Street Style: Winter Wear at Paikka Holiday Bazaar on November 11

Susan Metzger

58, Sculptor

What are you wearing?

All secondhand. That’s my joy, to

apple-pick pieces to add to my wardrobe. Most items are from Encore Boutique.

Describe your style:

Layered, modern, aesthetically pleasing.

Favorite places to shop local:

My own wardrobe. It’s huge. I like to add pieces as I go through life. Recently I was in Hudson; I went into an antique store and bought a few pieces.

Best purchase you’ve made this year:

This Prada bag.

Mallorie Kuschel

31, works for Lulu Organics

What are you wearing?

Zara maroon sweatshirt, dress that I’ve

had in my closet forever, Sven clogs, There There Collective earrings, Nicholas Lundeen bracelet and rings.

Describe your style:

Thrifted and eclectic.

Favorite places to shop local:

Goodwill, the Corner Store, Rewind, Unique.

Best purchase you’ve made this year:

A vintage wool duster jacket.

Alexis Yeboah

29, Program development

What are you wearing?

Coat from Paris, sweater from a flea market, Calvin Klein leggings, Ralph Lauren shoes, Coach bag, earrings from an African shop at the state fair, glasses from Target.

Describe your style:

Classic. I like to be comfortable, and I like things that are frame-fitting.

Favorite places to shop local?

Proper. I work in the North Loop and I like to go to the shops there. I like going to Midtown Global Market to pick up small pieces.

Best purchase you’ve made this year:

Suede berry-colored booties.

Martha McQuade

Designer

What are you wearing?

Scarf by Scarf Shop, Esby shirt from

Hazel & Rose, Acne sweater, Miista shoes from Parc, and I made these pants.

Describe your style:

Modern with a twist.

Favorite places to shop local:

Idun, Parc, Hazel & Rose, the Foundry Home Goods, Forage Modern Workshop.

Best purchase you’ve made this year:

I just got a new coat from Everlane,

the Puffy Puff.