City Pages

Summer Guide to the Twin Cities 2017

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Arts & Leisure
itemprop

Model: Penny Haug; photo: Emily Utne

Is there anything more fabulous than summertime in the Twin Cities?

Objectively, no. No there is not. It's also a tragically fleeting season, so proper planning is a must to maximize your sun-drenched time at concerts, sporting events, festivals, movie screenings, art parties, and so much more.

That's where we come in. Dive into the ultimate guide to your Twin Cities summer below. 

Arts and Culture -- click here

Music and Festivals -- click here

Food and Drink -- click here

Sports and Rec -- click here

Comments

More from Arts & Leisure

Sponsor Content