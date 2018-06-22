These four stylish attendees of Funk Fest at Sociable Cider Werks on June 10 definitely were. We snapped their photos and got the scoop on their fresh threads.

Amy Gee

Elsie Vue

25, Teacher

What are you wearing?

Urban Outfitters loose black romper, H&M white bell-sleeve top, white Converse slip-on shoes, and thrifted hat.

Describe your style:

Edgy, simple, chic, and loose.

Who’s your current style crush?

Eugenie Grey (Feral Creature) and Rihanna. Both iconic in my eyes!

Favorite thing about summer style?

Sun hats, bold lip color, platform shoes, patterned shirts and pants, and oversized tops and bottoms.

Tess Fellman

27, Advertising

What are you wearing?

ASOS top, Forever 21 pants and shoes, bag and earrings from Francesca’s, H&M sunglasses.

Describe your style:

A chic, edgy mix.

Who’s your current style crush?

For summer, it’s @thesaltyblonde on Instagram.

Favorite thing about summer style?

You can layer while still playing up fun tropical vibes.

Whitney Nelson

32, Leasing agent, bartender

What are you wearing?

Top, skirt, and shoes from H&M.

Describe your style:

Sophisticated but funky, comfortable but classic, bold but fresh.

Who’s your current style crush?

Janelle Monáe.

Favorite thing about summer style?

Flowy pants.

Callie Kistler

34, recruiting firm account manager

What are you wearing?

Julia Jordan dress from Macy’s, H&M bag, shoes from DSW.

Describe your style:

Artsy, bright colors, bold prints. I like mixing textures.

Where do you get style inspiration?

I feel like I’ll see a painting somewhere and I’ll try those colors together.

Favorite thing about summer style?

Dresses. I hate being pinched up in jeans.