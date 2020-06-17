Summer Guide 2020: Where to canoe, kayak, paddle board, and more (plus rentals)

Why? You can do it with your quarantine buddies, or social distance pretty easily, you don't have to worry about crowds, and since we're not going to movie theaters or music festivals, rentals are a pretty affordable splurge.

Below is our roundup of where you can hope on a boat and enjoy a little exploration.

But first, here are some handy links to the rest of our Summer Guide issue:

And now, onto our list:



Baker Park Reserve

Boat, canoe, kayak, paddle boat, rowboat, and paddle board rentals. 917 acres of water. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, rowboat, and paddleboard rentals start up this year on July 6. 178 acres of water. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764; threeriversparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Boat, canoe, and kayak rentals. No gas motors. 137 acres of water. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

Boat, canoe, kayak, and paddleboard rentals. 244 acres of water. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818; threeriversparks.org.

French Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, and rowboat rentals. 866 acres of water. 12605 Cty. Rd. 9, Plymouth, 763-694-7750; threeriversparks.org.

Gale Woods Farm

558 acres of water. 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista, 763-694-2001; threeriversparks.org.

Harty’s Boat Rental, Bait Shop, and Moorings

Pontoons, fishing boats, and canoe rentals. 1920 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth, 763-546-6711; hartysboatworks.com.

Hi Tempo Watersports

Paddleboard, kayak, and sailboat rentals. 3959 N. Hwy. 61, White Bear Lake, 651-429-3333; hitempo.com.

Howard’s Point Marina

Fishing boats, pontoon, and tritoon rentals. 5400 Howards Point Rd., Shorewood, 952-474-4464; howardspoint.com.

Hungry Jack Canoe Outfitters

Providing advice, equipment, and rations for wilderness canoeing in the boundary waters. 318 S. Hungry Jack Rd., Grand Marais, 800-648-2922; hjo.com.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, and rowboat rentals. No gas motors. Electric trolling motors allowed. 84 acres of water. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687; threeriversparks.org.

Lake Maria State Park

Canoe rental. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello, 763-878-2325; dnr.state.mn.us.

Mississippi River Paddle Share

Summer recreation program featuring self-serve kayak rentals along the Mississippi River featuring a variety of routes, from nature-bound to city views. Paddleshare.org.

North CountRy Canoe Outfitters

Guided canoe adventures in the Boundary Waters and Quetico. 474 Kawishiwi Tr., Ely, 218-365-5581; boundarywaters.com.

Seagull Canoe Outfitters

Boundary Waters tours at the end of the scenic gunflint trail. 12208 Gunflint Tr., Grand Marais, 218-388-2216; seagulloutfitters.com.

Tally’s Dockside

Pontoon, fishing boat, paddleboard, canoe, and kayak rentals. 4441 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake, 651-429-2633; tallysdockside.com.

Taylors Falls Canoe & Kayak Rentals

Wild mountain provides canoe and kayak equipment for exploring scenic Taylors Falls. 37200 Wild Mountain Rd., Taylors Falls, 651-465-6315; wildmountain.com.

Voyageur Canoe Outfitters

Tours and equipment for your next Boundary Waters adventure. 189 Sag Lake Tr., Grand Marais, 888-226-6348; canoeit.com.

Wild River Outfitters Canoe and Kayak Rental

Boat rentals and advice for exploring the Upper St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers. 15177 State Rd. 70, Grantsburg, WI, 715-463-2254; wildriverpaddling.com.

William O’Brien State Park

Canoeing on the St. Croix River and paddleboard rental on Lake Alice. 16821 N. O’Brien Tr., Marine-on-St. Croix, 651-433-0500; dnr.state.mn.us.

Wheel Fun Rentals

Kayak and paddle boat rentals at a variety of Twin Cities lakes. Wheelfunrentals.com.