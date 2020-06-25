Summer Guide 2020: Camping
Summertime during a pandemic is a great time to GTFO of town and enjoy some nature.
So pack up your gear, hop in the car, and head on out. Don’t have supplies? Check out our story with tips on renting and purchasing equipment on a budget.
Now, onto where you can camp:
Afton State Park
Park has 28 all-season backpack camping sites, plus hiking trails. 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings, 651-436-5391; dnr.state.mn.us.
Baker Park Reserve
More than 200 public campgrounds and group campsites. Reservations: 763-694-7860. 2301 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.
Banning State Park
Featuring 33 drive-in campsites, 11 electric, and one cabin. With canoeing and trails for hiking. Hwy. 23 and I-35, Sandstone, 320-245-2668; dnr.state.mn.us.
Carver Park Reserve
Public campground and four group campsites, many available year-round. Call 763-559-6700 for camping information. 7200 Victoria Dr. (Lake Auburn Campground), Victoria, 763-694-7650; threeriversparks.org.
Charles A. Lindbergh State Park
38 drive-in sites and 15 electric sites. With wildflowers, picnic areas. No reservations necessary. 1615 Lindbergh Dr. S., Little Falls, 320-616-2525; threeriversparks.org.
Cleary Lake Regional Park
Public campground; one group campsite year-round. Call 763-559-6700 for information. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; threeriversparks.org.
Crow-Hassan Park Reserve
Group campsites available spring/summer/fall. Call 763-559-6700 for reservations. 12595 Park Dr., Rogers, 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.
Elm Creek Park Reserve
With a swimming pond, picnic areas, hiking and bike trails. Two group campsites; one available all year. Call 763-559-6700 for reservations. 12400 James Deanne Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-694-7894; threeriversparks.org.
Hyland Lake Park Reserve
One group campsite. Reservations: 763-559-6700. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687; threeriversparks.org.
Interstate State Park
37 drive-in campsites; 22 electric sites. Closes at first significant snowfall. For reservations call 1-866-85-PARKS. 12 US Hwy. 8, Taylors Falls, 651-465-5711; dnr.state.mn.us.
Lake Maria State Park
Lake Maria features three heated log cabins; 17 backpack-in sites, available year-round. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello, 763-878-2325; dnr.state.mn.us.
Lake Rebecca Park Reserve
Two group campsites. Call 763-559-6700 for reservations. 9831 Cty. Rd. 50, Rockford, 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.
Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area
With hiking, horse trails, 25 drive-in campsites, eight walk-in sites. This park links Fort Snelling State Park with the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan, 952-259-5774; dnr.state.mn.us.