Each day brings new announcements of things that are postponed or officially not happening this year. And now that we’re about a month into this thing, the cancellations are spilling into the summer season. The latest string of announcements: Twin Cities Pride is calling off its parade and festival, Minneapolis Parks and Rec’s beaches won’t be opening, and the Guthrie’s stages are going dark through September.

Let’s start with Pride.

“With growing uncertainty around COVID-19, Twin Cities Pride organizers have made the decision to postpone 2020 Twin Cities Pride celebrations in June, including the Pride Festival and the Pride Parade,” a Facebook post states.

Each year, Twin Cities Pride usually takes over Loring Park for a two-day happening featuring live music and performances, family events, organization tabling, a beer garden, and sporting events. This year, the rainbow will have to go virtual, as the main event is taking a break until the country figures out WTF is going on with COVID-19.

The Minneapolis Parks and Rec announcements are especially depressing.

“All plans are designed to ensure social distancing, prevent congregating and protect the health of the public and employees,” the email update states.

So, that means that no beaches, wading pools, or water parks will be opening for the summer. Bathrooms and drinking fountains are closed, and the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden has shut down.

All events are also canceled. Which means no concerts or movies in the parks, either.

In good news, parks and trails are open, as are playgrounds, athletic fields, golf courses, and dog parks.

Finally, the Guthrie has canceled the remainder of its 2019–2020 season. That includes Emma, Cabaret, and pretty much everything else. As of now, the new season should open with Noël Coward’s Private Lives in mid-September.

“Like so many organizations, the Guthrie has been forced to make incredibly difficult decisions in the wake of the current pandemic, and after weighing countless scenarios, we’ve determined this is the only viable and responsible path forward,” says artistic director Joseph Haj.



Other signs that summer is still going to be rough: The Walker Art Center/the Current just called off Rock the Garden, too.

Stay safe, everyone. We’ll still have a summer of hangs, it will just be on a lawn, alone, using wifi and FaceTime.