Summer Guide 2019: Classes and workshops, historic sites, and tours

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS



3rd Lair Skatepark: Skateboarding and inline skating workshops and clinics with guest professional teachers. 850 Florida Ave. S., Golden Valley, 763-797-5283; www.3rdlair.com.

Abrakadoodle: Art classes, camps, and programs for children and adults. Locations vary; visit website for details. www.abrakadoodle.com.

Academy College: Computer, aviation, accounting, and other classes. 1600 W. 82nd St., Ste. 100, Bloomington, 952-851-0066; www.academycollege.edu.

Academy of Russian Ballet: Comprehensive training in Russian classical ballet technique and skills for youth and adults. 14675 Martin Dr., Eden Prairie, 612-501-9208; www.academyofrussianballet.com.

alchemy

Fitness, strength training, yoga, and high intensity conditioning classes. 6729 York Ave. S., Edina; 2910 Fremont Ave. S., Minneapolis; 246 9th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 120 SE 3rd Ave., Minneapolis, 612-444-6287; 747 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 612-444-6287; www.alchemy365.com.

Alliance Francaise

French classes, camps, cultural events, and resources. 227 Colfax Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-332-0436; www.afmsp.org.

Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Classes in accounting, business, art, health care, computer technology, and more. 300 Spirit River Dr. S., Cambridge, 763-433-1100 and 11200 Mississippi Blvd., Coon Rapids, 763-433-1100; www.anokaramsey.edu.

Arc minnesota

Workshops addressing the needs and interests of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. 2446 University Ave. W., Ste. 110, St. Paul, 952-920-0855; www.arcgreatertwincities.org.

Arthur Murray Dance Center

Classes in ballroom and social dance for all skill levels. 534 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-227-3200; 5041 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-920-1900; www.arthurmurray.com.

ArtiCulture

Visual arts classes and workshops starting at age 1. 2613 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis, 612-729-5151; www.articulture.org.

artistry

Classes in visual and performing arts for adults and youths of all abilities. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington, 952-563-8575; artistrymn.org.

ARTrageous Adventures

After school art classes and day camps for kids of all ages. 2121 W. 21st St., Minneapolis, 612-423-7554; www.artrageousadventures.com.

Bachman’s

Gardening seminars and workshops, many free. 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-861-7311; www.bachmans.com.

Bakken Library and Museum

The Bakken offers classes that explore the roles of electricity and magnetism in life. 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-926-3878; www.thebakken.org.

Ballare Teatro Dance Theatre

Dance, acting, and pilates classes for children and adults, beginner through professional. 4259 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-721-8619; www.ballareteatro.com.

Beadhive

Beading and jewelry-making classes. 5458 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-823-1112; www.beadhivebeads.com.

Blooma

Yoga classes, wellness services, and educational opportunities for moms, moms-to-be, and families. 5315 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-223-8064; 493 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-340-8538; www.blooma.com.

Brave New Workshop Student Union

Workshops in acting, improv, sketch writing, and performance. 727 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 651-300-6281; www.bravenewworkshop.com/studentunion.

Burnsville, Eagan, Savage Community Education

Business, fitness, arts, and computer classes. 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy., Ste. 100, Burnsville, 952-707-4150; www.communityed191.org.

Caponi Art Park

Education on the visual and performing arts, including dance, photography, music, poetry, and more. 1220 Diffley Rd., Eagan, 651-454-9412; www.caponiartpark.org.

Cassandra School

Teaching arm of the Jawaahir Dance Company. Middle Eastern dance classes range from beginner to professional skill levels. 3010 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-872-6050; www.cassandraschool.com.

Center for Performing Arts

Classes for children and adults include yoga, acting, hip-hop dance, pilates, Middle Eastern dance, and Chen-style tai-chi. 3754 Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis, 612-821-9202; www.centerforperformingarts.net.

Clay Squared To Infinity

Classes in polymer clay for kids and adults. 34 13th Ave. NE, Ste. 109 (in the Keg House Arts Building), Minneapolis, 612-781-6409; www.claysquared.com.

Clouds In Water Zen Center

Classes in Zen and Buddhist studies, meditation, and yoga. 445 N. Farrington St., St. Paul, 651-222-6968; www.cloudsinwater.org.

College of St. Catherine Center for Continuing Education

Workshops and seminars for women in education and leadership. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul, 651-690-6000; www.stkate.edu/ce.

ComedySportz Comedy Club

Improv comedy classes and corporate training. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-870-1230; www.comedysportztc.com.

Cooks of Crocus Hill

Classes and demonstrations on cooking; food tasting. 3925 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-285-1903; 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1333; www.cooksofcrocushill.com.

The Cowles Center For Dance and the Performing Arts: Classes in ballroom dance, ranging from flamenco to hip-hop to tango. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-206-3636; www.thecowlescenter.org.

Crafty Planet

Classes in knitting and sewing. 2833 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis, 612-788-1180; www.craftyplanet.com.

Dakota County Parks Department

Outdoor workshops range from kayaking to mushroom hunting. 4955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, 952-891-7000; www.co.dakota.mn.us/parks.

Dodge Nature Center

Classes on gardening, indoor plant growing, and decoration, plus environmental education. 365 W. Marie Ave., West St. Paul, 651-455-4531; www.dodgenaturecenter.org.

Edina Art Center

Adult and youth classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cartooning, jewelry making, and photography. 4701 W. 64th St., Edina, 952-903-5780; www.edinaartcenter.com.

Ethnic Foods Company

Classes in Eastern cooking. 204 Central Ave., Ste. 12, Osseo, 952-593-3000; www.ethnicfoodsco.com.

Eye of Horus

Classes and workshops on metaphysical, new age, and alternative religious practices and philosophy. 910 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-872-1292; www.eyeofhorus.biz.

FilmNorth

Film/DV, photography, and screenwriting classes and workshops. 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 120, St. Paul, 651-644-1912; myfilmnorth.org.

Fired Up Studios

Classes in pottery and ceramics, including wheel-thrown pottery. 1000 Boone Ave. N., Ste. 380, Golden Valley, 612-852-2787; www.firedupstudios.com.

Five Element Martial Arts & Healing Center

Classes in martial arts and self-defense. 3743 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-729-7233; www.femamartialarts.org.

Foci Glass

Classes on glass blowing. 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-759-8476; www.mnglassart.org.

Four Seasons Dance Studio

Social dance classes, including Argentine tango, plus social dances, informal practices, and discussion. 1637 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-342-0902; www.fourseasonsdance.com.

France 44 Liquor

Wine, spirits, and cheese classes. 4351 France Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-925-3252; www.france44.com

Friends For A Non-Violent World

Workshops deal with peacemaking and conflict outcome to increase job skills, people skills, and activism. 1050 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-917-0383; www.fnvw.org.

Griffin Martial Arts

Martial arts school specializes in kids’ karate for ages 2 and up. 2054 Marshall Ave., St. Paul, 612-807-5758; gmaask.cmasdirect.com.

Groth Music

Private music lessons. 8056 Nicollet Ave. S., Bloomington, 800-969-4772; www.grothmusic.com.

Guthrie Theater

Summer theater and storytelling camps for kids grades 3-12, acting and playwriting classes for adults. 818 2nd St. S., Minneapolis, 612-377-2224; www.guthrietheater.org.

Highpoint Center For Printmaking

Classes on book arts, letterpress, and screen printing. 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-871-1326; www.highpointprintmaking.org.

Hoigaard’s

Free clinics include instruction on roller skiing, bicycle maintenance, and onsite canoe and kayak demos. 5425 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-929-1351; www.hoigaards.com.

Hopkins Center for the Arts

Classes in arts for children and adults, ranging from visual arts to dance to crafts. 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-548-6485; www.hopkinsartscenter.com.

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre

Artist-in-the-schools residencies, plus puppet and theater classes for kids. 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-721-2535; www.hobt.org.

Institute of the Himalayan Tradition

Seminars on yoga, spirituality, meditation, and more. 690 Cleveland Ave. S., Ste. 300, St. Paul; www.ihtyoga.org.

International Institute of Minnesota

ESL, citizenship, medical training, and world language classes. 1694 Como Ave., St. Paul, 651-647-0191; www.iimn.org.

katha dance theatre

Classes in Kathak, a classical form of Indian dance, for movers of all abilities. 5806 W. 36th St., St. Louis Park, 763-533-0756; www.kathadance.org.

Kindercare

Educational summer camps on art, science, sports, and more for kids age preschool to 12. Several Twin Cities locations; visit website for full list. 325 Cedar St., Ste. 150, St. Paul, 651-221.0924; 525 Huron Blvd. SE, Minneapolis, 612-623-4642; www.kindercare.com.

LearningLife

Continuing education through the University of Minnesota, in subjects ranging from economics to liberal arts. 1994 Buford Ave. (20 Ruttan Hall), St. Paul, 612-624-4000; www.cce.umn.edu/LearningLife.

The Loft Literary Center

Literary and writing classes and workshops. 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 200 (Open Book), Minneapolis, 612-215-2575; www.loft.org.

Lucy’s Outdoor Dance Camp

Week-long camps, half or full-day activities centered around dance, art, nature hikes, ecology, exploration, and games, taking place around Lake Harriet. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-720-1517; www.lucysdancecamp.com.

Maplewood Nature Center

Classes and programs in natural and environmental studies for kids and adults. 2659 E. 7th St., Maplewood, 651-249-2170; www.maplewoodnaturecenter.com.

McCune’s Martial Arts

Martial arts classes for all skill levels. 8616 Xylon Ave. Ste. D, Brooklyn Park, 763-416-0333; mccunesma.com.

Meditation Center

Classes in meditation, ayurveda, and yoga. 631 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis, 612-379-2386; www.themeditationcenter.org

Midwest Karate Association

Classes and seminars in karate and self-defense. 913 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-870-1795; www.midwestkarate.org.

Midwest Mountaineering

Classes and workshops on various outdoor activities. 309 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-339-3433; www.midwestmtn.com.

Minneapolis College of Art and Design

Weekend intensives, degree and non-degree courses, youth programs, and the Women’s Art Institute. 2501 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-874-3700; www.mcad.edu.

Minneapolis Community and Technical College

Two-year liberal arts programs and business and technical courses. 1501 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-659-6000; www.minneapolis.edu.

Minneapolis Community Education

Enrichment and academic programs for adults, seniors, and youth. 1250 W. Broadway, Minneapolis, 612-668-3939; commed.mpls.k12.mn.us.

Minneapolis Rowing Club

Classes on rowing for teens and adults. 2968 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-729-1541; www.mplsrowing.org.

Minnesota Center For Book Arts

Classes in papermaking and book arts for families, children, teachers, and individuals ranging from novice to professional. 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 100 (Open Book), Minneapolis, 612-215-2520; www.mnbookarts.org.

Minnesota Kali Group

Martial arts and self-defense. 4532 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-821-6800; www.mnkali.com.

Minnesota Zen Meditation Center

Discussion groups, lectures, and classes in the Zen tradition. 3343 E. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-822-5313; www.mnzencenter.org.

Minnetonka Center for the Arts

Art classes and camps for all ages, from beginners to the experienced. 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata, 952-473-7361; www.minnetonkaarts.org.

Natural Step Tai Chi

Classes in tai chi and qigong for health at various Twin Cities locations. 414 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-900-6755; www.naturalsteptaichi.com.

North Memorial Medical Center

Health-related classes and workshops address topics from diabetes to caring for premature infants. 3300 Oakdale Ave. N., Robbinsdale, 763-520-5200; www.northmemorial.com.

Northern Clay Center

Learn to throw pots and create ceramics. 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-339-8007; www.northernclaycenter.org.

Phyllis Wheatley Community Center

Support services and workshops for families, seniors, youth, and students. 1301 10th Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-374-4342; phylliswheatley.org.

Plaster Center Fine Finishing School

Hands-on classes ranging from basic paintings to complex fine finishes and Venetian plasters. 725 2nd Ave. N., 3rd floor, Minneapolis, 612-374-0221; www.plastercenter.com.

REI

Clinics on kayaking, road cycling, hiking, camping, and GPS, and climbing-wall opportunities. 750 W. American Blvd., Bloomington, 952-884-4315; 1955 W. Cty. Rd. B2, Roseville, 651-635-0211; 11581 Fountains Dr., Maple Grove, 763-493-7861; www.rei.com.

Rumriver Art center

Featuring morning camps, afternoon camps, and all-day camps centered on arts and learning, with hands-on activities and instruction on painting, drawing, mixed-media, and sculpture. 2665 4th Ave., Ste. 103, Anoka, 763-323-8830; www.rumriverart.com.

Sail Away Sailing School

Sailing lessons and certification courses with both private and group format lessons on Lake Minnetonka. Classes hosted with the Upper Minnetonka Sailing School. 4570 Enchanted Point, Shorewood, 612-871-8101; www.sailawaysailingschool.com.

School of Rock

Rock music lessons for kids 8 to 17. 417 Broadway St., St. Paul, 651-292-1917; 6585 Edenvale Blvd., Ste. 100B, Eden Prairie, 952-934-7625; www.schoolofrock.com.

The Smitten Kitten

Occasional lectures and workshops on personal sexuality. 3010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-721-6088; www.smittenkittenonline.com.

Springboard for the Arts

Workshops, groups, and sessions for artists exploring the business side of the arts. 308 E. Prince St., Ste. 270, St. Paul, 651-292.4381; www.springboardforthearts.org.

St. Paul Community Education

Classes in health and fitness, computer technology, cooking, and finance for youth and adults. Meets at locations throughout St. Paul. 1780 7th St. W., St. Paul, 651-767.8179; www.spps.org/commed.

Staring Lake Outdoor Center

Workshops in environmental awareness and outdoor skills. 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy., Eden Prairie, 952-949-8479; www.edenprairie.org.

Stevie Ray’s Improv Company

Classes on improv, corporate training, and standup comedy. 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, 612-825-1832; www.stevierays.org.

The Summer Shakespeare Institute for Teens

An intensive three-week theatrical summer course for students ages 14-18 held at the Phoenix Theater. 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 651-321-4024; www.classicalactorsensemble.org.

Tapestry Folkdance Center

Classes in swing, international, contra, Scandinavian, Latin, and English country dancing. 3748 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, 612-722-2914; www.tapestryfolkdance.org.

Textile Center

Classes on sewing, fiber arts, textile-related art. 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis, 612-436-0464; www.textilecentermn.org.

Tilopa Tai Chi Qigong Center

Classes, concerts, lectures and workshops. 2736 Hennepin Ave. S., Ste. 104, Minneapolis, 612-825-6824; www.itaichi.net.

Twin Cities Jazz Workshop

Courses in jazz for youth and adults of all skill levels. 511 Kenwood Pkwy. (Blake School Northrup Campus), Minneapolis, 612-871-3534; www.tcjazzworkshop.com.

Twin Cities Men’s Center

Support groups, anger-management classes, and workshops on topics like retirement, coping with stress, sexual orientation, and sexual trauma. 3249 Hennepin Ave. S., Ste. 55, Minneapolis, 612-822-5892; www.tcmc.org.

Twin Cities Rebels Swing Dance Club

Swing dance classes and workshops, as well as special dance events. 4444 W. 76th St., Edina, 952-941.0906; www.tcrebels.com.

United Theological Seminary

Classes, workshops, and events centered around faith and spirituality. 3000 5th St. NW, New Brighton, 651-633-4311; www.unitedseminary.edu.

University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Classes and day camps in gardening, arts and crafts, and creative uses for plants. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, 952-443-1400; www.arboretum.umn.edu.

University of St. Thomas

Executive Education program offers a wide range of classes, learning series, and open enrollment programs. 1000 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis, 651-962-4300; www.stthomas.edu.

Vertical Endeavors

Classes and camps on rock-climbing. 855 Phalen Blvd., St. Paul 651-776-1430; 2540 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-436-1470; www.verticalendeavors.com.

VSA Minnesota

Career development workshops for artists with disabilities. 528 Hennepin Ave., Ste. 305 (The Cowles Center), Minneapolis, 612-332-3888; www.vsamn.org.

The Wedge Community Co-Op

Cooking classes and lectures. 2105 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-871-3993; www.wedge.coop.

West Bank School of Music

Lessons in 30 different instruments, including voice lessons, for students of all ages. 655 Fairview Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-333.6651; www.wbsm.org.

Wisdom Ways and Sacred Ground at Carondelet Center

Resources for spirituality and certification classes for spiritual directors. 1890 Randolph Ave., St. Paul 651-696-2788; www.wisdomwayscenter.org.

Women’s Environmental Institute

Workshops on organic growing, sustainable agriculture, and forestry. Amador Hill, 15715 River Rd., North Branch, 651-583-0705; www.w-e-i.org.

WomenVenture

Classes in small-business development, self-assessment, professional advancement. 2021 E. Hennepin Ave., Ste. 200, Minneapolis, 612-224-9540; www.womenventure.org.

The Works Museum

Science and engineering summer camps for girls and boys ages 5-12. 9740 Grand Ave. S., Bloomington, 952-888-4262; www.theworks.org.

Young Dance

Classes and workshops on dance and creative movement for boys and girls ages one through 18. 3754 Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis, 612-423-3064; www.youngdance.org.

Youth Performance Company

Theatre classes and workshops for students in grades K-12. 3338 University Ave. SE., Minneapolis, 612-623-9080; www.youthperformance.org.

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theater and School

Zorongo offers guitar, singing, percussion, flamenco, and Spanish dance classes and workshops for children and adults, from introductory to professional levels. 3012 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-234-1653; www.zorongo.org.

HISTORIC SITES

Alexander Ramsey House

Built in historic Irvine Park in 1872, the Ramsey House offers a glimpse of family and servant life from that era. The home of the first territorial governor is one of the nation’s best-preserved Victorian-era houses, and many original furnishings remain. 265 S. Exchange St., St. Paul, 651-296-8760; www.mnhs.org/ramseyhouse.

Ard Godfrey House

The oldest wood frame home in Minneapolis, built with lumber sawed at the mill at St. Anthony Falls. 28 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis, 612-813-5300; www.nps.gov.

Birch Coulee Battlefield

Markers on the self-guided trails describe a night in September 1862 when U.S. volunteer soldiers were attacked by Dakota Indians attempting to regain their homelands. Jct. of Renville Cty. Hwy. 2 and Hwy. 18, Morton, 800-657-3773; sites.mnhs.org.

Charles A. Lindbergh House

Original furnishings and heirlooms have been preserved in the house where the aviator and Minnesota native spent his boyhood summers, with visitor center exhibits including a “Spirit of St. Louis” flight simulator. 1620 Lindbergh Dr. S., Little Falls, 320-616-5421; sites.mnhs.org.

Comstock House

Historic 1882 house features original period furnishings and guided tours. Open 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Labor Day. 506 8th St. S., Moorhead, 218-291-4211; sites.mnhs.org.

Folsom House

Located in Taylors Falls’ historic Angel Hill District, the 1850 New England-style frame home of lumber baron, state representative, and senator W.H.C. Folsom overlooks the St. Croix River and is furnished with original belongings. 272 W. Government St., Taylors Falls, 651-465-3125; sites.mnhs.org.

Gammelgarden Museum

This 11-acre site features original immigrant log buildings, including Gammelkyrkan, the Elim Lutheran Church sanctuary built in 1856, and Ladugard, a barn built in 1879. 20880 Olinda Tr., Scandia, 651-433-5053; gammelgardenmuseum.org.

Gibbs Farm

The homestead of newlywed settlers Jane and Heman Gibbs is now one of the oldest farm sites in the St. Paul area. Tours of the historic site interprets pioneer and Dakota life in the mid-1800s led by knowledgeable costumed guides. 2097 Larpenteur Ave. W., Falcon Heights, 651-646-8629; www.rchs.com/gibbs-farm.

Harkin Store

Managed by the Nicollet County Historical Society, the store hearkens back to the 1870s, when early settlers arrived by steamboat. 66250 Cty. Rd. 21, New Ulm, 507-354-8666; sites.mnhs.org.

Historic Fort Snelling

Once on the fringes of the American frontier, the stone fortress today preserves 19th-century frontier life, featuring soldiers, officers, and workers in period dress. 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul, 612-726-1171; www.mnhs.org/fortsnelling.

James J. Hill House

Completed in 1891, this 42-room, red sandstone Gilded Age mansion was home to James J. Hill, builder of the Great Northern Railway. Today, the stained glass, sky-lit art gallery, and carved woodwork all remain intact. 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 651-297-2555; www.mnhs.org/hillhouse.

Mill Ruins Park

Walking tour explores the 19th-century ruins that were once mills powered by St. Anthony Falls on the Mississippi River. 102 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-313-7793; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Minnehaha Depot

The Minnehaha Depot’s delicate gingerbread canopy led Milwaukee Road employees to refer to the site as the “Princess.” Built in 1875, the depot offered a popular way for Minneapolis residents to get to Minnehaha Park to enjoy summer weekends. Highway 55 and Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis, 651-228-0263; sites.mnhs.org.

Minnesota State Capitol

Year-round hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.; 1 to 4 p.m. Sun. Free guided tours on the hour. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, 651-296-2881; www.mnhs.org/capitol.

Oliver H. Kelley Farm

The home of the man who founded the Grange, the first national farmers’ organization, is a working 1860s farm featuring demonstrations of horse-powered threshing, the McCormick Daisy self-raking reaper, and oxen teams. Nature trails along the Mississippi relate the impact agriculture has had on the natural landscape. 15788 Kelley Farm Rd., Elk River, 763-441-6896; www.mnhs.org/kelleyfarm.

Sibley Historic Site

In 1834, Henry Hastings Sibley came to the area to head the American Fur Company Post and soon became a congressman, the state’s first governor, and a prominent negotiator of Indian treaties. In 1839, fur trader Jean Baptiste Faribault’s stone house went up nearby. Guided tours about the historic figures, their families, and the fur trade are conducted at the site. 1357 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota, 651-452-1596; www.mnhs.org.

Snake River Fur Post

Costumed guides take on the roles of the Indian and European fur traders who congregated at this post beginning in 1804. The site also features an authentic Ojibwe encampment and hiking trails along the Snake River. 12551 Voyageur Ln., Pine City, 320-629-6356; sites.mnhs.org.

Split Rock Lighthouse

Completed by the U.S. Lighthouse Service in 1910, the station now features a film and various exhibits on life at the lighthouse, navigation, shipping, commercial fishing, and North Shore tourism. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. 3713 Split Rock Lighthouse Rd., Two Harbors, 218-226-6372; www.mnhs.org.

St. Anthony Falls

Trail markers along the 2-mile loop tell the stories of the people related to the falls as well as the geological, engineering, and industrial history of the district. 125 Main St. SE, Minneapolis, 612-673-5123; www.mnhs.org.

The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park

Now managed by Three Rivers Park District, the site features 40 historic buildings along the Minnesota River and costumed guides who re-create details of life in the river valley at the end of the fur trade to the industrial revolution, from about 1840 to 1890. 2187 Cty. Rd. 101, Shakopee, 763-694-7784; www.threeriversparks.org.

TOURS

Como-Harriet Streetcar Line

Board at the Linden Hills Depot on the west shore of Lake Harriet or East Lake Calhoun Pkwy. just south of West 36th Street. Streetcar covers the original one-mile route run from 1880 to 1950. 4200 Queen Ave. S., Minneapolis, 952-922-1096; trolleyride.org/como-harriet-streetcar.

Friends of the Mississippi River

Bird and wildflower hikes highlight different places along the Mississippi. 360 Robert St. N., St. Paul, 651-222-2193; www.fmr.org.

Gray Line Minnesota

Bus tours of Twin Cities landmarks, food and drink tours, Duluth day tours, and fall colors tours, with departures from the Mall of America’s transit station. 22750 Pillsbury Avenue, Lakeville, 952-985-7514;

grayline-mn.com.

James J. Hill House

Guided house tours every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sun. Neighborhood 90-minute walking tour proceeds up Summit Avenue to the Cathedral of St. Paul, covering the architecture, development, and social history of the neighborhood. 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 651-297-2555; www.mnhs.org/hillhouse.

Landmark Center

Free public tours of the beautifully restored old Federal Courthouse Thursdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at noon. Bookings for self-guided tours also available, call 651-292-3230 for more info. 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-292-3237; www.landmarkcenter.org.

Minneapolis Heritage Preservation Commission

Summer walking and biking tours in historic areas of Minneapolis. dev.preserveminneapolis.org.

Minnesota Historical Society

The society’s network of historical sites offers tours throughout the state. 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, 651-259-3000; www.mnhs.org.

Minnesota State Capitol

The Minnesota Historical Society offers free guided tours on the hour; self-guided tours are also available. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, 651-296-2881;

www.mnhs.org/capitol.

Mobile Entertainment’s Magical History Tours

Featuring historical tours around the Minneapolis Riverfront area while on a Segway. Tours originate in St. Anthony Main. 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis, 952-888-9200; www.magicalhistorytour.com.

Padelford riverboats

Public excursions and private charters on the Mississippi River May through October. Harriet Island, St. Paul, 651-227-1100;

www.riverrides.com.

Preserve Minneapolis Walking tours

Guided, historian-led tours of Minneapolis riverfront, Tangletown neighborhood, Minnehaha Creek, Warehouse District, Nicollet Mall, the Lost Gateway District, and the Sunnyside Addition. 105 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis, 612-803-3350; www.preserveminneapolis.org.

Sibley Historic Site

The Mendota Landmarks Walking Tour features a stroll through the hilly sidewalks of Minnesota’s oldest European-American settlement, while the Quarry Island tour highlights the drilling and rough shaping that took place when the island was an active quarry. 1357 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota, 651-452-1596; www.mnhs.org/places/sites/shs.

Wabasha Street Caves

Historic Cave Tours cover the history of the Wabasha Street Caves. Bus tours include the St. Paul Gangster Tour, which stops at several sites where infamous crimes took place. 215 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul, 651-292-1220; www.wabashastreetcaves.com.