ghost Bath, Khemmis, and Toxic Holocaust will provide this year’s brooding soundtrack. There’ll be eight different food trucks and a diverse lineup of beers, led by 2017 Darkness, different cask versions of Darkness, and its next-of-kin beer, Damien. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free. 4811 Dusharme Dr., Brooklyn Center; 763-999-4040. —Loren Green