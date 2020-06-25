Summer Guide 2020: Camping

So pack up your gear, hop in the car, and head on out. Don’t have supplies? Check out our story with tips on renting and purchasing equipment on a budget.

Now, onto where you can camp:

Afton State Park

Park has 28 all-season backpack camping sites, plus hiking trails. 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings, 651-436-5391; dnr.state.mn.us.

Baker Park Reserve

More than 200 public campgrounds and group campsites. Reservations: 763-694-7860. 2301 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Banning State Park

Featuring 33 drive-in campsites, 11 electric, and one cabin. With canoeing and trails for hiking. Hwy. 23 and I-35, Sandstone, 320-245-2668; dnr.state.mn.us.

Carver Park Reserve

Public campground and four group campsites, many available year-round. Call 763-559-6700 for camping information. 7200 Victoria Dr. (Lake Auburn Campground), Victoria, 763-694-7650; threeriversparks.org.

Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

38 drive-in sites and 15 electric sites. With wildflowers, picnic areas. No reservations necessary. 1615 Lindbergh Dr. S., Little Falls, 320-616-2525; threeriversparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Public campground; one group campsite year-round. Call 763-559-6700 for information. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; threeriversparks.org.

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

Group campsites available spring/summer/fall. Call 763-559-6700 for reservations. 12595 Park Dr., Rogers, 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

With a swimming pond, picnic areas, hiking and bike trails. Two group campsites; one available all year. Call 763-559-6700 for reservations. 12400 James Deanne Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-694-7894; threeriversparks.org.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

One group campsite. Reservations: 763-559-6700. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687; threeriversparks.org.

Interstate State Park

37 drive-in campsites; 22 electric sites. Closes at first significant snowfall. For reservations call 1-866-85-PARKS. 12 US Hwy. 8, Taylors Falls, 651-465-5711; dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Maria State Park

Lake Maria features three heated log cabins; 17 backpack-in sites, available year-round. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello, 763-878-2325; dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

Two group campsites. Call 763-559-6700 for reservations. 9831 Cty. Rd. 50, Rockford, 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

With hiking, horse trails, 25 drive-in campsites, eight walk-in sites. This park links Fort Snelling State Park with the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan, 952-259-5774; dnr.state.mn.us.