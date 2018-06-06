City Pages

Summer Guide 2018: The best things to do in the Twin Cities

Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in Arts & Leisure
Al Taw’am twin dancers Iman and Khadijah. Makeup by Cierra Bailey; assistance by Desaré Cox; special thanks to the models’ mother, La’kisha. Bobby Rogers and Pierre Ware

After a deathless winter and four whole days of spring, summertime in Minnesota is finally here. 

Never mind the construction-related traffic snarls, clouds of mosquitoes, and constant reminders snow is staring us down: Summer in the Twin Cities is objectively the greatest. And your pals at City Pages are here to help maximize it!

Dive into the links below to see everything worth doing this summer. 

Arts & Culture

Music & Festivals

Food & Drink

Sports & Recreation

Movie Screenings

