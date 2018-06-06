Summer Guide: Sports & Recreation

Summer X Games Minneapolis

U.S. Bank Stadium

The X Games has elevated athletic risk-taking to precarious new heights, requiring that competitors be adept at executing precision flips, hairpin turns, and sky-high aerials. The X Games has been a popular staple of ESPN since making its debut in 1995, providing a showcase for the most astonishingly deft maneuvers to be attempted in the categories of skateboard, BMX, and Moto X. Whether on two wheels or four, the field of intrepid athletes will be gathering at U.S. Bank Stadium for a second consecutive year to compete. Held over four days, the X Games also invites spectators to partake in related activities, autograph sessions, and concerts (including Kaskade, Brother Ali, Ice Cube, and Zedd). Find more info at xgames.espn.com/xgames. $20-$750. 900 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-338-4537. July 19-22 —Brad Richason

Bike Tours & Trails

Afton State Park

Summer X Games Minneapolis Peter Morning / ESPN Images

4 miles paved. 6959 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, 651-436-5391; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Baker Park Reserve

12.5 miles paved over rolling hills, with rest stops and child trailers available for rent. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Banning State Park

1 mile paved. (Hwy. 23 and I-35), Sandstone, 320-245-2668; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Bde Maka Ska

3.19 mile paved bike trail around the lake. 3000 Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

12.5 miles paved trails, with connection to Minnesota River Bluff LRT Regional trails. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764; www.threeriversparks.org.

Carver Park Reserve

9 miles paved trails through wooded park and along marshes. 7400 Grimm Rd. (Lowry Nature Center), Victoria, 763-694-7650; www.threeriversparks.org.

Cedar Lake Trail

America’s first “bicycle freeway” features 4.57 miles paved. Cedar Lake Ave. & Kenilworth Tr., Minneapolis, 763-559-9000; www.threeriversparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

4 miles paved along a quiet, scenic trail, with rest stops and a water pump along the way. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

Eagle Lake Regional Park

1 mile paved trail, which connects to adjoining municipal trails. 11000 Bass Lake Rd., Plymouth, 763-694-7695; www.threeriversparks.org.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

20 miles paved and unpaved, including mountain bike trails through woodlands, wetlands, and farm fields. 12400 James Deane Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-694-7894; www.threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

3-mile paved trail circles the central hill and continues along marsh and beach area. Trail connects to Medicine Lake Regional Trail. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818; www.threeriversparks.org.

Fort Snelling State Park

5 miles paved, 10 miles mountain bike. 101 Snelling Lake Rd., St. Paul, 612-725-2724; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

French Regional Park

4.6 miles paved trails looping between visitor center and the beach. Trail connects to Medicine Lake and Bassett Creek Regional Trails. 12605 Rockford Rd., Plymouth, 763-694-7750; www.threeriversparks.org.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

8.6 miles paved trails wind through woodlands and tall-grass prairie, with a spur to Richardson Nature Center. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake Harriet

2.9 miles paved trail around the lake. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park

3.2 mile paved trail, with connections to community trails. 4610 Cty. Rd. 44, Minnetrista, 763-694-7754;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake of the Isles

2.76 miles paved trail around the lake. 2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis,

612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

8.1 miles paved trail loops around the entire park reserve. 9831 Rebecca Park Trail, Rockford, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Lebanon Hills Regional Park

Nearly 11 miles of mountain bike trails. 860 Cliff Rd., Eagan, 651-554-6530; www.co.dakota.mn.us.

Midtown Greenway

Paved urban bike trail runs 5.5 miles through south Minneapolis. 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-879-0106; www.midtowngreenway.org.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

6 miles paved; 35 miles mountain bike. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan, 651-259-5774; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

10 miles mountain bike trails and loops, rated from easy to advanced. 15501 Murphy Lake Rd., Savage, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

North Mississippi Regional Park

1.6 miles paved trails will views of the Mississippi River and its wooded shoreline. 5700 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, 763-694-7790; www.threeriversparks.org.

South Bloomington Trail Network

Multiple trails both paved and unpaved total more than 16 miles. 7723 Bloomington Ferry Rd., Bloomington, 952-563-8877; www.bloomingtonmn.gov.

Theodore wirth regional park

1.35 miles of paved trails, connecting to trail along Theodore Wirth Pkwy. 1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Bike Rentals

Baker Park Reserve

Mountain and cruiser bikes for rent within the park district. 2301 Cty. Rd. 19, Maple Plain, 763-694-7860;

www.threeriversparkdistrict.org,

Nice Ride MN

Bike rentals available at over 200 kiosks throughout the metro. 877-551-6423;

www.niceridemn.org.

Wheel Fun Rentals

Specialty bike rentals, including sit-down and four-wheel bikes. 4135 E. Lake Harriet Pkwy. (Lake Harriet), Minneapolis, 612-922-9226; 4801 Minnehaha Ave. S. (Minnehaha Falls), Minneapolis, 612-729-2660; 3000 Calhoun Pkwy. E. (Lake Calhoun), Minneapolis, 612-823-5765; 5022 W. Nokomis Pkwy. (Lake Nokomis), Minneapolis, 612-729-1127; 1615 Phalen Dr. (Lake Phalen), St. Paul, 651-776-0005; www.wheelfunrentals.com.

Horseback Riding / Hayrides

Bunker Park Stables

Group and private lessons, pony rides, and barn tours. 550 Bunker Lake Blvd., Andover, 763-757-9445; www.bunkerparkstable.com.

River Valley Ranch

55-horse stable. 6480 Jonathan Carver Pkwy., Carver, 952-361-3361; www.rivervalleyranchinc.com.

Roselawn Stables

Day camps, hay and sleigh rides. 24069 NW Rum River Blvd., St. Francis, 763-753-5517; www.roselawnstables.com.

Windy Ridge Ranch

50-horse ranch with private and group lessons. 2700 Manning Ave. S., Woodbury, 651-436-6557; www.windyridgeranch.com.

Woodloch Stable

Boarding, lessons, and equestrian training. 5676 N. 170th St., Hugo, 651-429-1303;

www.woodlochstable.com.

Beaches

32nd Street Beach, Lake bde maka ska

Smallest of the lake’s three beaches. 3200 E. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Afton State Park

Swimming beach near the St. Croix River. 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings, 651-436-5391; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Baker Park Reserve

Swimming on Lake Independence. 2301 Cty. Rd. 19, Maple Plain, 763-694-7860;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

Large beach on Bryant Lake. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764;

www.threeriversparks.org.

bde maka ska North beach

Largest of the lake’s three beaches. 2707 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

bde maka ska Thomas beach

One of Bde Maka Ska’s three beaches. 3700 Thomas Ave., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Cedar Hidden Beach

Famous counter-cultural hangout named after its seclusion from prying eyes. 2640 Franklin Ave. W. (east side of Cedar Lake), Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Cedar South and Cedar Point Lakes

One of several beaches on the Cedar Lake chain. 2101 Cedar Lake Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Swimming on scenic Cleary Lake. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

Man-made swimming pond is chlorinated. 12400 James Deanne Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-694-7894; www.threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

Swimming on Fish Lake. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818; www.threeriversparks.org.

French Regional Park

Swimming on Medicine Lake. 12605 Cty. Rd. 9, Plymouth, 763-694-7750; www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake Gervais

Swimming on scenic Lake Gervais. 2520 Edgerton St., Little Canada, 651-748-2500; ci.littlecanada.mn.us.

Lake Harriet Main Beach

Largest of Lake Harriet’s three beaches. 1300 W. 42nd St., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Harriet North Beach

One of Lake Harriet’s three beaches. 4101 Lake Harriet Pkwy., 2 blocks E. of Roseway Rd., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400.

Lake Harriet Southeast

One of Lake Harriet’s three beaches. 4740 E. Lake Harriet Pkwy. (at W. Minnehaha Pkwy.), Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Hiawatha

Swimming on Lake Hiawatha. 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Johanna

Swimming on Lake Johanna. 3500 Lake Johanna Blvd., Arden Hills, 651-748-2500; www.co.ramsey.mn.us/Parks.

Lake Josephine

Swimming on Lake Josephine. 3025 N. Lexington Ave., Roseville, 651-748-2500; www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

Lake McCarrons

Swimming on Lake McCarrons. 1795 N. Rice St., Roseville, 651-748-2500;

www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park

Man-made chlorinated swimming pond. 4610 Cty. Rd. 44, Minnetrista, 763-694-7754;

www.threeriversparks.org

50th Street Beach

Smaller of Lake Nokomis’ two beaches. 5001 E. Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Nokomis Main Beach

Larger of Lake Nokimis’ two beaches. 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-370-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Owasso

Swimming on Lake Owasso. 370 N. Owasso Blvd., Shoreview, 651-748-2500;

www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

Swimming on scenic Lake Rebecca. 9831 Cty. Rd. 50, Rockford, 763-694-7860;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Long Lake Regional Park

Swimming in the heart of Long Lake Park. 1500 Old Hwy. 8, New Brighton, 651-748-2500; www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

Phalen Lakeside

Phalen park-area beach. 1530 Phalen Dr., St. Paul, 651-771-7507; www.stpaul.gov.

Snail Lake Regional Park

Swimming on Snail Lake. 580 Snail Lake Blvd., Shoreview, 651-748-2500;

www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

Turtle Lake

Swimming on Turtle Lake. 4979 Hodgson Rd., Shoreview, 651-748-2500;

www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

White Bear Lake

Swimming on the eponymous lake. 5050 Lake Ave. N., White Bear Lake, 651-748-2500;

www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

William O’Brien State Park

Swimming near the St. Croix River.

16821 N. O’Brien Tr., Marine-on-St. Croix, 6

51-433-0500; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Wirth Lake

Swimming on Wirth Lake. 3200 Glenwood Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Pools and Water Parks

Anoka Aquatic Center

Olympic-sized pool with zero-depth play area, 200-foot slide, and new pool-entry climbing wall. 1551 7th Ave., Anoka, 763-421-7730; www.ci.anoka.mn.us.

Apple Valley Family Aquatic Center

Park features lap lanes, a 1-meter diving board, sand water play area, two sand volleyball courts. 14421 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley, 952-953-2399, www.cityofapplevalley.org.

Bloomington Family Aquatic Center

With waterslides, diving boards, sand volleyball. 301 E. 90th St., Bloomington, 952-563-8877; www.ci.bloomington.mn.us.

Brooklyn Center Community Center

Indoor pool and water slide. 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center, 763-569-3400; www.cityofbrooklyncenter.org

Bunker Beach Aquatic Center

Park features a wave pool, children’s pool with large play structures, sand play area, sand volleyball. Hwy. 242 and Foley Blvd., Coon Rapids, 763-767-2895;

www.bunkerbeach.com

Cascade Bay Family Aquatic Center

Featuring “river” tubing, slides, children’s play area. 1360 Civic Center Dr., Eagan,

651-675-5577; www.cascadebay.com.

Como regional park pool

Lap pool, children’s activity area, diving board and platforms, aquatic climbing wall, zip line, concessions, and lazy river. 1151 Wynne Ave., St. Paul, 651-489-0378; www.comozooconservatory.org.

Edina Aquatics Center

Featuring water playgrounds, inner tube flume, cable ride, slides. 4300 W. 66th St., Edina, 612-833-9560; www.edinaaquaticcenter.com.

Eko Backen

Two hydro-tube waterslides. 22570 Manning Tr., Scandia, 651-433-2422; www.ekobacken.com

Great River Water Park

Lap pool, children’s play area, and large water slides. Indoors, open year-round. 270 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, 651-642-0650; www.stpaul.gov.

Hastings Family Aquatic Center

Featuring a lap pool, play structures, slides. 901 Maple St., Hastings, 651-480-2385;

www.hastingsmn.gov.

Highland Park Aquatic Center

Featuring an 80-meter, 8-lane lap pool, children’s activity pool, aquatic climbing wall, diving boards, drop slides, and concessions. 1840 Edgcumbe Rd., St. Paul, 651-695-3773; www.stpaul.gov.

Jim Lupient Water Park

3 large water slides, water-volleyball, log walk, and children’s play area. Opens mid-Jun. through Aug. 1520 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis, 612-230-6400.

Maplewood Community Center

Large lap-swimming pool and children’s zero-depth play pool with 120-foot water slide. 2100 White Bear Ave., Maplewood, 651-249-2230; www.ci.maplewood.mn.us.

North Commons Water Park

Two large slides, children’s water playground, and pool-basketball hoop. 1801 James Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-370-4921; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Richfield Outdoor Pool

Featuring a children’s wading pool with water play equipment, 50-meter main pool, double waterslide, diving board, 2 lap lanes, and concession stand. 630 E. 66th St., Richfield, 612-861-9350;

www.richfieldmn.gov.

St. Louis Park Aquatic Center

Four large slides, with extensive children’s zero-depth pool and aqua obstacle course. 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park, 952-924-2450; www.stlouispark.org.

Shakopee Sandventure Aquatic Park

Outdoor sand-bottom pool and water slide. 1100 Adams St. (Lions Park), Shakopee,

952-233-3840; www.shakopeemn.gov

Tropics Indoor Water Park

Indoor park features play structures, water walk, small children’s area. 4580 N. Victoria St. (Shoreview Community Center), Shoreview, 651-490-4700;

www.shoreviewcommunitycenter.com.

Webber Natural Swimming Pool

Featuring open swim area, jumping platform, lap swimming lanes, and grassy sun-bathing area. 4330 Webber Pkwy., Minneapolis,

612-370-4972; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Wild Mountain/ Taylors Falls Recreation

With waterslides, hydro fountains, cargo climbing net, water cannons, bubblers. 37200 Wild Mountain Rd. (7 miles north of Taylors Falls), Taylors Falls, 651-465-6315; www.wildmountain.com.

Sailing and Sailboarding

Hi Tempo Ski, Snowboard, and Sail

Sailing lessons for boats and catamarans. 3959 N. Hwy. 61, White Bear Lake, 651-429-3333; www.hitempo.com.

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation

Youth and adult programs at Lake Harriet. 2117 W. River Rd., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Minneapolis Sailing Center

Sailing school located on Bde Maka Ska, featuring a fleet of sailboats and qualified instructors, with classes and summer camps for youth and adults, and memberships allowing participants to sail all summer long. 3010 E. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-470-7245; sailmpls.org.

Twin Cities Sailing Club

Clinics, classes, and opportunities to sail for all skill levels, with access to the club’s fleet of small yachts. Generally open early May through early Oct. 2751 Hennepin Ave. S. (Box 33), Minneapolis; www.tcsailing.com.

Canoeing, Rafting, and Rental

Baker Park Reserve

917 acres of water. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

178 acres of water. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

137 acres of water. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

244 acres of water. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818; www.threeriversparks.org.

French Regional Park

866 acres of water. 12605 Cty. Rd. 9, Plymouth, 763-694-7750; www.threeriversparks.org.

Gale Woods Farm

558 acres of water. 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista, 763-694-2001;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Hungry Jack Canoe Outfitters

Providing advice, equipment, and rations for wilderness canoeing in the boundary waters. 318 S. Hungry Jack Rd., Grand Marais, 800-648-2922; www.hjo.com.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

84 acres of water. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake Harriet

336 acres of water. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

254 acres of water. 9831 Cty. Rd. 50, Rockford, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

North CountRy Canoe Outfitters

Guided canoe adventures in the Boundary Waters and Quetico. 474 Kawishiwi Tr., Ely, 218-365-5581; www.boundarywaters.com.

Parkshore Pavilion

With canoe, paddle boat, and fishing rentals. Hwy. 25 by Buffalo Lake (Sturges Park), Buffalo, 763-682-4590; www.ci.buffalo.mn.us.

Seagull Canoe Outfitters

Boundary Waters tours at the end of the scenic gunflint trail. 12208 Gunflint Tr., Grand Marais, 218-388-2216; www.seagulloutfitters.com.

Taylors Falls Canoe & Kayak Rentals

Wild mountain provides canoe and kayak equipment for exploring scenic Taylors Falls. 37200 Wild Mountain Rd., Taylors Falls,

651-465-6315; www.wildmountain.com.

Voyageur Canoe Outfitters

Tours and equipment for your next Boundary Waters adventure. 189 Sag Lake Tr., Grand Marais, 888-226-6348; www.canoeit.com.

Wild River Outfitters Canoe and Kayak Rental

Boat rentals and advice for exploring the Upper St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers. 15177 State Rd. 70, Grantsburg, WI, 715-463-2254; www.wildriverpaddling.com.

William O’Brien State Park

Canoeing on the St. Croix River and Paddle Board rental on Lake Alice. 16821 N. O’Brien Tr., Marine-on-St. Croix, 651-433-0500;

www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Scuba Classes and Certification

Fantasea Scuba & Travel

Fully certified for on-site scuba instruction and instructor-led diving excursions. 2687 W. Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-890-3483; www.fantaseadivers.com.

Northland Scuba

Heated pool for scuba classes and dive training program, with several scuba adventures every summer. 8779 Columbine Rd., Eden Prairie, 952-949-0909; 7081 10th St. N., Oakdale, 651-777-4278;

www.northlandscuba.com.

Boat Rentals

Baker Park Reserve

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, rowboat, and paddle board rentals. 2301 Cty. Rd. 19, Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, rowboat, and paddle board rentals. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764; www.threeriversparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddle boat, and rowboat rentals. No gas motors. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, rowboat, and paddle board rentals. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818; www.threeriversparks.orgk.

French Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddle boat, and rowboat rentals. 12605 Cty. Rd. 9, Plymouth, 763-694-7750; www.threeriversparks.org.

Harty’s Boat Rental Bait Shop and Moorings

Canoe and 14 foot outboard motorboat rental. 1920 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth, 763-546-6711;

www.hartysboatworks.com.

Hi Tempo Watersports

Paddle board, kayak, and sailboat rentals. 3959 N. Hwy. 61, White Bear Lake,

651-429-3333; www.hitempo.com.

Howard’s Point Marina

Pontoon boat rental. 5400 Howard’s Point Rd., Shorewood, 952-474-4464;

www.howardspoint.com.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, and rowboat rentals. No gas motors. Electric trolling motors allowed. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake Maria State Park

Canoe rental. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello, 763-878-2325;

www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

Canoe, kayak, paddle boat, and rowboat rentals. No gas motors. Electric trolling allowed. 9831 Cty. Rd. 50, Rockford, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Parkshore Pavilion

17’ fishing boat rentals. Hwy. 25 by Buffalo Lake (Sturges Park), Buffalo, 763-682-4590; www.ci.buffalo.mn.us.

Tally’s Dockside

Pontoon, fishing boat, paddle board, canoe, and kayak rentals. 4441 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake, 651-429-2633; www.tallysdockside.com.

Wheel Fun Rentals

Kayak and paddle boat rentals. 4801 Minnehaha Ave. S. (Minnehaha Falls), Minneapolis, 612-729-2660;

www.wheelfunrentals.com.

Cruises and Charters

Afton Hudson Cruise Lines

Brunch, fireworks, and lunch and dinner cruises down the St. Croix River. Private charter cruises also available. 3291 S. St. Croix Tr. (Afton House Inn), Afton, 651-436-8883; www.aftonhouseinn.com.

Al & Alma’s Supper Club and Boat Charters

Al & Alma’s Supper Club and Charters can accommodate dinner cruises for 20 to 149 people. Public, corporate, and wedding cruises are also available. 5201 Piper Rd., Mound,

952-472-3098; www.al-almas.com.

Lady of the Lake

Lady of the Lake’s historic stern-wheelers can accommodate groups up to 125 people for private charters and public sightseeing trips. 8 Water St., P.O. Box 671, Excelsior, 952-929-1209; www.ladyofthelakecruise.com.

Padelford Packet Boat Co, Inc.

Hop on one of the four riverboats leaving daily from Harriet Island in St. Paul for a Mississippi River excursion. Harriet Island, St. Paul, 651-227-1100; www.riverrides.com.

Paradise Charter Cruises

Paradise Charter Cruises provides charters on Lake Minnetonka and the Mississippi River for groups of 10 to 145. Complete catering is available. 2150 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis, 952-474-8058;

www.paradisechartercruises.com.

Queen of Excelsior

Queen of Excelsior’s luxury liners are available daily for corporate and private event charters of up to 150 people. 687 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior, 952-470-8439; www.bayviewevent.com.

Seanote Cruises

Seanote provides private charter cruises and fine dining on Lake Minnetonka and the St. Croix River. P.O. Box 336, Excelsior, 55331 952-944-7464; www.seanotecruises.com.

Spirit of the Water

Dinner, sight-seeing, and event cruises down the Mississippi. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch, 800-222-7077; www.treasureislandcasino.com.

St. Croix Boat & Packet Co.

Cruise the St. Croix River in one of the Andiamo’s six paddle wheelers. Charters are available. 525 S. Main St. (Stillwater Municipal Docks), Stillwater, 651-430-1234; www.stillwaterriverboats.com.

Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours

Tour the historic St. Croix River Valley on authentic sternwheel riverboats. Group rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Dinner cruises available Fridays and Saturdays. 37200 Wild Mountain Rd. (MN Interstate Park), Taylors Falls, 651-465-6315; www.wildmountain.com.

Hiking

Afton State Park

20 miles turf; 4 miles paved; .75 miles self-guided. 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings, 651-436-5391; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Baker Park Reserve

19.8 miles total, paved and unpaved. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain; 763-694-7860, www.threeriversparks.org.

Banning State Park

17 miles turf; 1 mile paved; 1.8 miles self-guided. (Hwy. 23 and I-35), Sandstone,

320-245-2668; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Big Rivers Regional Trail

5.14 miles paved. (Hwy. 55 to Mendota Heights Rd., west 1/2 mi. on the road to trailhead), Mendota Heights; 952-891-7000; www.co.dakota.mn.us.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

3 miles total, both turf and paved. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764; www.threeriversparks.org.

Carver Park Reserve

25.7 miles total, both turf and paved.

7200 Victoria Dr.(Lowry Nature Center), Victoria, 763-694-7650;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

7 miles turf. 1615 Lindbergh Dr. S., Little Falls, 320-616-2525; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

7 miles total, both paved and unpaved. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park

4.6 miles total, both paved and unpaved. 10360 W. River Rd., Brooklyn Park; 763-694-7790, www.threeriversparks.org.

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

17.6 miles turf. 12595 Park Dr., Rogers,

763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Eagle Lake Regional Park

1 mile unpave, 1 mile paved trail. 11000 Bass Lake Rd., Plymouth, 763-694-7695;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

Over 50 miles of hiking trails, both paved and unpaved. 12400 James Deanne Pkwy., Maple Grove; 763-694-7894, www.threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

3.3 miles of hiking trails, both paved and unpaved. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove; 763-694-7818, www.threeriversparks.org.

Fort Snelling State Park

18 miles total. 101 Snelling Lake Rd., St. Paul, 612-279-3550; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

French Regional Park

10.4 miles total, both paved and unpaved. 12605 Cty. Rd. 9, Plymouth 763-694-7750; www.threeriversparks.org.

Gale Woods Farm

3.5 miles of crushed limestone trails. 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista, 763-694-2001; www.threeriversparks.org.

Hidden Falls regional Park

6.7 miles of paved trails next to the Mississippi River. 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul, 651-632-5111; www.stpaul.gov.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

17.8 miles of trails, both paved and unpaved. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington; 763-694-7687, www.threeriversparks.org.

Interstate Park

4 miles turf; 3 miles self-guided; .5 miles wheelchair-accessible. 307 Milltown Rd., Taylors Falls, 651-465-5711; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Maria State Park

14 miles turf, 2 miles self-guided. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello, 763-878-2325; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park

Over four miles of paved trails. 4610 Cty. Rd. 44, Minnetrista, 763-694-7754;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

15.6 miles of both paved and unpaved trails. 9831 Rebecca Park Trail, Rockford, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

47 miles turf; 6 miles paved; 4.5 miles self-guided. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan, 952-254-5774; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

21.4 miles total, both paved and unpaved, featuring the hiking-only Wood Duck trail. 15501 Murphy Lake Rd. (Cty. Rd. 75), Savage, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

North Mississippi Regional Park

1.6 miles paved, 5700 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, 763-694-7790;

www.threeriversparks.org.

University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

6 miles paved; 8.25 miles turf. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, 952-443-1400;

www.arboretum.umn.edu.

Willard Munger State Trail

Trail runs 70 miles from Hinckley to Duluth. The paved 18.3 mile Gateway state trail traverses Phalen Park. 651-296-6157;

www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Skateboarding

3rd Lair Skatepark

Extensive indoor park is designed for all levels of skill with skateboards and in-line. Two large indoor parks with third outdoor skate area. 850 Florida Ave. S., Golden Valley, 763-797-5283; www.3rdlair.com.

Armatage Park

Small neighborhood skate park. 2500 W. 57th St., Minneapolis, 612-370-4912;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Bottineau Field Park

Northeast neighborhood park. 2000 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis, 612-370-4958;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Brackett Community Center and Park

Mini-park serving the Cooper and Longfellow area. 2728 39th Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-370-4924; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Creekview Community Center

Southwest-area mini-park. 5001 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-370-4965;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Elliot Park

Small park in the shadows of downtown. 1000 E. 14th St., Minneapolis, 612-370-4772; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Maple Grove Skate Plaza

Large outdoor concrete park includes mini taco, stairs, banks, grind rails, hubba ledges and manual pad. 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-494-6500;

maplegrovemn.gov.

Morris Park and Recreation Center

Small outdoor park serving Nokomis and Longfellow. 5531 39th Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-370-4934; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Overpass Skatepark

Big street course with piano banks, fun boxes, kinked rails and staircases, as well as protective helmets and pads. 100 Washington Ave. S., Hopkins, 763-797-5283;

www.hopkinsmn.com.

Shakopee Skate Park

Facilities include ramps, quarter pipes, wedges, planters, grind rails, and fun box. 1255 Fuller St. S., Shakopee, 952-233-9500; www.shakopeemn.gov.

Sports Clubs

Cities Sports Connection

Touch football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball, kickball, broomball, and bowling. Men’s, women’s, and coed teams. 3725 Aldrich Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-929-9009; www.cscsports.com.

Five Element Martial Arts & Healing Center

Classes in martial arts and self-defense. 3743 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-729-7233; www.femamartialarts.org.

Griffin Martial Arts

Martial arts school specializes in kids’ karate for ages 2 and up. 3401 Boardman St. (Riverside Church Gym), Minneapolis, 612-208-7462; gmaask.cmasdirect.com.

Metropolis Rugby Football Club

Nationally competitive rugby club with several developmental teams. 800 Columbia Pkwy., Minneapolis;

www.metropolisrugby.com.

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation

Men’s, women’s, and coed teams play at Bryn Mawr Park, Lake Nokomis, Logan Park, and Van Cleve Park. Badminton, basketball, baseball, broomball, football, kickball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, sailing, swimming, tennis, and volleyball. 2117 W. River Rd., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Minnesota Boat Club

Offers competitive rowing, recreational rowing, and learn-to-row classes. 1 S. Wabasha (beneath Wabasha Bridge), St. Paul, 651-228-1602; www.boatclub.org.

Minnesota Inline Skate Club

Hosts large outdoor and indoor skate excursions. P.O. Box 581205, Minneapolis, 55458; www.skateminnesota.com.

Minnesota Sports Federation

Softball, basketball, broomball, touch football, and volleyball leagues for men and women of all ages. P.O. Box 26668, St. Louis Park, 55309; 952-405-6936; msf1.org.

Minnesota Women’s Soccer League

Featuring amateur women’s soccer for all skill levels, from highly competitive to recreational. Seasons run from May through Aug., and Sep. through Oct. P.O. Box 270026, Vadnais Heights; www.mwsl.org.

Richfield Swim Club

Year-round swim club for all abilities, ages 5 to 18, plus “masters” program. Swimmers meet at Richfield Middle School. P.O. Box 23539, Richfield, 612-492-1460;

www.richfieldswimclub.org.

Soccer Blast MN

Year-round, indoor and outdoor leagues for all ages. 3601 W. 145th St., Burnsville, 952-895-1962; www.soccerblastmn.com.

South St. Paul Rod & Gun Club

Fishing and trap shooting classes and clinics. 600 Gun Club Rd., South St. Paul, 651-455-7249; www.sspgunclub.com.

St. Louis Park Tavern

Bowling leagues. 3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park, 952-929-6810;

www.parktavern.net.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation

Men’s, women’s, and coed teams play at parks throughout St. Paul. Badminton, basketball, baseball, broomball, football, lacrosse, soccer, softball, sailing, and volleyball. 1500 Rice St., St. Paul, 651-558-2255; www.stpaul.gov.

Mini Golf

Can Can Wonderland

18 unique, creative holes designed by artists from all over the world, with food options, full service bar, and distinctive attractions and amusements throughout the location. 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 004, St. Paul, 651-925-2261; www.cancanwonderland.com.

Centennial Lakes Park and Putting Course

Par 51, 1,662-foot putting course designed to resemble an 18 hole championship course in miniature. 7499 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-833-9580; www.centenniallakespark.com.

Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment Center

Pirate-themed course with a variety of swashbuckling obstacles. 12425 River Ridge Blvd., Burnsville, 952-224-0413; www.grandslammn.com.

Island Lake Golf and Training Center

Large, lighted course with landscaping themed around Minnesota’s native plants. 1000 Red Fox Rd., Shoreview, 651-787-0383; www.islandlakegolf.com.

MaltTees Mini Golf

Waterfalls, streams, and gardens make up this put-put course, adjacent to Malt Shop. 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, 612-861-0668; www.ci.richfield.mn.us.

Walker Art Center

Artist designed 10-hole course with a variety of quirky, unique holes located on the terrace of the Walker. 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-375-7600;

www.walkerart.org.

Amusement Parks

Como Town

Features rides and play activities geared toward families and children. 1301 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-487-2121, www.comotown.com.

Nickelodeon Universe

Rides include the Rock Bottom Plunge, Blue Spot, Tak Attack, Avatar Airbender, Fairly Odd Coaster, and many more. Indoors. Mall of America (5000 Center Ct), Bloomington, 952-883-8800;

www.nickelodeonuniverse.com.

ProKart

Indoor go-karts. 14350 Rosemount Dr., Burnsville, 952-808-7223 and 11700 Troy Ln. N., Maple Grove, 763-428-1333; www.prokartindoor.com.

Valleyfair

The park features over 75 rides including Power Tower, Wild Thing, Excalibur, the classic High Roller, Xtreme Swing, and Whitewater Country Waterpark. 1 Valleyfair Dr., Shakopee, 952-445-7600;

www.valleyfair.com.

Wild Mountain/ Taylors Falls Recreation

Formula “K” go-karts, alpine slides, and a water park, plus kids’ slides and wading pools. 37200 Wild Mountain Rd. (7 miles north of Taylors Falls), Taylors Falls, 651-465-6315; www.wildmountain.com.

Batting cages

Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment Center

Also go-karts, laser tag, mini golf, bumper cars, and arcade. 12425 River Ridge Blvd., Burnsville, 952-224-0413; www.grandslammn.com.

Rice and Arlington Batting Cages

Four indoor batting cages equipped for baseball and slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball. 1500 Rice St., St. Paul, 651-558-2117; www.stpaul.gov.

Triple Crown Indoor Batting Cages

Featuring three baseball, three softball, and one fast-pitch cage. 2308 10th Ave. E., North St. Paul, 651-779-6487; www.triplecrownbatting.com.

Zoos & Petting Farms

Como Zoo

Minnesota’s oldest zoo, free of charge and featuring attractions from polar bears to Galapagos tortoises. 1225 Estabrook Dr. (west of Lexington Pkwy. and Horton Ave.), St. Paul, 651-487-8200;

www.comozooconservatory.org.

Minnesota Zoo

Largest zoo in the state, featuring dolphin bay, MN wildlife trail, coral reefs, tiger rehabilitation preserve, and more. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, 952-431-9200; www.mnzoo.org.

Sea Life Aquarium

Underwater tunnel design allows visitors to come face to face with all that the ocean has to offer. 120 E. Broadway (Mall of America), Bloomington, 952-883-0202;

www.visitsealife.com/Minnesota.

Hot Air Ballooning

Aamodt’s Hot Air Balloon Rides

Private, semi-private, and group hot air balloon rides over the St. Croix Valley. P.O. Box 40, Stillwater, 651-351-0101; www.aamodtsballoons.com.

Stillwater Balloons

Flight instruction, semi-private and group flights over the St. Croix River. 135 St. Croix Tr. N., Stillwater, 651-439-1800; www.stillwaterballoons.com.

Wiederkehr Balloon Academy

Balloon pilot training and instruction. Open year-round. 130 N. St. Croix Tr., Lakeland, 651-436-8172.

Skydiving

Southern Minnesota Skydiving

Tandem and solo diving with on-site training. 35493 110th St. (Waseca Municipal Airport), Waseca, 507-461-5838; www.southernminnesotaskydiving.com.

Skydive Twin Cities

Tandem and solo freefall jumps and instruction. 20500 Forest Rd. N., Forest Lake, 612-518.5867 and 2026 Cty. Rd. J, Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3416; www.skydivetwincities.com.

Camping

Afton State Park

Park has 28 all-season backpack camping sites, plus hiking trails. 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings, 651-436-5391; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Baker Park Reserve

More than 200 public campground and group campsites. Reservations: 763-694-7860. 2301 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Banning State Park

Featuring 33 drive-in campsites, 11 electric, and one cabin. With canoeing and trails for hiking. Hwy. 23 and I-35, Sandstone, 320-245-2668; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Carver Park Reserve

Public campground and four group campsites, many available year-round. Call 763-559-6700 for camping information. 7200 Victoria Dr. (Lake Auburn Camground), Victoria, 763-694-7650; www.threeriversparks.org.

Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

38 drive-in sites and 15 electric sites. With wild flowers, picnic areas. No reservations necessary. 1615 Lindbergh Dr. S., Little Falls, 320-616-2525; www.threeriversparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Public campground; one group campsite year-round. Call 763-559-6700 for information. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

Group campsites available spring/summer/fall. Call 763-559-6700 for reservations. 12595 Park Dr., Rogers, 763-694-7860;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

With a swimming pond, picnic areas, hiking and bike trails. Two group campsites; one available all year. Call 763-559-6700 for reservations. 12400 James Deanne Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-694-7894;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

One group campsite. Reservations: 763-559-6700. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687; www.threeriversparks.org.

Interstate State Park

37 drive-in campsites; 22 electric sites. Closes at first significant snowfall. For reservations call 1-866-85-PARKS. 12 US Hwy. 8, Taylors Falls, 651-465-5711;

www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Maria State Park

Lake Maria features three heated log cabins; 17 backpack-in sites, available year-round. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello, 763-878-2325; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

Two group campsites. Call 763-559-6700 for reservations. 9831 Cty. Rd. 50, Rockford, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

With hiking, horse trails, 25 drive-in campsites, eight walk-in sites. This park links Fort Snelling State Park with the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan, 952-259-5774; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Sakatah Lake State Park

With hiking, biking. More than 60 drive-in and RV campsites, 14 with electricity. 50499 Sakatah Lake State Pk. Rd., Waterville, 507-362-4438; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Temperance River State Park

With rock climbing, hiking, fishing. 52 drive-in sites, 18 with electricity, and six cart-in sites. 5071 Hwy. 61, Silver Bay, 218-663-7476; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Tettegouche State Park

With scenic waterfalls, hiking, rock climbing. More than 25 drive-in and RV sites, 13 cart-in sites, and six walk-in sites. 5702 Hwy. 61, Silver Bay, 218-353-8800; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Wild River State Park

Canoeing, self-guided trails, hiking. 96 drive-in and RV sites (34 with electricity), seven backpack sites, six heated camping cabins with screened porches and electricity, and one guest house are located on 6,000 acres of state park. 39797 Park Tr., Center City, 651-583-2125; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Wilderness Campgrounds

With canoe and boat rentals, fishing, bike trails, and more. 77112 Long Lake Rd., Long Lake, 612-333-5747;

www.campatwilderness.net.

William O’Brien State Park

Featuring 120 drive-in sites, 77 electric. The park features trails for hiking and bird-watching. 16821 N. O’Brien Tr., Marine-on-St. Croix, 651-433-0500; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Gardens & Wildlife

Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary

Fifteen-acre preserve offers guided bird walks and full-moon hikes. Guidebooks provide information on more than 50 sites in the garden. Open 7:30 a.m. to an hour before sunset Apr. 1 through Oct. 15. Theodore Wirth Pkwy., south of Glenwood Ave., Minneapolis, 612-370-4903;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lowry Nature Center

The preserve is home to deer, raptors, beaver, otters, butterflies, trumpeter swans, and osprey, and Lowry offers nature programs for children, school groups, and families. 7025 Victoria Dr. (Carver Park Reserve), Victoria, 763-694-7650;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Lyndale Park Gardens

This 61-acre park features a rose garden with 250 varieties, a rock garden, a bird sanctuary, and the Peace Bridge, built from stones recovered from ground zeros at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan. 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Maplewood Nature Center

This park includes nature trails, an educational visitor center, and outdoor natural play area. 2659 E. 7th St., Maplewood, 651-249-2170;

www.maplewoodnaturecenter.com.

Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

at Como Park

Conservatory features hundreds of plants from throughout the world, as well as an outdoor Japanese garden. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, 651-487-8200;

www.comozooconservatory.org.

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Outdoor sculpture and topiary park, anchored by Cowles Conservatory. 726 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, 612-370-4929; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Minnehaha Falls Pergola Gardens

The gardens overlook Minnehaha Falls. 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Minnesota Valley National

Wildlife Refuge

This 34-mile preserve is home to fish, coyotes, foxes, beavers, and a variety of birds and amphibians. The Visitor Center offers regular nature programs for families and school groups. 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington, 952-854-5900; www.fws.gov.

Noerenberg Memorial Gardens

Formal flower gardens designed and maintained by master gardeners; gardens include a wide variety of unusual annuals and perennials and a large day lily collection. Open for tours, programs, and weddings. 2840 North Shore Dr., Orono, 763-559-6700; www.threeriversparks.org.

Normandale Community College Japanese Garden

This two-acre suburban oasis features a waterfall, lagoon, strolling paths, and immaculate landscaping. 9700 France Ave. S., Bloomington, 952-352-8200;

www.normandale.edu/japanesegarden.

Richardson Nature Center

Wildlife viewing areas; meeting spaces and nature programs for families and school groups. 8737 E. Bush Lake Rd. (Highland Lake Park Reserve), Bloomington, 763-694-7676; www.threeriversparks.org.

Tamarack Nature Center

This 320-acre habitat for heron, turtle, mink, and muskrat provides regular outdoor education and recreation programs. 5287 Otter Lake Rd., White Bear Township,

651-407-5350; www.co.ramsey.mn.us.

University of Minnesota

Landscape Arboretum

A thousand acres of public gardens, including annual and perennial display gardens, plants developed for northern climates, natural and native areas, and demonstration gardens. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, 952-443-1400; www.arboretum.umn.edu.

Golf Courses

Baker National Golf Course

and Driving Range

210-acre area with driving range, 9-hole executive course, and 18-hole national championship course. 2935 Parkview Dr., Medina, 763-694-7670;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Birnamwood Public Golf Course

9-hole, par 27 public course. 12424 Parkwood Dr., Burnsville, 952-641-1370;

www.burnsville.org.

Bluff Creek Golf Course

6,650-yard 18-hole course. 1025 Creekwood St., Chaska, 952-445-5685;

www.bluffcreek.com.

Braemar Golf Course and Dome

27 regulation holes, two 9-hole executive courses, pro shop, driving range, practice putting green, and indoor golf dome. 6364 John Harris Dr., Edina, 952-903-5750;

www.braemargolf.com.

Brightwood Hills Golf Course

1,538-yard, par 30 executive course. 1975 Silver Lake Rd., New Brighton, 651-638-2150; www.ci.new-brighton.mn.us.

Brookland Golf Park

20-acre executive course. 8232 Regent Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, 763-488-6497;

www.brooklynpark.org.

Brookview Golf Course

and Recreation Area

18-hole regulation course, 9-hole par 3, and driving range. 200 Brookview Pkwy. (Hwy. 55 and Winnetka Ave.), Golden Valley, 763-512-2300; www.brookviewgolf.com.

Bunker Hills Golf Course

27 regulation holes with a 9-hole executive course, large clubhouse, and golf simulators. 12800 Bunker Prairie Rd. (Hwy. 242 and Foley Blvd.), Coon Rapids, 763-755-4141;

www.bunkerhillsgolf.com.

Castlewood Golf Course

9-hole, par 36 regulation course. 7050 Scandia Trail (3 miles east of I-35 on Hwy. 97), Forest Lake, 651-464-6233; www.castlewoodgolfcourse.com.

Cedarholm Golf Course

9-hole, par 3 public course. 2323 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, 651-633-8337; www.ci.roseville.mn.us.

Chaska Par 30 Golf Course

9-hole, par 30 course. 1207 Hazeltine Blvd., Chaska, 952-448-7454; www.chaskapar30.com.

Cleary Lake Golf Course and Driving Range

9-hole course and driving range. Off 185th St. on Cty. Rd. 27, Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

Columbia Golf Club

150-acre 18-hole course featuring a driving range. 3300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, 612-230-6520.; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Como Golf Course

18-hole par 70 course near Como Zoo. 1431 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-488-9673; www.golfstpaul.org.

Dahlgreen Golf Club

18-hole course and pro shop. 6940 Dahlgren Rd. (Cty. Rd. 43 and Dalgren Rd.), Chaska, 952-448-7463; www.dahlgreen.com.

Daytona Golf Club

18-hole Course with indoor tennis and racquetball. 14730 Lawndale Ln., Dayton,

763-427-6110; www.daytonagolfclub.com.

Dwan Golf Club

18-hole, par 68 course. 3301 W. 110th St., Bloomington, 952-563-8702; bloomingtonmn.gov.

Eagle Lake Regional Park

Two 9-hole courses and a large practice field. 11000 Cty. Rd. 10, Plymouth, 763-694-7695; www.threeriversparks.org.

Eagle Valley Golf Club

18-hole course and driving range. 2600 Double Eagle Ln., Woodbury, 651-714-3750; www.eaglevalleygc.com.

Edinburgh Usa Golf Course and Country Club

18-hole course with large clubhouse. 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8550; www.edinburghusa.org.

Fort Snelling Golf Club

49-acre, 9-hole, par 35 course. 5701 Leavenworth Ave., St. Paul, 612-430-6523; www.minneapolisparks.org/golf.

French Lake Open Golf Club

9-hole course with clubhouse. 17500 Cty. Rd. 81, Dayton, 763-428-4544.

Gem Lake Hills Golf Course

Two 9-hole courses, par 3 and executive. 4039 Scheuneman Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-8715; www.gemlakehillsgolf.com.

Glen Lake Golf and Practice Center

9-hole recreational course and practice center. 14350 Cty. Rd. 62, Minnetonka, 763-694-7824; www.threeriversparks.org.

Goodrich Golf Course

18-hole par 70 course. 1820 N. Van Dyke St., Maplewood, 651-748-2525;

parks.co.ramsey.mn.us.

Gross National Golf Club

150-acre 18-hole course with driving range. 2201 St. Anthony Blvd., Minneapolis, 612-430-6523; www.minneapolisparks.org/golf.

Hayden Hills Public Golf Course

Quaint 18-hole public course. 13150 N. Deerwood Ln., Dayton, 763-421-0060.

Hiawatha Golf Club

140-acre, 18-hole course in the heart of Minneapolis. 4553 Longfellow Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-230-6525; www.minneapolisparks.org/golf.

Highland National

18-hole, par 72 course. 1403 Montreal Ave., St. Paul, 651-695-3774; www.golfstpaul.orgl.

Hollydale Golf Club

18-hole course and driving range. 4710 Holly Ln., Plymouth, 763-559-9847; www.hollydalegolf.com.

Hyland Greens Golf Club

9-hole, par 3 course. 10100 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington, 952-563-8868; www.ci.bloomington.mn.us.

Inver Wood Golf Course

18-hole championship course and 9-hole executive course. 1850 E. 70th St., Inver Grove Heights, 651-457-3667; www.inverwood.org.

Island Lake Golf and Training Center

9-hole course and driving range. 1000 Red Fox Rd., Shoreview, 651-787-0383;

www.islandlakegolf.com.

Majestic Oaks Golf Club

18-hole and 9-hole courses with extensive amenities including a dinner theater. 701 Bunker Lake Blvd., Ham Lake, 763-755-2140; www.majesticoaksgolfclub.com.

Manitou Ridge Golf Course

18-hole, par 71 municipal course. 3200 N. McKnight Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-777-2987; www.manitouridge.com.

The Meadows at Mystic Lake Golf Course

18-hole course adjacent to Mystic Lake Casino. 2400 Mystic Lake Dr., Prior Lake,

952-233-5533; www.mysticlakegolf.com.

Mendota Heights Par 3 Golf Course

9-hole, par 3 course. 1695 Dodd Rd., Mendota Heights, 651-454-9822.

North Oaks Golf Club

18-hole course with practice range and clubhouse. 54 E. Oaks Rd., North Oaks, 651-484-8585; www.northoaksgolfclub.com.

Phalen Golf Course

18-hole public course with clubhouse. 1615 Phalen Dr., St. Paul, 651-778-0413; www.golfstpaul.org.

The Ponds At Battle Creek

9-hole executive course. 601 S. Century Ave., Maplewood, 651-501-6321;

www.pondsatbattlecreek.com.

River Oaks Municipal Golf Course

18-hole, par 71 municipal course. 11099 S. Hwy. 61, Cottage Grove, 651-438-2121;

www.riveroaksmunigolf.com.

Rush Creek Golf Club

18-hole championship course and 9-hole par 3 course. 7801 Cty. Rd. 101, Maple Grove,

763-494-8844; www.rushcreek.com.

Southern Hills Golf Club

18-hole, par 71 course. 18950 Chippendale Ave., Farmington, 651-463-4653;

www.southernhillsgolfcourse.com.

Stonebrooke Golf Course

18-hole championship course with large clubhouse and extensive amenities. 2693 S. County Rd. 79, Shakopee, 952-496-3171;

www.stonebrooke.com.

Sundance Golf Banquet Bowl

18-hole championship course and large banquet hall. 15240 113th Ave. N., Dayton, 763-420-4700; www.sundancegolfmn.com.

Valleywood Golf Course and Park

190-acre, 18-hole, par 71 course with recently renovated clubhouse. 4851 McAndrews Rd., Apple Valley, 952-953-2323; www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us.

The Wilds Golf Club

18-hole course with Frank Loyd Wright-inspired clubhouse. 3151 Wilds Ridge, Prior Lake, 952-445-3500; www.golfthewilds.com.

Wirth Golf Course

280-acre, 18-hole, par 72 course. 1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy. N., Minneapolis,

763-522-4584; www.minneapolisparks.org.