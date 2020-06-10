Summer Guide 2020: Classes and workshops
Despite COVID-19, many schools and organizations are carrying on through the summer. Some have gone virtual while others are working in a smaller capacity in person. Be sure to check directly with the venues to see what safety precautions have been put in place.
3rd Lair Skatepark
Smaller skateboarding and inline skating workshops and clinics with professional teachers. 850 Florida Ave. S., Golden Valley, 763-797-5283; 3rdlair.com.
Academy of Russian Ballet
Limited in-person classes, with online virtual classes available via Zoom. 14675 Martin Dr., Eden Prairie, 612-501-9208; academyofrussianballet.com.
Alliance Francaise
French classes, summer camps, cultural events, and resources have moved online this summer. afmsp.org.
ArtiCulture
Online visual arts classes and workshops for adults and children starting at age 1. articulture.org.
Artistry
Classes in visual and performing arts for adults and youths of all abilities have moved online at least through June. artistrymn.org.
ARTrageous Adventures
After-school art classes and day camps for kids of all ages are set to resume in July. 2121 W. 21st St., Minneapolis, 612-423-7554; artrageousadventures.com.
ARTS-Us
Offering African Diaspora arts programs for youth, developing knowledge and skills in the arts. 1221 Marshall Ave., St. Paul, 651-528-6871; arts-us.org.
Bachman’s
Gardening seminars and workshops, many free, currently to be enjoyed via Zoom. bachmans.com.
Bakken Library and Museum
Offering classes, workshops, and summer camps for youth that explore the roles of science and technology in life. 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-926-3878; thebakken.org.
Ballare Teatro Dance Theatre
Summer classes start up in July. 4259 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-721-8619; ballareteatro.com.
Blooma
Virtual yoga and barre classes for moms-to-be and childbirth education and workshops for families.
blooma.com.
Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center
Classes for adults and youth featuring blacksmithing, metal arts and casting, and sculptural metal casting. Classes start in July. 3749 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-294-0400; cafac.org.
Climb Theatre
Creation of customized plays, classes, and workshops that build accountability, advocacy, and empathy, inspiring participants to make the world a better place. 6415 Carmen Ave. E., Inver Grove Heights, 800-767-9660; climb.org.
Clay Squared to Infinity
Classes in polymer clay for kids and adults available online this summer. claysquared.com.
Clouds in Water Zen Center
Online classes in Zen and Buddhist studies, meditation, and yoga. cloudsinwater.org.
Cooks of Crocus Hill
Cooking classes and demonstrations, libations classes, and cooking camps for kids. 3925 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-285-1903; 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com.
The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts
Online classes for a variety of dance and creative moments for kids and adults. thecowlescenter.org.
FilmNorth
Virtual classes and instructional workshops in film, photography, and screenwriting, with online summer youth programs. myfilmnorth.org.
Five Element Martial Arts & Healing Center
Classes in martial arts and self-defense. 3743 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-729-7233; femamartialarts.org.
Foci Glass
Classes on glass blowing. 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-759-8476; mnglassart.org.
Four Seasons Dance Studio
Social dance classes, including Argentine tango, plus social dances, informal practices, and discussion, which have moved online for the time being. fourseasonsdance.com.
Groth Music
Private music lessons. 8056 Nicollet Ave. S., Bloomington, 800-969-4772; grothmusic.com.
Heart & Soul Drum Academy
Performing arts school specializing in instructing students in the art of drumming and cultivating personal development. 1360 University Ave. W. (Ste. 362), St. Paul, 612-756-7875.
Katha Dance Theatre
Online virtual classes in Kathak, a classical form of Indian dance, for movers of all abilities. kathadance.org.
Lucy’s Outdoor Dance Camp
Week-long camps, half- or full-day activities centered around dance, art, nature hikes, ecology, exploration, and games, taking place around Lake Harriet. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-720-1517; lucysdancecamp.com.
Minneapolis Rowing Club
Classes on rowing for teens and adults. 2968 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-729-1541; mpls rowing.org.
Minnesota Center for Book Arts
Virtual workshops and demonstrations in papermaking and book arts for families, children, teachers, and individuals ranging from novice to professional. mnbookarts.org.
Minnesota Zen Meditation Center
Online virtual discussion groups, lectures, and classes in the Zen tradition. mnzencenter.org.
Northern Clay Center
Pottery classes for adults and clay camps for kids and teens are scheduled to start up in mid-June. 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-339-8007; northernclaycenter.org.
Phyllis Wheatley Community Center
Support services and workshops for families, seniors, youth, and students. 1301 10th Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-374-4342; phylliswheatley.org.
Rumriver Art Center
Featuring over 30 summer art camps for kids, with hands-on activities and instruction on painting, drawing, mixed-media, and sculpture. Camps available starting in June. 2665 4th Ave., Ste. 103, Anoka, 763-323-8830; rumriverart.com.
School of Rock
Rock music lessons and band camps for kids of all experience levels. 417 Broadway St., St. Paul, 651-292-1917; 6585 Edenvale Blvd., Ste. 100B, Eden Prairie, 952-934-7625; schoolofrock.com.
Springboard for the Arts
Online workshops, groups, sessions, and programming for artists exploring the business side of the arts. springboardforthearts.org.
Staring Lake Outdoor Center
Workshops, classes, trips, and activities centered in environmental awareness and outdoor skills, located in a refurbished cabin on the north shore of Staring Lake. 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy., Eden Prairie, 952-949-8479; edenprairie.org.
Tilopa Tai Chi Qigong Center
Online classes and workshops in the meditative exercise for beginners and more. itaichi.net.
Twin Cities Jazz Workshop
Courses in jazz for youth and adults of all skill levels. Summer student sessions begin in July. 511 Kenwood Pkwy. (Blake School Northrup Campus), Minneapolis, 612-871-3534; tcjazzworkshop.com.
Twin Cities Men’s Center
Online support groups, anger-management classes, and workshops on topics like retirement, coping with stress, sexual orientation, and sexual trauma. tcmc.org.
Walker West Music Academy
Music lessons, classes, and camps featuring musical education rooted in the African American cultural experience, for people of all ages and backgrounds. 760 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 612-224-2929; walkerwest.org.
Women’s Environmental Institute
Workshops on organic growing, sustainable agriculture, and forestry. Some will be conducted online, others can safely occur in person. Amador Hill, 15715 River Rd., North Branch, 651-583-0705;
w-e-i.org.
WomenVenture
Online classes and information sessions in small-business development, self-assessment, and professional advancement. womenventure.org.
Works Museum
Virtual summer camps for kids of all ages featuring online instructionals and hands-on educational activities geared around science and engineering. theworks.org.
Young Dance
Online classes and workshops on dance and creative movement for kids of all ages. youngdance.org.
Youth Performance Company
Theater classes and workshops for students in grades K-12 are still planned for the summer. 3338 University Ave. SE., Minneapolis, 612-623-9080; youthperformanceco.org.