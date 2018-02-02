FRIDAY:

2018 Saint Paul Winter Carnival

The Saint Paul Winter Carnival is Minnesota’s love song to the dead of winter, and we’ve been singing it for 132 years. This sprawling festival is centered in downtown St. Paul’s Rice Park, which hosts the majestic ice palace, 70 feet tall and constructed from 4,000 blocks of ice. There’s an ice sculpting contest, outdoor yoga, and a tournament featuring Minnesota’s favorite childhood sport, boot hockey. On Saturday, Team USA Winterfest offers a daylong celebration where you can meet gold medal figure skater Meryl Davis and other Olympians, eat s’mores, and try the very Minnesotan sport of curling. For complete prices and event schedules, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the main hotline at 651-223-7400 for details. Daily from Jan. 29-Feb. 4; Daily from Feb. 7-10; Many events are free, some are ticketed. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

Bold North Winter Night Market

Featuring unique products, services, arts, and crafts from the local community, hosted by Little Mekong. 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Feb. 2; Free. St. Paul Farmers' Market, 1201 Robert St. S., West St. Paul; 651-484-0070.

Intergalactic Tutu Day 2018

Wear a tutu while bowling, drinking, and eating. 7-10 p.m. Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-721-6211.



Schwan’s Tailgate Truck Tower at Super Bowl Live

Interactive video trivia games with prizes, food, and create-your-own digital bobbleheads. 4-10 p.m. Feb. 1; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily from Feb. 2-3; 12-3 p.m. Feb. 4; Free. Nicollet Mall, 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-455-1600.



Super Bowl Live

10-day fan festival along six blocks on Nicollet Mall, featuring life-size snow globes, kids' warm up zone, ice sculptures, live ESPN broadcasts, nightly drum and dance exhibitions at 5 p.m., and free live music performances curated by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis featuring Idina Menzel, the Revolution, Sheila E., Morris Day and the Time, New Power Generation, Bob Mould, Dessa, the Suburbs, Vocal Essence, Soul Asylum, the Jayhawks, Mint Condition, Sounds of Blackness, and the Jets. Visit www.mnsuperbowl.com for full lineups, showtimes, and locations. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily from Feb. 2-3; 12-3 p.m. Feb. 4; Free. Nicollet Mall, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Super Bowl Protest: Tackle Corporate Greed

Protest supports retail janitors, DREAMers, youth, and others who are calling for an end to poverty wages and regressive immigration policies. Hosted by Navigate MN and CTUL. 4:30-6 p.m. The Home Depot, 1520 New Brighton Blvd., Minneapolis; 612-782-9594.

Chuck U Ungemach

'Sota Pop

Interactive pop-up photo experience curated by Explore Minnesota and created by local artists. More info at www.exploreminnesota.com/events/35401/sota-pop-presented-by-explore-minnesota. 12-10 p.m. Daily from Feb. 2-3; 12-3 p.m. Feb. 4; Free. Renaissance Square, 500 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.



Beauty in Every Body

Group show featuring Winona and Willow. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Fancy Dress Party 2018

Featuring Rocksteady Breakfast, the Drones, and DJ Brian Engel. 8 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Illuminate South Loop

Interactive art installations and performances by local and national artists, with bonfires, warm drinks, and food, with a closing ceremony featuring a 'Pep Rally for Spring' beginning at 4 p.m. on Feb. 4. More info at www.bloomingtonmn.gov/pl/illuminate-south-loop. 5-10 p.m. Daily from Feb. 1-2; 4-10 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. Bloomington Central Station Park, 8101 31st Ave. S., Bloomington; 952-563-8877.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, special receptions, and more. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Mia Ice Maze

The fall corn mazes are long gone. This weekend, however, the Minneapolis Institute of Art will have its own maze for you to explore on the front lawn. This creation is made of ice, and it’s free and open to all. Put on some sturdy footwear and make your way through. At various points you can stop and check out sneak previews of what you will find inside at the museum’s latest exhibition, “Power and Beauty in China’s Last Dynasty,” which opens this Saturday. Opening-day festivities on Thursday include hot cocoa and family fun from 5 to 9 p.m. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily from Feb. 1-2; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 3-4; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Minnesota Marketplace

Pop-up featuring 20 local brands. Located on level 2. Daily from Nov. 16-Feb. 9; Free. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Neptune Cocktail Band

7:30-11 p.m. Feb. 2; Free. Bald Man Brewing, 2020 Silver Bell Road, Suite 28, Eagan; 651-600-3164.



North Local Market

Featuring twenty-five local brands showcasing their Minnesota-made products. More info here. Daily from Jan. 26-Feb. 4; Free. City Center, 40 S. 7th St., Minneapolis; 612-372-1234.

Samual Weinberg

Samual Weinberg: Unprecedented Flurry

Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Feb. 2. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.

Bring Her Home: Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island

6-8 p.m. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-235-4970.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Hockey- or figure-skate rentals are $4, or free with a Wells Fargo credit or debit card. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

SATURDAY:

2018 Art Shanties Project

Featuring artsy activities, performances, science, and more. For more info, visit www.artshantyprojects.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Jan. 20-Feb. 11; Free. Lake Harriet, 43rd St. W. and E. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6475.

Group Ride to the Art Shanty Projects

Casual bike ride presented by the Midtown Greenway Coalition, with a happy hour at Morrissey's Irish Pub after viewing the shanties on Lake Harriet. RSVP and more info here. 2-6 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. Peace Coffee, 3262 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-877-7760.

Steve Ozone

No Claim: Assimilation, Integration and Adaptation

New photographs by Steve Ozone. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 3. 12-6 p.m. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Smashing the Invisible

Solo show by Mary Simon-Casati. Panel discussion 1-3 p.m. Sat., Feb. 3. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.

Resolution Bowl Party

RSVP at crispandgreen.com/events. With music by DJ Advance, complimentary drinks from Tattersall Distilling, a power hour countdown with giveaways, a chocolate fountain, and more. Saturday, 3-7 p.m. CRISP & GREEN, 428 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-545-5120.

Heart Attack Pop-Up

Vintage clothing, jewelry, and art. Hosted by Moth Oddities and Duke Albert. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Duke Albert, 2516 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wide Open Saturday Art Studios at the Northrup King

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Harry Potter Knit-a-thon

Fiber to the People pop up show with yarn to buy and finished patterns to try on, with snacks and coffee. More info and RSVP here. 12-8 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Casket Arts Open Studios

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Amateur Snow Sculpting Contest 2018

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vulcan Snow Park, 1362 Underwood St., Falcon Heights.

Suzanna Scott, 'Coin Cunts/reds & purple'

After: Birth

Group show exploring feminism. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, February 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.

Judy Chicago's Birth Project: Born Again

There will be an opening reception on Saturday, February 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.

City of Lakes Loppet

While some folks freak out over the Super Bowl, others get more excited over winter sports season. The annual City of the Lakes Loppet is for those in the latter category. This year, the festival has spread out over two weekends. There will be races testing endurance and speed at all skill levels, whether your preferred method of travel is dogsled, snowshoe, ice skates, fat tire, or skis. Take in the snow sculpting contest, or bring the kids to the SuperCarnival, where a variety of ski challenges await them. There's also a beer and food-truck garden. Find the full schedule for this packed event at www.loppet.org/cityoflakesloppet. Many events are free, some are ticketed. Lake Bde Maka Ska (Lake Calhoun), 3000 Calhoun Parkway, Minneapolis.



Explorations in Glass and Stone

Mosaic art by Jaymee Kjelland. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 3. Free. 2001 A Space, 2001 5th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3138.



February Festival

Featuring medallion hunt, ice skating, s'mores bonfire cookout, sledding, horse-drawn sleigh rides, door prizes, concessions, and fishing contest. 12-3 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. Lake Ann Park, 1456 W. 78th St., Chanhassen; 952-227-1100.



For the Gods; Remnants

Photographs by Priscilla Briggs and paintings by Betsy Ruth Byers. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Feb. 3. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



Maurice Jacox

7 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. The Normandy Kitchen, 405 N. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-1400.



NFL & All Pro Dad Family Football Clinic

Featuring breakfast and family football activities. More info here. 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 3; Free. Champions Hall Sport & Event Center, 7000 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie; 952-943-0000.

Pupper Bowl

It’s not too often that sports intersects with cute, but that is exactly what puppy bowls are about. The best one we could find this weekend is at Bauhaus Brew Labs. Why is it the best? Because it will be live and in person. Games will be happening throughout the day, with dogs in teams of five competing in leagues based on their weight and age. The goal: to get a toy into the endzone. Each matchup will be followed by a free-play session, which should make for some good people- and pup-watching over pints. Pets are welcome, costumes are encouraged, and the whole thing concludes with a dog parade—adorable! If you want to sign your canine up for the fun, $10 gets them on a team and scores you two pints of beer. If you’re looking to watch the official Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet this Sunday, Eastlake Craft Brewery (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-224-9713) will be screening it on loop starting at 2 p.m. Oh yeah, they’ll have a TV reserved for the Super Bowl, too. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 3; Free; $10 for your puppy to compete. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.



Rock Godz

7:30-11 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. Bald Man Brewing, 2020 Silver Bell Road, Suite 28, Eagan; 651-600-3164.



Team USA WinterFest

Featuring Team USA athlete meet and greets, games, virtual reality experience, and s'mores. More info at teamusa.org/winterfest. 12-8 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

Two Spaces, Two Shows

Group show featuring work by Helen Frankenthaler, James Rosenquist, Donald Sultan, Wayne Thiebaud, March Avery, Emily Cheng, Nancy Haynes, Jacqueline Humphries, Shirley Kaneda, and Pat Steir, with work from local and regional artists in the 908 W. Lake St. space. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 3, with live music by the Jimmy Wallace Trio. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.

The Ace-Box Blues Band

Featuring Greg Schuck and Curtis Blake. 9 a.m. Feb. 3; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



The Gated Community

All ages. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-235-2726.



The Scoville Quartet

6-10 p.m. Feb. 3; Free. B.A.N.K., 88 S. 6th St., Minneapolis; 612-656-3255.

SUNDAY:

Super Bowl LII

5 p.m. Feb. 4; Watch it for free on your TV! U.S. Bank Stadium, 900 S. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-338-4537.

Super Bowl Viewing Party

Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Muddy Waters, 2933 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232.

Big Game Party with PIZZA EGG ROLLS

With pizza egg rolls from Sawatdee. Get a $1 off beers when you wear your team colors ($2 if you're in Viking colors) if your team is winning. Sunday, 5-10 p.m. Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., 125 9th St. E., Unit 127, St. Paul; 651-330-4734.

Askov Finlayson Dogsled Loppet

Sunday, 3-5 p.m. 1301 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis.

Superbowl Anti-Racist Anti-Corporate Rally

Rally begins at Chicago Avenue and Franklin Avenue South, followed by a march to the stadium. Sunday, 3 p.m. Peavey Park, 730 22nd St. E., Minneapolis.

Puppy Bowl Watch Party

With dog jersey giveaways, puppy swag bags, $1 off dog entrees. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529.

Super Bowl Party

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933.

2018 Super Bowl Safety Party for Youth

Super Bowl viewing party presented by Civil Society, with games, food, non-alcoholic drinks, and live music from 4th Curtis, Blackwood, Debbie Duncan, and McPhail Community Youth Choir. 1-10 p.m. Feb. 4; Free. The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674.



Peter Rabbit Children's Story Time

Featuring a reading of 'The Tale of Peter Rabbit,' with meet and greet with Peter Rabbit, photos, and snacks. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 4; Free. World Market, 4250 W. 78th St., Bloomington; 952-831-1914.



Puppy Bowl

Screening of the Puppy Bowl 2018, as well as the Super Bowl, with craft beer and food from local restaurants. 1-11 p.m. Feb. 4; Free. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St., Ste #123, Minneapolis; 612-224-9713.



