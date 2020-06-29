Summer Guide 2020: Golf Courses
Can you afford to golf? Well, dang, good for you.
In times of plague, golf is one of the safest sports to enjoy. Here’s some places where you can hit a tiny ball into a little hole from far, far away.
And now, onto the golfing!
Baker National Golf Course and Driving Range
210 acre area featuring a driving range, 9-hole executive course, and 18-hole national championship course. 2935 Parkview Dr., Medina, 763-694-7670; threeriversparks.org.
Birnamwood Public Golf Course
9-hole, par 27 public course. 12424 Parkwood Dr., Burnsville, 952-641-1370; burnsville.org.
Bluff Creek Golf Course
6650 yard 18-hole course.1025 Creekwood St., Chaska, 952-445-5685; bluffcreek.com.
Braemar Golf Course and Dome
18-hole championship course, and academy 9-hole par 3 course, a pro shop, driving range, practice putting green, and indoor golf dome. 6364 John Harris Dr., Edina, 952-903-5750; braemargolf.com.
Brightwood Hills Golf Course
1538 yard, par 30 executive course. 1975 Silver Lake Rd., New Brighton, 651-638-2150; ci.new-brighton.mn.us.
Brookland Golf Park
20 acre executive course. 8232 Regent Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, 763-488-6497; brooklynpark.org.
Brookview Golf Course and Recreation Area
18-hole regulation course and a 9-hole par 3, a driving range and teaching area, and golf shop. 200 Brookview Pkwy. (Hwy. 55 and Winnetka Ave.), Golden Valley, 763-512-2300; brookviewgolf.com.
Bunker Hills Golf Course
18-hole championship course with a 9-hole executive course, large clubhouse, driving range, and golf simulators. 12800 Bunker Prairie Rd. (Hwy. 242 and Foley Blvd.), Coon Rapids, 763-755-4141; bunkerhillsgolf.com.
Castlewood Golf Course
9-hole, par 36 regulation course. 7050 Scandia Trail (3 miles east of I-35 on Hwy. 97), Forest Lake, 651-464-6233; castlewoodgolfcourse.com.
Cedarholm Golf Course
9-hole, par 3 public course. 2323 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, 651-633-8337; ci.roseville.mn.us.
Chaska Par 30 Golf Course
9-hole, par 30 course. 1207 Hazeltine Blvd., Chaska, 952-448-7454; chaskapar30.com.
Cleary Lake Golf Course
9-hole course and driving range. Off 185th St. on Cty. Rd. 27, Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; threeriversparks.org.
Columbia Golf Club
18-hole public course measuring 6371 yards, featuring a driving range and clubhouse. 3300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, 612-230-6520.; minneapolisparks.org/golf.
Como Golf Course
18-hole par 70 public golf course near Como Zoo. 1431 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-488-9673; golfstpaul.org.
Dahlgreen Golf Club
18-hole course with driving range, club house, and pro shop. 6940 Dahlgren Rd. (Cty. Rd. 43 and Dalgren Rd.), Chaska, 952-448-7463; dahlgreen.com.
Daytona Golf Club
18-hole course with driving range and pro shop. 14730 Lawndale Ln., Dayton, 763-427-6110; daytonagolfclub.com.
Dwan Golf Club
18-hole, par 68 public course. 3301 W. 110th St., Bloomington, 952-563-8702; bloomingtonmn.gov.
Eagle Lake Regional Park
9-hole municipal course, lighted 9-hole par 27 pitch and putt course, a large practice range, and visitor center. 11000 Cty. Rd. 10, Plymouth, 763-694-7695; threeriversparks.org.
Eagle Valley Golf Club
18-hole par 72 municipal golf course laid out over 225 acres, with driving range and a clubhouse. 2600 Double Eagle Ln., Woodbury, 651-714-3750; eaglevalleygc.com.
Edinburgh USA Golf Course and Country Club
18-hole public course with practice facilities, a restaurant, pro shop, and a large clubhouse. 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8550; edinburghusa.org.
Fort Snelling Golf Club
49 acre, 9-hole, par 35 course. 5701 Leavenworth Ave., St. Paul, 612-430-6523; minneapolisparks.org/golf.
Gross National Golf Club
150 acre 18-hole course with driving range and clubhouse. 2201 St. Anthony Blvd., Minneapolis, 612-430-6523; minneapolisparks.org/golf.
French Lake Open Golf Club
9-hole course with clubhouse.17500 Cty. Rd. 81, Dayton, 763-428-4544.
Gem Lake Hills Golf Course
Two 9-hole courses featuring a par 3 course and an executive par 30 course. 4039 Scheuneman Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-8715; gemlakehillsgolf.com.
Glen Lake Golf and Practice Center
9-hole recreational course and practice center. 14350 Cty. Rd. 62, Minnetonka, 763-694-7824; threeriversparks.org.
Goodrich Golf Course
18-hole par 70 course set in the rolling hills of Maplewood. 1820 N. Van Dyke St., Maplewood, 651-748-2525; parks.co.ramsey.mn.us.
Hayden Hills Public Golf Course
Quaint 18-hole executive length public course with a par of 62. 13150 N. Deerwood Ln., Dayton, 763-421-0060.
Hiawatha Golf Club
140 acre, 18-hole par 73 course in the heart of South Minneapolis set alongside Lake Hiawatha. 4553 Longfellow Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-230-6525; minneapolisparks.org/golf.
Highland National
18-hole, par 72 municipal course with a Snoopy shaped bunker on the 15th hole dedicated to Charles Schulz, who learned to play golf here. 1403 Montreal Ave., St. Paul, 651-695-3774; golfstpaul.org.
Inver Wood Golf Course
18-hole championship course and 9 hole executive course. 1850 E. 70th St., Inver Grove Heights, 651-457-3667; inverwood.org.
Island Lake Golf and Training Center
9-hole course, clubhouse, training facilities, and driving range. 1000 Red Fox Rd., Shoreview, 651-787-0383; islandlakegolf.com.
Majestic Oaks Golf Club
Two 18-hole courses, The Signature and Crossroads, and a 9-hole executive course with extensive amenities and clubhouse. 701 Bunker Lake Blvd., Ham Lake, 763-755-2140; majesticoaksgolfclub.com.
Manitou Ridge Golf Course
18-hole, par 71 municipal course. 3200 N. McKnight Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-777-2987; manitouridge.com.
The Meadows at Mystic Lake Golf Course
18-hole course adjacent to Mystic Lake Casino, with a practice facility and a pro shop. 2400 Mystic Lake Dr., Prior Lake, 952-233-5533; mysticlakegolf.com.
Mendota Heights Par 3 Golf Course
9-hole, par 3 course. 1695 Dodd Rd., Mendota Heights, 651-454-9822.
North Oaks Golf Club
18-hole course with practice range and clubhouse. 54 E. Oaks Rd., North Oaks, 651-484-8585; northoaksgolfclub.com.
Phalen Golf Course
18-hole par 70 public course with clubhouse. 1615 Phalen Dr., St. Paul, 651-778-0413; golfstpaul.org.
The Ponds At Battle Creek
9-hole par 35 executive course. 601 S. Century Ave., Maplewood, 651-501-6321; pondsatbattlecreek.com.
River Oaks Municipal Golf Course
18-hole, par 71 municipal course with a golf shop. 11099 S. Hwy. 61, Cottage Grove, 651-438-2121; riveroaksmunigolf.com.
Rush Creek Golf Club
18-hole championship course and 9-hole par 3 course, with a golf shop and driving range. 7801 Cty. Rd. 101, Maple Grove, 763-494-8844; rushcreek.com.
Southern Hills Golf Club
18-hole, par 71 course measuring over 6,300 yards. 18950 Chippendale Ave., Farmington, 651-463-4653; southernhillsgolfcourse.com.
Stonebrooke Golf Course
18-hole championship course, 9-hole par 30 course, driving range, large clubhouse, and extensive amenities. 2693 S. County Rd. 79, Shakopee, 952-496-3171; stonebrooke.com.
Sundance Golf Banquet Bowl
18-hole course with a modified par 31 back 9, and a sports bar and grill on site. 15240 113th Ave. N., Dayton, 763-420-4700; sundancegolfmn.com.
Valleywood Golf Course and Park
190 acre, 18-hole, par 71 course with clubhouse and driving range. 4851 McAndrews Rd., Apple Valley, 952-953-2323; ci.apple-valley.mn.us.
The Wilds Golf Club
18-hole championship course with clubhouse, locker rooms, sports bar, and golf shop. 3151 Wilds Ridge, Prior Lake, 952-445-3500; golfthewilds.com.
Theodore Wirth Golf Club
280 acre, 18-hole, par 72 course, with pro shop, locker room, and a restaurant. 1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy. N., Minneapolis, 763-522-4584; minneapolisparks.org.