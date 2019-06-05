Summer Guide 2019: Sports & Recreation

North Star Grand Prix

In 2018, the North Star Grand Prix took a year off when road construction in Uptown made it impossible to host a race there. This year, event organizers admitted that they would need to raise funds via GoFundMe if they were to return. Thankfully, it looks like they were able to pull things together, as professional cyclists are scheduled for three installments this summer. Things will kick off in Uptown, where riders will zoom around sharp corners as they complete multiple laps along Hennepin Avenue and neighborhood streets. The Payne Avenue Circuit, new this year, will take competitors through a St. Paul business district and along the fringes of Phalen Regional Park. The third leg concludes the festivities in Stillwater, where cyclists will have to take on the beastly Chilkoot Hill multiple times. In addition to being free, with many open areas to watch the action, each happening features a super-cute kids’ race, beer gardens, a bike expo with lots of sports freebies, and other fun things to explore. For a complete schedule and for a map of the best viewing spots, visit www.northstarbicyclefestival.com. Free. June 13-16 —Jessica Armbruster

X Games Minneapolis

U.S. Bank Stadium

For the third consecutive year, the greatest action sports athletes from around the world will descend on U.S. Bank Stadium for the annual X Games Minneapolis. For four days, the very best in skateboarding, BMX, and motocross will compete for gold, while a stacked lineup of acts such as hip-hop legends Wu Tang Clan, rockers Incubus, electronic megastar Diplo, and hometown hero P.O.S take over the nearby Armory. While X Games is classified as a sporting event, it’s way more of a lifestyle festival where hardcore fans and curious onlookers come together to check out elite athletes in their element. You’ll also probably spot some tweens wearing Rockstar energy hats and hoodies in 90-degree weather while Snapchatting all of the insanity to their followers (who are also likely at X Games). Find more info at www.xgames.com. $20-$750. 900 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-338-4537. August 1-4 —Patrick Strait

BIKE TOURS & TRAILS

Afton State Park

4 miles paved. 6959 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, 651-436-5391; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Baker Park Reserve

12.5 miles paved over rolling hills, with rest stops and child trailers available for rent. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Banning State Park

1 mile paved. (Hwy. 23 and I-35), Sandstone, 320-245-2668; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Bde Maka Ska

3.19 mile paved bike trail around the lake. 3000 Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

12.5 miles paved trails, with connection to Minnesota River Bluff LRT Regional trails. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764; www.threeriversparks.org.

Carver Park Reserve

9 miles paved trails through wooded park and along marshes. 7400 Grimm Rd. (Lowry Nature Center), Victoria, 763-694-7650;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Cedar Lake Trail

America’s first “bicycle freeway” features 4.57 miles paved. Cedar Lake Ave. & Kenilworth Tr., Minneapolis, 763-559-9000; www.threeriversparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

4 miles paved along a quiet, scenic trail, with rest stops and a water pump along the way. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

Eagle Lake Regional Park

1 mile paved trail, connects to municipal trails. 11000 Bass Lake Rd., Plymouth, 763-694-7695; www.threeriversparks.org.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

20 miles paved and unpaved, including mountain bike trails through woodlands, wetlands, and farm fields. 12400 James Deane Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-694-7894; www.threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

3 miles paved trail circles the central hill and continues along marsh and beach area. Trail connects to Medicine Lake Regional Trail. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818; www.threeriversparks.org.

Fort Snelling State Park

5 miles paved, 10 miles mountain bike. 101 Snelling Lake Rd., St. Paul, 612-725-2724; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

French Regional Park

4.6 miles paved trails looping between visitor center and the beach. Trail connects to Medicine Lake and Bassett Creek Regional Trails. 12605 Rockford Rd., Plymouth, 763-694-7750; www.threeriversparks.org.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

8.6 miles paved trails through woodlands and prairie, with a spur to Richardson Nature Center. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687; www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake Harriet

2.9 miles paved trail around the lake.

4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis,

612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park

3.2 mile paved trail, with connections to community trails. 4610 Cty. Rd. 44, Minnetrista, 763-694-7754; www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake of the Isles

2.76 miles paved trail around the lake. 2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis,

612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

8.1 miles paved trail loops around the entire park reserve. 9831 Rebecca Park Trail, Rockford, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Lebanon Hills Regional Park

Nearly 11 miles of mountain bike trails.

860 Cliff Rd., Eagan, 651-554-6530;

www.co.dakota.mn.us.

Midtown Greenway

Paved urban bike trail runs 5.5 miles through south Minneapolis. 2834 10th Ave. S. (Ste. 2), Minneapolis, 612-879-0106; www.midtowngreenway.org.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

6 miles paved; 35 miles mountain bike. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan, 651-259-5774;

www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

10 miles of mountain bike trails and loops, rated from easy to advanced. 15501 Murphy Lake Rd., Savage, 763-694-7777;

www.threeriversparks.org.

North Mississippi Regional Park

1.6 miles paved trails will views of the Mississippi River and its wooded shoreline. 5700 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, 763-694-7790; www.threeriversparks.org.

South Bloomington Trail Network

Trails paved and unpaved, over 16 miles. 7723 Bloomington Ferry Rd., Bloomington, 952-563-8877; www.bloomingtonmn.gov.

Theodore wirth regional park

1.35 miles of paved trails, connecting to trail along Theodore Wirth Pkwy. 1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

BIKE AND SCOOTER RENTALS

Baker Park Reserve

Mountain and Cruiser bikes for rent. 2301 Cty. Rd. 19, Maple Plain, 763-694-7860;

www.threeriversparkdistrict.org,

Lime scooters

Scooter rentals available throughout the Twin Cities, Edina, and Golden Valley. 888-LIME-345; www.li.me/locations.

Nice Ride MN

Bike rentals available at over 200 kiosks throughout the metro. 2834 10th Ave. S. (Midtown Bike Center), Minneapolis, 877-551-6423; www.niceridemn.org.

Spin Scooters

Dock-free scooter rentals throughout the metro. 888-249-9698; www.spin.app.

Wheel Fun Rentals

Specialty bike rentals, including sit-down and four-wheel bikes. 4135 E. Lake Harriet Pkwy. (Lake Harriet), Minneapolis, 612-922-9226; 4801 Minnehaha Ave. S. (Minnehaha Falls), Minneapolis, 612-729-2660; 3000 Calhoun Pkwy. E. (Bde Maka Ska), Minneapolis, 612-823-5765; 5022 W. Nokomis Pkwy. (Lake Nokomis), Minneapolis, 612-729-1127; 1615 Phalen Dr. (Lake Phalen), St. Paul, 651-776-0005; www.wheelfunrentals.com.

SKATEBOARDING

3rd Lair Skatepark

Indoor park for all skill levels with skateboards and in-line, plus outdoor skate area. 850 Florida Ave. S., Golden Valley,

763-797-5283; www.3rdlair.com.

Armatage Park

Neighborhood skate park. 2500 W. 57th St., Minneapolis, 612-370-4912;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Bottineau Field Park

Neighborhood park. 2000 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis, 612-370-4958;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Brackett Community

Center and Park

Mini-park. 2728 39th Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-370-4924;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Creekview Community Center

Southwest-area mini-park. 5001 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-370-4965;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Elliot Park

Small park in the shadows of downtown. 1000 E. 14th St., Minneapolis, 612-370-4772; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Maple Grove Skate Plaza

Large outdoor concrete park includes mini taco, stairs, banks, grind rails, hubba ledges, and manual pad. 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-494-6500;

maplegrovemn.gov.

Morris Park and Recreation Center

Small outdoor park serving Nokomis and Longfellow. 5531 39th Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-370-4934; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Overpass Skatepark

Big street course with piano banks, fun boxes, kinked rails and staircases, as well as protective helmets and pads. 100 Washington Ave. S., Hopkins, 763-797-5283; www.hopkinsmn.com.

Shakopee Skate Park

Facilities include ramps, quarter pipes, wedges, planters, grind rails, and fun box. 1255 Fuller St. S., Shakopee, 952-233-9500; www.shakopeemn.gov.

Skate-Able Art Plaza

Open air skate park includes ramps, wedges, and rails, with a mural by Bronx-based artists Tats Cru. Grand opening Sat., June 15. Corner of W. Broadway Ave. and Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; www.mwmo.org.

HIKING

Afton State Park

20 miles turf; 4 miles paved; .75 miles self-guided. 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings, 651-436-5391; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Baker Park Reserve

19.8 miles total, paved and unpaved. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain; 763-694-7860, www.threeriversparks.org.

Banning State Park

17 miles turf; 1 mile paved; 1.8 miles self-guided. (Hwy. 23 and I-35), Sandstone, 320-245-2668; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Big Rivers Regional Trail

5.14 miles paved. (Hwy. 55 to Mendota Heights Rd., west 1/2 mi. on the road to trailhead), Mendota Heights; 952-891-7000; www.co.dakota.mn.us.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

3 miles total, both turf and paved. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764; www.threeriversparks.org.

Carver Park Reserve

25.7 miles total, both turf and paved. 7200 Victoria Dr. (Lowry Nature Center), Victoria, 763-694-7650; www.threeriversparks.org.

Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

7 miles turf. 1615 Lindbergh Dr. S., Little Falls, 320-616-2525; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

7 miles total, both paved and unpaved. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park

4.6 miles total, both paved and unpaved. 10360 W. River Rd., Brooklyn Park;

763-694-7790, www.threeriversparks.org.

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

17.6 miles turf. 12595 Park Dr., Rogers,

763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Eagle Lake Regional Park

1 mile unpaved, 1 mile paved trail. 11000 Bass Lake Rd., Plymouth, 763-694-7695;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

Over 50 miles of hiking trails, both paved and unpaved. 12400 James Deanne Pkwy., Maple Grove; 763-694-7894, www.threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

3.3 miles of hiking trails, both paved and unpaved. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove; 763-694-7818, www.threeriversparks.org.

Fort Snelling State Park

18 miles total. 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul, 612-279-3550; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

French Regional Park

10.4 miles total, both paved and unpaved. 12605 Cty. Rd. 9, Plymouth 763-694-7750; www.threeriversparks.org.

Gale Woods Farm

3.5 miles of crushed limestone trails. 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista, 763-694-2001; www.threeriversparks.org.

Hidden Falls regional Park

6.7 miles of paved trails next to the Mississippi River. 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul, 651-632-5111; www.stpaul.gov.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

17.8 miles of trails, both paved and unpaved. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington;

763-694-7687, www.threeriversparks.org.

Interstate Park

4 miles turf; .5 miles wheelchair-accessible. 307 Milltown Rd., Taylors Falls, 651-465-5711; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Maria State Park

14 miles turf, 2 miles self-guided. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello,

763-878-2325; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park

Over 4 miles of paved trails. 4610 Cty. Rd. 44, Minnetrista, 763-694-7754;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

15.6 miles of both paved and unpaved trails. 9831 Rebecca Park Trail, Rockford, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

47 miles turf; 6 miles paved; 4.5 miles self-guided. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan,

952-254-5774; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

21.4 miles total, both paved and unpaved, featuring the hiking-only Wood Duck trail. 15501 Murphy Lake Rd. (Cty. Rd. 75), Savage, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

North Mississippi Regional Park

1.6 miles paved, with guided nature hikes and outdoor explorations throughout the summer. 5700 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, 763-694-7790; www.threeriversparks.org.

University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

6 miles paved; 8.25 miles turf. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, 952-443-1400;

www.arboretum.umn.edu.

Willard Munger State Trail

70-mile trail from Hinckley to Duluth. Paved 18.3 mile Gateway trail traverses Phalen Park. 651-296-6157; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

HORSEBACK RIDING/HAYRIDES

Bunker Park Stables

Group and private lessons, pony rides, and barn tours. 550 Bunker Lake Blvd., Andover, 763-757-9445; www.bunkerparkstable.com.

River Valley Ranch

55-horse stable in scenic Carver, MN. 6480 Jonathan Carver Pkwy., Carver, 952-361-3361; www.rivervalleyranchinc.com.

Roselawn Stables

Day camps, hay and sleigh rides. 24069 NW Rum River Blvd., St. Francis, 763-753-5517; www.roselawnstables.com.

Windy Ridge Ranch

50-horse ranch with private and group

lessons. 2700 Manning Ave. S., Woodbury, 651-436-6557; www.windyridgeranch.com.

Woodloch Stable

Boarding, lessons, and equestrian training. 5676 N. 170th St., Hugo, 651-429-1303;

www.woodlochstable.com.

GARDENS AND WILDLIFE

Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary

Fifteen-acre preserve offers guided bird walks and full-moon hikes. Guidebooks provide information on more than 50 sites in the garden. Open 7:30 a.m. to an hour before sunset Apr. 1 through Oct. 15. Theodore Wirth Pkwy., south of Glenwood Ave., Minneapolis, 612-370-4903; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lowry Nature Center

The preserve is home to deer, raptors, beaver, otters, butterflies, trumpeter swans, and osprey, and Lowry offers nature programs for children, school groups, and families. 7025 Victoria Dr. (Carver Park Reserve), Victoria, 763-694-7650; www.threeriversparks.org.

Lyndale Park Gardens

61-acre park with a 250-variety rose garden, rock garden, bird sanctuary, and the Peace Bridge, built from stones recovered from ground zeros at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan. 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Maplewood Nature Center

This park includes nature trails, an educational visitor center, and outdoor natural play area. 2659 E. 7th St., Maplewood, 651-249-2170; www.maplewoodnaturecenter.com.

Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park

Hundreds of plants from throughout the world, as well as an outdoor Japanese garden. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, 651-487-8200; www.comozooconservatory.org.

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Outdoor sculpture and topiary park, anchored by Cowles Conservatory. 726 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis, 612-370-4929; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Minnehaha Falls Pergola Gardens

The gardens overlook Minnehaha Falls. 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge

This 34-mile preserve is home to fish, coyotes, foxes, beavers, and a variety of birds and amphibians. The Visitor Center offers regular nature programs for families and school groups. 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington, 952-854-5900; www.fws.gov.

Noerenberg Memorial Gardens

Formal flower gardens designed and maintained by master gardeners; gardens include a wide variety of unusual annuals and perennials and a large day lily collection. Open for tours, programs, and weddings. 2840 North Shore Dr., Orono, 763-559-6700; www.threeriversparks.org.

Normandale Community College Japanese Garden

This two-acre suburban oasis features a waterfall, lagoon, strolling paths, and immaculate landscaping. 9700 France Ave. S., Bloomington, 952-352-8200; www.normandale.edu/japanesegarden.

Richardson Nature Center

Wildlife viewing areas; meeting spaces and nature programs for families and school groups. 8737 E. Bush Lake Rd. (Highland Lake Park Reserve), Bloomington, 763-694-7676; www.threeriversparks.org.

Tamarack Nature Center

This 320-acre habitat for heron, turtle, mink, and muskrat provides regular outdoor education and recreation programs. 5287 Otter Lake Rd., White Bear Township, 651-407-5350; www.co.ramsey.mn.us.

University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

A thousand acres of public gardens, including plants developed for northern climates, natural and native areas, and demonstration gardens. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, 952-443-1400; www.arboretum.umn.edu.

MINI GOLF

Can Can Wonderland

18 unique holes designed by international artists, with food options, full-service bar, and distinctive attractions and amusements. 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 004, St. Paul, 651-925-2261; www.cancanwonderland.com.

Centennial Lakes Park and Putting Course

Par 51, 1,662 foot putting course designed to resemble an 18-hole championship course in miniature. 7499 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-833-9580; www.centenniallakespark.com.

Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment Center

Pirate-themed course with a variety of swashbuckling obstacles. 12425 River Ridge Blvd., Burnsville, 952-224-0413; www.grandslammn.com.

Island Lake Golf and Training Center

Large, lighted course with landscaping themed around Minnesota’s native plants. 1000 Red Fox Rd., Shoreview, 651-787-0383; www.islandlakegolf.com.

MaltTees Mini Golf

Waterfalls, streams, and gardens make up this put-put course, adjacent to Malt Shop. 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, 612-861-0668; www.ci.richfield.mn.us.

Walker Art Center

Artist-designed 10-hole course witha variety of quirky holes on the terrace. 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-375-7600; www.walkerart.org.

BEACHES

32nd Street Beach, Bde Maka Ska

Smallest of the lake’s three beaches. 3200 E. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Afton State Park

Swimming beach near the St. Croix River. 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings, 651-436-5391; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Baker Park Reserve

Swimming on Lake Independence. 2301 Cty. Rd. 19, Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

Large beach on Bryant Lake. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764; w

ww.threeriversparks.org.

Bde Maka Ska North Beach

Largest of the lake’s three beaches. 2707 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Bde Maka Ska Thomas beach

One of the lake’s three beaches. 3700 Thomas Ave., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Cedar Hidden Beach

Famous counter-cultural hangout named after its seclusion from prying eyes. 2640 Franklin Ave. W. (East side of Cedar Lake), Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Cedar South and Cedar Point Lakes

One of several beaches on the Cedar Lake chain. 2101 Cedar Lake Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Swimming on scenic Cleary Lake. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

Man-made swimming pond is chlorinated. 12400 James Deanne Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-694-7894; www.threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

Swimming on Fish Lake. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818; www.threeriversparks.org.

French Regional Park

Swimming on Medicine Lake. 12605 Cty. Rd. 9, Plymouth, 763-694-7750;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake Gervais

Swimming on scenic Lake Gervais. 2520 Edgerton St., Little Canada, 651-748-2500; ci.littlecanada.mn.us.

Lake Harriet Main Beach

Largest of Lake Harriet’s three beaches. 1300 W. 42nd St., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Harriet North Beach

One of Lake Harriet’s three beaches. 4101 Lake Harriet Pkwy., 2 blocks E. of Roseway Rd., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400.

Lake Harriet Southeast

One of Lake Harriet’s three beaches. 4740 E. Lake Harriet Pkwy. (at W. Minnehaha Pkwy.), Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Hiawatha

Swimming on Lake Hiawatha. 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Johanna

Swimming on Lake Johanna. 3500 Lake Johanna Blvd., Arden Hills, 651-748-2500; www.co.ramsey.mn.us/Parks.

Lake Josephine

Swimming on Lake Josephine. 3025 N. Lexington Ave., Roseville, 651-748-2500; www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

Lake McCarrons

Swimming on Lake McCarrons. 1795 N. Rice St., Roseville, 651-748-2500; www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park

Man-made chlorinated swimming pond. 4610 Cty. Rd. 44, Minnetrista, 763-694-7754; www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake Nokomis 50th Street Beach

Smaller of Lake Nokomis’ two beaches. 5001 E. Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Nokomis Main Beach

Larger of Lake Nokimis’ two beaches. 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-370-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Owasso

Swimming on Lake Owasso. 370 N. Owasso Blvd., Shoreview, 651-748-2500;

www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

Swimming on scenic Lake Rebecca. 9831 Cty. Rd. 50, Rockford, 763-694-7860;

www.threeriversparks.org.

Long Lake Regional Park

Swimming in the heart of Long Lake Park. 1500 Old Hwy. 8, New Brighton, 651-748-2500; www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

Phalen Lakeside

Phalen park-area beach. 1530 Phalen Dr., St. Paul, 651-771-7507; www.stpaul.gov.

Snail Lake Regional Park

Swimming on Snail Lake. 580 Snail Lake Blvd., Shoreview, 651-748-2500; www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

Turtle Lake

Swimming on Turtle Lake. 4979 Hodgson Rd., Shoreview, 651-748-2500; www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

White Bear Lake

Swimming on the eponymous lake. 5050 Lake Ave. N., White Bear Lake, 651-748-2500; www.co.ramsey.mn.us/parks.

William O’Brien State Park

Swimming near the St. Croix River. 16821 N. O’Brien Tr., Marine-on-St. Croix,

651-433-0500; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Wirth Lake

Swimming on Wirth Lake. 3200 Glenwood Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400;

www.minneapolisparks.org.

POOLS AND WATERPARKS

Anoka Aquatic Center

Olympic-sized pool with zero-depth play area, 200-foot slide, and new pool-entry climbing wall. 1551 7th Ave., Anoka, 763-421-7730; www.ci.anoka.mn.us.

Apple Valley Family Aquatic Center

Lap lanes, diving board, sand water play area, 2 sand volleyball courts. 14421 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley, 952-953-2399, www.cityofapplevalley.org.

Bloomington Family Aquatic Center

With waterslides, diving boards, sand volleyball. 301 E. 90th St., Bloomington, 952-563-8877; www.ci.bloomington.mn.us.

Brooklyn Center Community Center

Indoor pool and water slide. 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center, 763-569-3400; www.cityofbrooklyncenter.org.

Bunker Beach Aquatic Center

Park features a wave pool, children’s pool with large play structures, sand play area, sand volleyball. Hwy. 242 and Foley Blvd., Coon Rapids, 763-767-2895; www.bunkerbeach.com.

Cascade Bay Family Aquatic Center

Featuring “river” tubing, slides, children’s play area. 1360 Civic Center Dr., Eagan, 651-675-5577; www.cascadebay.com.

Como regional park pool

Lap pool, children’s activity area, diving board and platforms, aquatic climbing wall, zip line, concessions, and lazy river. 1151 Wynne Ave., St. Paul, 651-489-0378; www.comozooconservatory.org.

Edina Aquatics Center

Featuring water playgrounds, inner tube flume, cable ride, slides. 4300 W. 66th St., Edina, 612-833-9560; www.edinaaquaticcenter.com.

Eko Backen

2 hydro-tube waterslides. 22570 Manning Tr., Scandia, 651-433-2422; www.ekobacken.com.

Great River Water Park

Lap pool, children’s play area, and large water slides. Indoors, open year-round. 270 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, 651-642-0650; www.stpaul.gov.

Hastings Family Aquatic Center

Lap pool, play structures, slides. 901 Maple St., Hastings, 651-480-2385; www.hastingsmn.gov.

Highland park aquatic center

Featuring an 80-meter, 8-lane lap pool, children’s activity pool, aquatic climbing wall, diving boards, drop slides, and concessions. 1840 Edgcumbe Rd., St. Paul, 651-695-3773; www.stpaul.gov.

Jim Lupient Water Park

3 large water slides, water-volleyball, log walk, and children’s play area. Opens mid-Jun. through Aug. 1520 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis, 612-230-6400.

Maplewood Community Center

Large lap-swimming pool and children’s zero-depth play pool with 120-foot water slide. 2100 White Bear Ave., Maplewood, 651-249-2230; www.ci.maplewood.mn.us.

North Commons Water Park

2 large slides, children’s water playground, and pool-basketball hoop (closed until mid-July due to a repair project). 1801 James Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-370-4921; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Phillips Aquatics Center

Featuring year-round indoor swimming, 6-lane competition and 4-lane teaching pools, diving board, starting blocks, ADA compliant entry, swim lessons, open swim for families, seniors, teens, and water aerobics. 2323 11th Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-370-4859; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Richfield Outdoor Pool

Featuring a children’s wading pool with water play equipment, 50-meter main pool, double waterslide, diving board, 2 lap lanes, and concession stand. 630 E. 66th St., Richfield, 612-861-9350; www.richfieldmn.gov.

Shakopee Sandventure Aquatic Park

Outdoor sand-bottom pool and water slide. 1100 Adams St. (Lions Park), Shakopee, 952-233-3840; www.shakopeemn.gov.

St. Louis Park Aquatic Center

Four large slides, with extensive children’s zero-depth pool and aqua obstacle course. 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park, 952-924-2450; www.stlouispark.org.

Tropics Indoor Water Park

Indoor park features play structures, water walk, small children’s area. 4580 N. Victoria St. (Shoreview Community Center), Shoreview, 651-490-4700; www.shoreviewcommunitycenter.com/waterpark.

Webber Natural swimming pool

Featuring open swim area, jumping platform, lap swimming lanes, and grassy sun-bathing area. 4330 Webber Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-370-4972; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Wild Mountain/Taylors Falls Recreation

With waterslides, hydro fountains, cargo climbing net, water cannons, bubblers. 37200 Wild Mountain Rd. (7 miles north of Taylors Falls), Taylors Falls, 651-465-6315; www.wildmountain.com.

CANOEING, RAFTING, & RENTAL

Baker Park Reserve

917 acres of water. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

178 acresr. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764; www.threeriversparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

137 acres of water. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

244 acres of water. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818; www.threeriversparks.org.

French Regional Park

866 acres of water. 12605 Cty. Rd. 9, Plymouth, 763-694-7750; www.threeriversparks.org.

Gale Woods Farm

558 acres of water. 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista, 763-694-2001; www.threeriversparks.org.

Hungry Jack Canoe Outfitters

Providing advice, equipment, and rations for wilderness canoeing in the boundary waters. 318 S. Hungry Jack Rd., Grand Marais, 800-648-2922; www.hjo.com.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

84 acres of water. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687; www.threeriversparks.org.

Lake Harriet

336 acres of water. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

254 acres of water. 9831 Cty. Rd. 50, Rockford, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org.

North CountRy Canoe Outfitters

Guided canoe adventures in the Boundary Waters and Quetico. 474 Kawishiwi Tr., Ely, 218-365-5581; www.boundarywaters.com.

Parkshore Pavilion

With canoe, paddle boat, and fishing rentals. Hwy. 25 by Buffalo Lake (Sturges Park), Buffalo, 763-682-4590; www.ci.buffalo.mn.us.

Seagull Canoe Outfitters

Boundary Waters tours at the end of the scenic gunflint trail. 12208 Gunflint Tr., Grand Marais, 218-388-2216; www.seagulloutfitters.com.

Taylors Falls Canoe & Kayak Rentals

Wild mountain provides canoe and kayak equipment for exploring scenic Taylors Falls. 37200 Wild Mountain Rd., Taylors Falls, 651-465-6315; www.wildmountain.com.

Voyageur Canoe Outfitters

Tours and equipment for your next Boundary Waters adventure. 189 Sag Lake Tr., Grand Marais, 888-226-6348; www.canoeit.com.

Wild River Outfitters Canoe and Kayak Rental

Boat rentals and advice for exploring the Upper St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers. 15177 State Rd. 70, Grantsburg, WI, 715-463-2254; www.wildriverpaddling.com.

William O’Brien State Park

Canoeing on the St. Croix River and Paddle Board rental on Lake Alice. 16821 N. O’Brien Tr., Marine-on-St. Croix, 651-433-0500; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

SAILING AND SAILBOARDING

Hi Tempo Ski, Snowboard, and Sail

Sailing lessons for boats and catamarans. 3959 N. Hwy. 61, White Bear Lake, 651-429-3333; www.hitempo.com.

Lake Minnetonka Sailing School

Featuring summer camp classes for students with little to no sailing experience, racing classes and instruction for more advanced sailors, race teams for intermediate and advanced sailors. 19802 Minnetonka Blvd., Deephaven, 952-404-1645; lmss.us.

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation

Youth and adult programs at Lake Harriet. 2117 W. River Rd., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Minneapolis Sailing Center

Sailing school located on Bde Maka Ska, featuring a fleet of sailboats and qualified instructors, with classes and summer camps for youth and adults, and memberships allowing participants to sail all summer long. 3010 E. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-470-7245; sailmpls.org.

Sail Away Sailing School

Sailing lessons and certification courses with both private and group format lessons. Classes hosted with the Upper Minnetonka Sailing School. 4570 Enchanted Point, Shorewood, 612-871-8101; www.sailawaysailingschool.com.

Twin Cities Sailing Club

Clinics, classes, and opportunities to sail for all skill levels, with access to the club’s fleet of small yachts. Generally open early May through early Oct. 2751 Hennepin Ave. S. (Box 33), Minneapolis; www.tcsailing.com.

SCUBA, CLASSES, AND CERTIFICATION

Fantasea Scuba & Travel

Fully certified for on-site scuba instruction and instructor-led diving excursions. 2687 W. Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-890-3483; www.fantaseadivers.com.

Northland Scuba

Heated pool for scuba classes and dive training program, with several scuba adventures every summer. 8779 Columbine Rd., Eden Prairie, 952-949-0909; 7081 10th St. N., Oakdale, 651-777-4278; www.northlandscuba.com.

BOAT RENTALS

Baker Park Reserve

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, rowboat, and paddleboard rentals. 2301 Cty. Rd. 19, Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org/location/baker-park-reserve.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, rowboat, and paddleboard rentals. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764; www.threeriversparks.org/location/bryant-lake-regional-park.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, and rowboat rentals. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake,

763-694-7777; www.threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, rowboat, and paddleboard rentals. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818;

www.threeriversparks.org.

French Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, and rowboat rentals. 12605 Cty. Rd. 9, Plymouth, 763-694-7750; www.threeriversparks.org/location/french-regional-park.

Harty’s Boat Rental Bait Shop and Moorings

Canoe and 14-foot outboard motorboat rental. 1920 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth, 763-546-6711;

www.hartysboatworks.com.

Hi Tempo Watersports

Paddleboard, kayak, and sailboat rentals. 3959 N. Hwy. 61, White Bear Lake, 651-429-3333; www.hitempo.com.

Howard’s Point Marina

Pontoon boat rental. 5400 Howard’s Point Rd., Shorewood, 952-474-4464;

www.howardspoint.com.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, and rowboat rentals. No gas motors. Electric trolling motors allowed. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687; www.threeriversparks.org/parks/hyland-lake-park.

Lake Maria State Park

Canoe rental. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello, 763-878-2325;

www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, and rowboat rentals. No gas motors. Electric trolling allowed. 9831 Cty. Rd. 50, Rockford, 763-694-7860; www.threeriversparks.org/parks/lake-rebecca-park.

Parkshore Pavilion

17’ fishing boat, pontoon, kayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals. Hwy. 25 by Buffalo Lake (Sturges Park), Buffalo, 763-682-4590;

www.ci.buffalo.mn.us.

Tally’s Dockside

Pontoon, fishing boat, paddleboard, canoe, and kayak rentals. 4441 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake, 651-429-2633;

www.tallysdockside.com.

Wheel Fun Rentals

Kayak and paddle boat rentals. 4801 Minnehaha Ave. S. (Minnehaha Falls), Minneapolis, 612-729-2660; www.wheelfunrentals.com.

CRUISES AND CHARTERS

Afton Hudson Cruise Lines

Brunch, fireworks, and lunch and dinner cruises down the St. Croix River. Private charter cruises also available. 3291 S. St. Croix Tr. (Afton House Inn), Afton,

651-436-8883; www.aftonhouseinn.com.

Al & Alma’s Supper Club and Boat Charters

Dinner cruises for 20 to 149 people. Public, corporate, and wedding cruises are also available. 5201 Piper Rd., Mound,

952-472-3098; www.al-almas.com.

Lady of the Lake

Lady of the Lake’s historic stern-wheelers can accommodate groups up to 125 people for private charters and public sightseeing trips. 8 Water St., P.O. Box 671, Excelsior, 952-929-1209; www.ladyofthelakecruise.com.

Padelford Packet Boat Co, Inc.

Hop on one of the four riverboats leaving daily from Harriet Island in St. Paul for a Mississippi River excursion. Harriet Island, St. Paul, 651-227-1100; www.riverrides.com.

Paradise Charter Cruises

Charters on Lake Minnetonka and the Mississippi River for groups of 10 to 145. Complete catering is available. 2150 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis, 952-474-8058;

www.paradisechartercruises.com.

Queen of Excelsior

Luxury liners are available daily for corporate and private event charters of up to 150 people. 687 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior, 952-470-8439; www.bayviewevent.com.

Seanote Cruises

Seanote provides private charter cruises and fine dining on Lake Minnetonka and the St. Croix River. P.O. Box 336, Excelsior, 55331 952-944-7464; www.seanotecruises.com.

Spirit of the Water

Dinner, sight-seeing, and event cruises down the Mississippi. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch, 800-222-7077; www.treasureislandcasino.com.

St. Croix Boat & Packet Co.

Cruise the St. Croix River in one of the Andiamo’s six paddle wheelers. Charters are available. 525 S. Main St. (Stillwater Municipal Docks), Stillwater, 651-430-1234; www.stillwaterriverboats.com.

Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours

Tour the historic St. Croix River Valley on authentic sternwheel riverboats. Group rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Dinner cruises available Fridays and Saturdays. 37200 Wild Mountain Rd. (MN Interstate Park), Taylors Falls, 651-465-6315; www.wildmountain.com.

AMUSEMENT PARKS

Como Town

Features rides and play activities geared toward families and children. 1301 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-487-2121,

www.comotown.com.

Nickelodeon Universe

Rides include the Rock Bottom Plunge, Blue Spot, Tak Attack, Avatar Airbender, Fairly Odd Coaster, and many more. Indoors. Mall of America (5000 Center Ct.), Bloomington, 952-883-8800; www.nickelodeonuniverse.com.

ProKart

Indoor go-karts. 14350 Rosemount Dr., Burnsville, 952-808-7223 and 11700 Troy Ln. N., Maple Grove, 763-428-1333; www.prokartindoor.com.

Valleyfair

Over 75 rides including Power Tower, Wild Thing, Excalibur, the classic High Roller, Xtreme Swing, and Whitewater Country Waterpark. 1 Valleyfair Dr., Shakopee, 952-445-7600; www.valleyfair.com.

Wild Mountain/Taylors Falls Recreation

Formula “K” go-karts, alpine slides, and a water park, plus kids’ slides and wading pools. 37200 Wild Mountain Rd. (7 miles north of Taylors Falls), Taylors Falls, 651-465-6315; www.wildmountain.com.

BATTLING CAGES

Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment Center

With go-karts, laser tag, mini golf, bumper cars, and arcade. 12425 River Ridge Blvd., Burnsville, 952-224-0413; www.grandslammn.com.

Rice and Arlington Batting Cages

Four indoor batting cages equipped for baseball and slowpitch and fastpitch softball. 1500 Rice St., St. Paul, 651-558-2117; www.stpaul.gov.

Triple Crown Indoor Batting Cages

Featuring three baseball, three softball, and one fastpitch cage. 2308 10th Ave. E., North St. Paul, 651-779-6487; www.triplecrownbatting.com.

SPORTS CLUBS

Cities Sports Connection

Touch football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball, kickball, broomball, and bowling. Men’s, women’s, and coed teams. 3725 Aldrich Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-929-9009; www.cscsports.com.

Five Element Martial Arts & Healing Center

Classes in martial arts and self-defense. 3743 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-729-7233; www.femamartialarts.org.

Griffin Martial Arts

Martial arts school specializes in kids’ karate for ages 2 and up. 3401 Boardman St. (Riverside Church Gym), Minneapolis, 612-208-7462; gmaask.cmasdirect.com.

Metropolis Rugby Football Club

Nationally competitive rugby club with several teams. 800 Columbia Pkwy., Minneapolis; www.metropolisrugby.com.

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation

Men’s, women’s, and coed teams. Badminton, basketball, baseball, broomball, football, kickball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, sailing, swimming, tennis, and volleyball. 2117 W. River Rd., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Minnesota Boat Club

Competitive and recreational rowing, classes. 1 S. Wabasha (beneath Wabasha Bridge), St. Paul, 651-228-1602;

www.boatclub.org.

Minnesota distance running association

Membership-supported running community encouraging runners of all ages and abilities. runmdra.org.

Minnesota Inline Skate Club

Host large outdoor and indoor skate excursions. P.O. Box 581205, Minneapolis, 55458; www.skateminnesota.com.

Minnesota Sports Federation

Softball, basketball, broomball, touch football, and volleyball leagues for men and women of all ages. P.O. Box 26668, St. Louis Park, 55309; 952-405-6936; msf1.org.

Minnesota Women’s Soccer League

Featuring amateur women’s soccer for all skill levels. Seasons run from May through Aug., and Sep. through Oct. P.O. Box 270026, Vadnais Heights; www.mwsl.org.

Richfield Swim Club

Year-round swim club for all abilities, ages 5 to 18, plus “masters” program. Swimmers meet at Richfield Middle School. P.O. Box 23539, Richfield, 612-492-1460;

www.richfieldswimclub.org.

Soccer Blast MN

Year-round, indoor and outdoor leagues for all ages. 3601 W. 145th St., Burnsville,

952-895-1962; www.soccerblastmn.com.

South St. Paul Rod & Gun Club

Fishing and trap shooting classes and clinics. 600 Gun Club Rd., South St. Paul,

651-455-7249; www.sspgunclub.com.

St. Louis Park Tavern

Bowling leagues. 3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park, 952-929-6810;

www.parktavern.net.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation

Men’s, women’s, and coed teams. Badminton, basketball, baseball, broomball, football, lacrosse, soccer, softball, sailing, and volleyball. 1500 Rice St., St. Paul,

651-558-2255; www.stpaul.gov.

HOT AIR BALLOONING

Aamodt’s Hot Air Balloon Rides

Private, semi-private, and group hot air balloon rides over the St. Croix Valley. P.O. Box 40, Stillwater, 651-351-0101;

www.aamodtsballoons.com.

Stillwater Balloons

Flight instruction, semi-private and group flights over the St. Croix River. 135 St. Croix Tr. N., Stillwater, 651-439-1800;

www.stillwaterballoons.com.

Wiederkehr Balloon Academy

Balloon pilot training and instruction. Open year-round. 130 N. St. Croix Tr., Lakeland, 651-436-8172.

SKYDIVING



Southern Minnesota Skydiving

Tandem and solo diving with on-site training. 35493 110th St. (Waseca Municipal Airport), Waseca, 507-461-5838; www.southernminnesotaskydiving.com.

Skydive Twin Cities

Tandem and solo freefall jumps and instruction. 20500 Forest Rd. N., Forest Lake, 612-518.5867 and 2026 Cty. Rd. J, Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3416; www.skydivetwincities.com.

ZOOS & PETTING FARMS

Como Zoo

Minnesota’s oldest zoo, free of charge and featuring attractions from polar bears to Galapagos tortoises. 1225 Estabrook Dr. (west of Lexington Pkwy. and Horton Ave.), St. Paul, 651-487-8200;

www.comozooconservatory.org.

Minnesota Zoo

Largest zoo in the state, featuring dolphin bay, MN wildlife trail, coral reefs, tiger

rehabilitation preserve, and more. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, 952-431-9200;

www.mnzoo.org.

Sea Life Aquarium

Underwater tunnel design allows visitors to come face to face with all that the ocean has to offer. 120 E. Broadway (Mall of America), Bloomington, 952-883-0202; www.visitsealife.com/Minnesota.