Bike and a Pint or 2

Bent Brewstillery

Meet at Bent Brewstillery for this chill round trip with the Joyful Riders Club, who are keeping the local leg of 30 Days of Biking going strong. After a brew, or the non-alcoholic beverage of your choice at Bent, the crew will roll on to Urban Growler for another drink before heading back to Bent. Both breweries will be donating $1 of each beer sold to World Bike Relief. You'll also score $1 off each drink when you flash your helmet to your server. Tuesday from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Happy Hump Day Movie Night

Little Tijuana

Celebrate hump day with cheap beer and a free movie. Tonight Little Tijuana is screening the first Wayne's World movie, a classic gem from the '90s. During the screening you'll also score two-for-one Hamms. You need to be of age, however, as this event is 21-plus. Wednesday from 8 to 10 p.m. 17 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-0578.

Cherry Moon Press

Cherry Moon Press One Year Anniversary Celebration

Electric Fetus

For the last year, Cherry Moon has been creating pins celebrating the icons of the Twin Cities. Think Minnesota pride and lots and lots of Prince. Check out their cool pieces this Thursday, where founder Gigi Berry will be releasing three new designs that will be exclusive to Electric Fetus. Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.

#MinnstaFashion

W Minneapolis --The Foshay

Fashion Week has returned for 10 days of glam parties, pop-up shopping, unique fashion shows, and more. Whether you’re on a budget, looking for sustainable items, or just love finding things you don’t see at a mall, there’s something in the schedule to pique your interests. Things kick off on Thursday with #MinnstaFashion at the W Minneapolis. This party will showcase the work of five emerging designers (Drazenka Designs, Spencer Versteeg, Hannah Johnson, Cassidy Glynn, and Coup De Fourdre). Shop the pop-up shops (Luxury Garage Sale, Queen Anna, Karen Morris Millinery, Strey Designs, Aprilierre Jewelry, Aura Boutique, JW Hulme Co.), sip on cocktails, and and partkae in all the camera-ready setups perfect for the ‘gram. The party is free, and runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Find more info and tickets to festival events at fashionweekmn.com. Events run through April 29.

Image courtesy Mia

Third Thursday: Sustainable Spring

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Despite some snow setbacks, spring is kind of here. This Thursday, the Mia will celebrate this fact with an evening party filled with flower-themed activities and a cash bar. Join artist Emma Freeman in making cool art prints out of natural material, and take a mini tour with stops at the museum’s most floral-themed works. There will also be some sneak peeks of Art in Bloom, a multi-day festival in where florists create pieces inspired by iconic art in the galleries. Pose in the photobooth for a momento to take home, and make your own May Day basket. Folks who sign up to be a Mia member can reserve a spot to get into “Power and Beauty in China’s Last Dynasty” for free, which will save them $20. It’s also free to become a member, but you’ll want to call ahead to reserve a space, since viewing times fill up quickly. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.

Bauhaus Rumble Pack: Super Smash Bros.

Up-Down Minneapolis

Are you ready to rumble? Sign up online or at Up-Down at 5 p.m. for a Super Smash Bros. tournament with beer. This is a doubles competition with a 32-team cap with double elimination. There will be three stages: Kirby's dream land, Peach's castle, and the Congo jungle. Register here; you must be 21-plus to play. Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-3487.