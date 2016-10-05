Suck it, capitalism! Mall of America will close on Thanksgiving, kind of.

It was announced today that the mega shopping destination will be closed on Thanksgiving, giving 15,000-plus employees a day off.

"In years past we've all rallied together to answer the call for 24/7 shopper access that the Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend brings," states Mall of America executive VP Rich Hoge and senior VP of marketing Jill Renslow via a letter sent to mall employees. "However, it also meant that team members may not have been able to share the day with family and friends. That is why this year we have made the decision to close on Thanksgiving Day so that team members can put that energy where it matters most, into making memories with the people they care about most."

There is a big caveat, though.

Some shops, restaurants, and attractions may choose to stay open on Thanksgiving. So that means that a barebone staff of security will also be on hand. The Mall will also be hosting the Walk to End Hunger, an annual charity walk, in the morning.

So, which stores will stay open and which ones will close? Stay tuned at www.mallofamerica.com to see which businesses can't wait until 5 a.m. Friday to make money.