Summer Guide 2020: Classes and workshops

3rd Lair Skatepark

Smaller skateboarding and inline skating workshops and clinics with professional teachers. 850 Florida Ave. S., Golden Valley, 763-797-5283; 3rdlair.com.

Academy of Russian Ballet

Limited in-person classes, with online virtual classes available via Zoom. 14675 Martin Dr., Eden Prairie, 612-501-9208; academyofrussianballet.com.

Alliance Francaise

French classes, summer camps, cultural events, and resources have moved online this summer. afmsp.org.

ArtiCulture

Online visual arts classes and workshops for adults and children starting at age 1. articulture.org.

Artistry

Classes in visual and performing arts for adults and youths of all abilities have moved online at least through June. artistrymn.org.

ARTrageous Adventures

After-school art classes and day camps for kids of all ages are set to resume in July. 2121 W. 21st St., Minneapolis, 612-423-7554; artrageousadventures.com.

ARTS-Us

Offering African Diaspora arts programs for youth, developing knowledge and skills in the arts. 1221 Marshall Ave., St. Paul, 651-528-6871; arts-us.org.

Bachman’s

Gardening seminars and workshops, many free, currently to be enjoyed via Zoom. bachmans.com.

Bakken Library and Museum

Offering classes, workshops, and summer camps for youth that explore the roles of science and technology in life. 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-926-3878; thebakken.org.

Ballare Teatro Dance Theatre

Summer classes start up in July. 4259 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-721-8619; ballareteatro.com.

Blooma

Virtual yoga and barre classes for moms-to-be and childbirth education and workshops for families.

blooma.com.

Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center

Classes for adults and youth featuring blacksmithing, metal arts and casting, and sculptural metal casting. Classes start in July. 3749 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-294-0400; cafac.org.

Climb Theatre

Creation of customized plays, classes, and workshops that build accountability, advocacy, and empathy, inspiring participants to make the world a better place. 6415 Carmen Ave. E., Inver Grove Heights, 800-767-9660; climb.org.

Clay Squared to Infinity

Classes in polymer clay for kids and adults available online this summer. claysquared.com.

Clouds in Water Zen Center

Online classes in Zen and Buddhist studies, meditation, and yoga. cloudsinwater.org.

Cooks of Crocus Hill

Cooking classes and demonstrations, libations classes, and cooking camps for kids. 3925 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-285-1903; 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com.

The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts

Online classes for a variety of dance and creative moments for kids and adults. thecowlescenter.org.

FilmNorth

Virtual classes and instructional workshops in film, photography, and screenwriting, with online summer youth programs. myfilmnorth.org.

Five Element Martial Arts & Healing Center

Classes in martial arts and self-defense. 3743 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-729-7233; femamartialarts.org.

Foci Glass

Classes on glass blowing. 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-759-8476; mnglassart.org.

Four Seasons Dance Studio

Social dance classes, including Argentine tango, plus social dances, informal practices, and discussion, which have moved online for the time being. fourseasonsdance.com.

Groth Music

Private music lessons. 8056 Nicollet Ave. S., Bloomington, 800-969-4772; grothmusic.com.

Heart & Soul Drum Academy

Performing arts school specializing in instructing students in the art of drumming and cultivating personal development. 1360 University Ave. W. (Ste. 362), St. Paul, 612-756-7875.

Katha Dance Theatre

Online virtual classes in Kathak, a classical form of Indian dance, for movers of all abilities. kathadance.org.

Lucy’s Outdoor Dance Camp

Week-long camps, half- or full-day activities centered around dance, art, nature hikes, ecology, exploration, and games, taking place around Lake Harriet. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-720-1517; lucysdancecamp.com.

Minneapolis Rowing Club

Classes on rowing for teens and adults. 2968 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-729-1541; mpls rowing.org.

Minnesota Center for Book Arts

Virtual workshops and demonstrations in papermaking and book arts for families, children, teachers, and individuals ranging from novice to professional. mnbookarts.org.

Minnesota Zen Meditation Center

Online virtual discussion groups, lectures, and classes in the Zen tradition. mnzencenter.org.

Northern Clay Center

Pottery classes for adults and clay camps for kids and teens are scheduled to start up in mid-June. 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-339-8007; northernclaycenter.org.

Phyllis Wheatley Community Center

Support services and workshops for families, seniors, youth, and students. 1301 10th Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-374-4342; phylliswheatley.org.

Rumriver Art Center

Featuring over 30 summer art camps for kids, with hands-on activities and instruction on painting, drawing, mixed-media, and sculpture. Camps available starting in June. 2665 4th Ave., Ste. 103, Anoka, 763-323-8830; rumriverart.com.

School of Rock

Rock music lessons and band camps for kids of all experience levels. 417 Broadway St., St. Paul, 651-292-1917; 6585 Edenvale Blvd., Ste. 100B, Eden Prairie, 952-934-7625; schoolofrock.com.

Springboard for the Arts

Online workshops, groups, sessions, and programming for artists exploring the business side of the arts. springboardforthearts.org.

Staring Lake Outdoor Center

Workshops, classes, trips, and activities centered in environmental awareness and outdoor skills, located in a refurbished cabin on the north shore of Staring Lake. 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy., Eden Prairie, 952-949-8479; edenprairie.org.

Tilopa Tai Chi Qigong Center

Online classes and workshops in the meditative exercise for beginners and more. itaichi.net.

Twin Cities Jazz Workshop

Courses in jazz for youth and adults of all skill levels. Summer student sessions begin in July. 511 Kenwood Pkwy. (Blake School Northrup Campus), Minneapolis, 612-871-3534; tcjazzworkshop.com.

Twin Cities Men’s Center

Online support groups, anger-management classes, and workshops on topics like retirement, coping with stress, sexual orientation, and sexual trauma. tcmc.org.

Walker West Music Academy

Music lessons, classes, and camps featuring musical education rooted in the African American cultural experience, for people of all ages and backgrounds. 760 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 612-224-2929; walkerwest.org.

Women’s Environmental Institute

Workshops on organic growing, sustainable agriculture, and forestry. Some will be conducted online, others can safely occur in person. Amador Hill, 15715 River Rd., North Branch, 651-583-0705;

w-e-i.org.

WomenVenture

Online classes and information sessions in small-business development, self-assessment, and professional advancement. womenventure.org.

Works Museum

Virtual summer camps for kids of all ages featuring online instructionals and hands-on educational activities geared around science and engineering. theworks.org.

Young Dance

Online classes and workshops on dance and creative movement for kids of all ages. youngdance.org.

Youth Performance Company

Theater classes and workshops for students in grades K-12 are still planned for the summer. 3338 University Ave. SE., Minneapolis, 612-623-9080; youthperformanceco.org.