Vogue Night at Walker Art Center on June 12 brought out all the fierce looks and bold style we hoped it would.

Jerome T Evans Pierre Ware

Jerome T Evans

30-something, Corporate Sales

What are you wearing?

Mesh hoodie, harness with embellished shoulders, black shorts, and ankle boots.

Describe your style:

Comfortable but surprising. I’m not afraid to show a little skin but I don’t aim to be provocative.

Current style inspiration?

My friends. They’re always pushing me to try new looks. Their encouragement keeps my style versatile.

What’s your best style tip?

Whatever you wear, wear it with confidence. It’s the way you wear the clothes that makes all the difference.

Ryan Ingalls Pierre Ware

Ryan Ingalls

27, institutional relations

What are you wearing?

My grandmother’s jade earrings and necklace. Top purchased in Hangzhou, China, that I altered into a crop top. High-waisted pants altered from a woman’s jumpsuit.

Describe your style:

It’s inspired by classic runway and queer movements, but most of all, my Taiwanese heritage. My grandmother is from Taipei, and she helped raise me and has inspired me in many ways.

What’s your best style tip?

Stay true to yourself and don’t be afraid to express yourself. Style is about finding out what works for you.

Emma Snodgrass Pierre Ware

Emma Snodgrass

28, stripper

What are you wearing?

Tee by SWOP Minneapolis: “Sex workers are like ninjas—you never know when one of us is in the room.” Skirt from the free bin in the strip club locker room. Robe by my Mom, circa ’90s. Boots are Funtasma. Choker from the internet.

Describe your style:

Chaotic and dysmorphic, with bursts of femme joy.

Where do you get style inspiration?

My friends and my childhood.

What’s your best style tip?

Share and swap clothes with friends! Get free stuff!

Beatrice Joseph Pierre Ware

Beatrice Joseph

33, Psychiatric Social Worker

What are you wearing?

I had the jumper made in Nigeria. Specs are from the internet somewhere.

Describe your style:

Eclectic. I like comfort and colors and mixing prints, patterns, and styles that don’t necessarily go together.

Where do you get style inspiration?

I’m inspired by everything: the weather, a great song, nostalgia, The Original (my mama)... the list goes on.

What’s your best style tip?

Wear what makes you feel good, what makes you happy, and don’t be afraid to take risks!