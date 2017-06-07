Movie Screenings

Brit’s Annual Outdoor Movie Series

Every Monday, August 14 through September 4, Brit’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis clears the lawn bowlers from its rooftop greensward for an outdoor screening of British cinema. The schedule includes ‘The Girl on the Train’ (August 14), ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ (August 21), ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ (August 28), and ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (September 4). Head over a little before the show starts at 8:30 p.m., grab a pint of Guinness, and watch the sun go down. Visit www.britspub.com for more information. Free. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, 612-332-3908.

Cinema and Civics

This year Cinema and Civics hosts outdoor screenings every Wednesday in June. The night begins at 7:45 p.m. with live music and snacks for sale, followed by family-friendly movies at dusk. If you haven’t seen ‘Frozen,’ you’ll have a chance to take it in on June 7. Mega-blockbuster ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ screens June 14, and the feel-good Tom Hanks flight drama, ‘Sully,’ will be shown on June 21. The series ends on June 28 with the award-winning ‘Hidden Figures.’ For more information on the lineup of films or cancellations in inclement weather, visit www.facebook.com/cinemaandcivics. Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Late Night at the Riverview

When you’re settled into your theater seat, watching your favorite movie, jangling all that extra pocket change from your uber-cheap ($3!) movie tickets, you’ll relish the truth: Sometimes the best things happen late at night. Starting June 9 and running all the way through September 2, the Riverview Theater will screen various classics such as ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,’ ‘The Shining,’ ‘Princess Mononoke,’ ‘The Big Lebowski,’ and the original ‘Ghostbusters.’ Showtime is 11:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night. For more information or to see the full lineup, visit www.riverviewtheater.com. Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-7369.

Midnight Movies at Uptown Theatre

This summer, Uptown Theatre will continue to do what it does best: screening quirky, iconic, hard-to-find, and enduring classics at midnight screenings on Friday and Saturday nights. The upcoming schedule includes the awesomely crappy ‘The Room’ (June 23), cult classic ‘Donnie Darko’ (June 9-10), and the beloved ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ (June 16-17). ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘Something Wild,’ and ‘Clueless’ will also terrify and amuse midnight stoners, late-night romantics, and caffeine-loaded college kids each Friday and Saturday night. Uptown Theatre, 2906 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-823-3005.

Movies in the Parks

Once again, the Minneapolis Park Board is bringing over 70 free film screenings to neighborhoods across the city. This year’s lineup is especially awesome. There are 2016 mega-hits (‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’), recent critical darlings (‘Fences,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘Hidden Figures’), awesomely cheesy ’80s flicks (‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’), and golden-era classics (‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ ‘Singing in the Rain’). Oh yeah, and they also have some awful-looking stuff that might be fun to watch after a few beers (‘Minions,’ ‘Pan,’ ‘Passengers’). All of these shows start at dusk. Bring a blanket, snacks, and, most importantly, bug spray. For more info, check out Park and Rec’s handy website: www.mplsmusicandmovies.com. Movies are screening now through August 26.

Movie Mondays

Head up to Crave’s rooftop this summer for weekly flicks. The series includes ’80s hits like ‘Caddyshack’ (June 26) and ‘Top Gun’ (July 4), cult classics such as ‘The Big Lebowski’ (July 10) and ‘Office Space’ (July 24), and violent summertime releases including ‘Pulp Fiction’ (July 31) and ‘Scarface’ (August 28). Weekly screenings run now through September 4. See the complete schedule at www.facebook.com/CraveMinneapolis. Crave Rooftop, 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1133.

Movies on the Lake

This summer, Como Dockside is going sci-fi with outdoor movies screenings this June. On the schedule is ‘E.T.’ (June 10), ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ (June 17), ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ (June 24), and ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ (July 1). For updates and more info, visit www.facebook.com/comodockside. Screenings are at dusk. Como Dockside, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul; 651-666-9491.

Sound for Silents: Film + Music

After 38 years of summertime movies in Loring Park, the Walker Art Center is doing things a little differently this season. This year’s cinema celebration will take place on one evening (Thursday, August 17 at dusk). The museum will host revelers on the grassy hill as they watch silent-film selections from 1920s by Dada artists Hans Richter and Viking Eggeling. The works will feature an original soundtrack — commissioned by the Walker — by Ryan Olson (Poliça, Gayngs) performed by the Marijuana Deathsquads. Best of all, the event is completely gratis. Find more details at www.walkerart.org. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-375-7600.

Thursday Movies

Before you hit the light rail for home after work, head to dinner and then take in a movie by the Target Field Station, where they’ll be screening flicks on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. The lineup includes ‘Footloose’ (June 8), ‘The Parent Trap’ (1961, June 29), ‘Inside Out’ (July 13), the Aquatennial Candid Canines Film Fest (July 20), ‘Finding Dory’ (August 10), and ‘Free Willy’ (August 24). Screenings are free. 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis.

Traveling Patio Picture Show

Trash Film Debauchery will be road-tripping to a variety of pubs and bars this summer to screen amazingly awful flicks on patios. You’re going to need that beer. The lineup includes ‘Gleaming the Cube’ at Grumpy’s Northeast (June 28), ‘Breakin 2: Electric Boogaloo’ at Club Jager (July 25), and ‘Masters of the Universe’ at Mackenzie’s Pub (August 23). Follow Trash Film at www.facebook.com/groups/TrashFilmDebauchery.

Trylon microcinema

Throughout the year, Trylon microcinema brings in a wide variety of flicks. That includes silver-screen classics, obscure films, world premieres, and cult movies. This summer, the movie theater will be closing for a bit in order to renovate and add more seating. However, the schedule will be full leading up to the break. The Cinema in Film series features movies about going to the movies, and includes ‘Cinema Paradiso’ and ‘The Blob.’ The monthly Tape Freaks invites audiences to take in a surprise movie that time forgot for $5, and Trash Film Debauchery will also be screening awesome crap. Check out their lineup at www.trylon.org. Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-424-5468.