Summer Guide 2020: Golf Courses

In times of plague, golf is one of the safest sports to enjoy. Here’s some places where you can hit a tiny ball into a little hole from far, far away.

Baker National Golf Course and Driving Range

210 acre area featuring a driving range, 9-hole executive course, and 18-hole national championship course. 2935 Parkview Dr., Medina, 763-694-7670; threeriversparks.org.

Birnamwood Public Golf Course

9-hole, par 27 public course. 12424 Parkwood Dr., Burnsville, 952-641-1370; burnsville.org.

Bluff Creek Golf Course

6650 yard 18-hole course.1025 Creekwood St., Chaska, 952-445-5685; bluffcreek.com.

Braemar Golf Course and Dome

18-hole championship course, and academy 9-hole par 3 course, a pro shop, driving range, practice putting green, and indoor golf dome. 6364 John Harris Dr., Edina, 952-903-5750; braemargolf.com.

Brightwood Hills Golf Course

1538 yard, par 30 executive course. 1975 Silver Lake Rd., New Brighton, 651-638-2150; ci.new-brighton.mn.us.

Brookland Golf Park

20 acre executive course. 8232 Regent Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, 763-488-6497; brooklynpark.org.

Brookview Golf Course and Recreation Area

18-hole regulation course and a 9-hole par 3, a driving range and teaching area, and golf shop. 200 Brookview Pkwy. (Hwy. 55 and Winnetka Ave.), Golden Valley, 763-512-2300; brookviewgolf.com.

Bunker Hills Golf Course

18-hole championship course with a 9-hole executive course, large clubhouse, driving range, and golf simulators. 12800 Bunker Prairie Rd. (Hwy. 242 and Foley Blvd.), Coon Rapids, 763-755-4141; bunkerhillsgolf.com.

Castlewood Golf Course

9-hole, par 36 regulation course. 7050 Scandia Trail (3 miles east of I-35 on Hwy. 97), Forest Lake, 651-464-6233; castlewoodgolfcourse.com.

Cedarholm Golf Course

9-hole, par 3 public course. 2323 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, 651-633-8337; ci.roseville.mn.us.

Chaska Par 30 Golf Course

9-hole, par 30 course. 1207 Hazeltine Blvd., Chaska, 952-448-7454; chaskapar30.com.

Cleary Lake Golf Course

9-hole course and driving range. Off 185th St. on Cty. Rd. 27, Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; threeriversparks.org.

Columbia Golf Club

18-hole public course measuring 6371 yards, featuring a driving range and clubhouse. 3300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, 612-230-6520.; minneapolisparks.org/golf.

Como Golf Course

18-hole par 70 public golf course near Como Zoo. 1431 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-488-9673; golfstpaul.org.

Dahlgreen Golf Club

18-hole course with driving range, club house, and pro shop. 6940 Dahlgren Rd. (Cty. Rd. 43 and Dalgren Rd.), Chaska, 952-448-7463; dahlgreen.com.

Daytona Golf Club

18-hole course with driving range and pro shop. 14730 Lawndale Ln., Dayton, 763-427-6110; daytonagolfclub.com.

Dwan Golf Club

18-hole, par 68 public course. 3301 W. 110th St., Bloomington, 952-563-8702; bloomingtonmn.gov.

Eagle Lake Regional Park

9-hole municipal course, lighted 9-hole par 27 pitch and putt course, a large practice range, and visitor center. 11000 Cty. Rd. 10, Plymouth, 763-694-7695; threeriversparks.org.

Eagle Valley Golf Club

18-hole par 72 municipal golf course laid out over 225 acres, with driving range and a clubhouse. 2600 Double Eagle Ln., Woodbury, 651-714-3750; eaglevalleygc.com.

Edinburgh USA Golf Course and Country Club

18-hole public course with practice facilities, a restaurant, pro shop, and a large clubhouse. 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8550; edinburghusa.org.

Fort Snelling Golf Club

49 acre, 9-hole, par 35 course. 5701 Leavenworth Ave., St. Paul, 612-430-6523; minneapolisparks.org/golf.

Gross National Golf Club

150 acre 18-hole course with driving range and clubhouse. 2201 St. Anthony Blvd., Minneapolis, 612-430-6523; minneapolisparks.org/golf.

French Lake Open Golf Club

9-hole course with clubhouse.17500 Cty. Rd. 81, Dayton, 763-428-4544.

Gem Lake Hills Golf Course

Two 9-hole courses featuring a par 3 course and an executive par 30 course. 4039 Scheuneman Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-8715; gemlakehillsgolf.com.

Glen Lake Golf and Practice Center

9-hole recreational course and practice center. 14350 Cty. Rd. 62, Minnetonka, 763-694-7824; threeriversparks.org.

Goodrich Golf Course

18-hole par 70 course set in the rolling hills of Maplewood. 1820 N. Van Dyke St., Maplewood, 651-748-2525; parks.co.ramsey.mn.us.

Hayden Hills Public Golf Course

Quaint 18-hole executive length public course with a par of 62. 13150 N. Deerwood Ln., Dayton, 763-421-0060.

Hiawatha Golf Club

140 acre, 18-hole par 73 course in the heart of South Minneapolis set alongside Lake Hiawatha. 4553 Longfellow Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-230-6525; minneapolisparks.org/golf.

Highland National

18-hole, par 72 municipal course with a Snoopy shaped bunker on the 15th hole dedicated to Charles Schulz, who learned to play golf here. 1403 Montreal Ave., St. Paul, 651-695-3774; golfstpaul.org.

Inver Wood Golf Course

18-hole championship course and 9 hole executive course. 1850 E. 70th St., Inver Grove Heights, 651-457-3667; inverwood.org.

Island Lake Golf and Training Center

9-hole course, clubhouse, training facilities, and driving range. 1000 Red Fox Rd., Shoreview, 651-787-0383; islandlakegolf.com.

Majestic Oaks Golf Club

Two 18-hole courses, The Signature and Crossroads, and a 9-hole executive course with extensive amenities and clubhouse. 701 Bunker Lake Blvd., Ham Lake, 763-755-2140; majesticoaksgolfclub.com.

Manitou Ridge Golf Course

18-hole, par 71 municipal course. 3200 N. McKnight Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-777-2987; manitouridge.com.

The Meadows at Mystic Lake Golf Course

18-hole course adjacent to Mystic Lake Casino, with a practice facility and a pro shop. 2400 Mystic Lake Dr., Prior Lake, 952-233-5533; mysticlakegolf.com.

Mendota Heights Par 3 Golf Course

9-hole, par 3 course. 1695 Dodd Rd., Mendota Heights, 651-454-9822.

North Oaks Golf Club

18-hole course with practice range and clubhouse. 54 E. Oaks Rd., North Oaks, 651-484-8585; northoaksgolfclub.com.

Phalen Golf Course

18-hole par 70 public course with clubhouse. 1615 Phalen Dr., St. Paul, 651-778-0413; golfstpaul.org.

The Ponds At Battle Creek

9-hole par 35 executive course. 601 S. Century Ave., Maplewood, 651-501-6321; pondsatbattlecreek.com.

River Oaks Municipal Golf Course

18-hole, par 71 municipal course with a golf shop. 11099 S. Hwy. 61, Cottage Grove, 651-438-2121; riveroaksmunigolf.com.

Rush Creek Golf Club

18-hole championship course and 9-hole par 3 course, with a golf shop and driving range. 7801 Cty. Rd. 101, Maple Grove, 763-494-8844; rushcreek.com.

Southern Hills Golf Club

18-hole, par 71 course measuring over 6,300 yards. 18950 Chippendale Ave., Farmington, 651-463-4653; southernhillsgolfcourse.com.

Stonebrooke Golf Course

18-hole championship course, 9-hole par 30 course, driving range, large clubhouse, and extensive amenities. 2693 S. County Rd. 79, Shakopee, 952-496-3171; stonebrooke.com.

Sundance Golf Banquet Bowl

18-hole course with a modified par 31 back 9, and a sports bar and grill on site. 15240 113th Ave. N., Dayton, 763-420-4700; sundancegolfmn.com.

Valleywood Golf Course and Park

190 acre, 18-hole, par 71 course with clubhouse and driving range. 4851 McAndrews Rd., Apple Valley, 952-953-2323; ci.apple-valley.mn.us.

The Wilds Golf Club

18-hole championship course with clubhouse, locker rooms, sports bar, and golf shop. 3151 Wilds Ridge, Prior Lake, 952-445-3500; golfthewilds.com.

Theodore Wirth Golf Club

280 acre, 18-hole, par 72 course, with pro shop, locker room, and a restaurant. 1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy. N., Minneapolis, 763-522-4584; minneapolisparks.org.