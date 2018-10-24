Street Style: Vintage and thrifted looks at the Dinosaur Hampton clothing auction at Able Brewing

Here are four attendees of the Dinosaur Hampton clothing auction on October 21 that will prove it to you.

Amy Gee

Sam Franco

25, Program advisor for higher education nonprofit

What are you wearing?

Dinosaur Hampton jacket, shoes and jumpsuit from Tandem Vintage, Silvercocoon earrings, purse from Goodwill in Kansas City.

Describe your style:

Eclectic, vintage, and colorful.

Favorite places to shop local:

Dinosaur Hampton, Tandem Vintage, Dearheart Vintage, Old Soul Vintage, Audrey Rose Vintage, An Upcycled Closet.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My silver rings. I feel naked without them.

Amy Gee

Miles Willis

24, Professional soccer player, technician, freelance artist

What are you wearing?

Adidas NMD shoes, Zanerobe acid wash pants, Oakley sweatshirt, thrifted jacket, HBA backpack, hat from Ragstock.

Describe your style:

Symmetrical, subtle, functional, versatile, playful.

Favorite purchase of the year:

HBA sweats with a full crescent moon zip and raised fingerprinted design.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

A one-of-a-kind D&G jacket that I got from my grandpa and customized.

Amy Gee

Ian Babineau

29, Risograph design studio owner

What are you wearing?

Sweater from Moth Oddities, jacket and hat from Babes on Legs, socks from Ragstock, Native shoes, BDG pants from Urban Outfitters, Elevator Teeth pin.

Describe your style:

Left-field color coordination. I like to mix vintage with contemporary and I try to buy from artists.

Favorite places to shop local:

Moth Oddities, Goodwill, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift.

Favorite purchase of the year:

Vintage seafoam green cords at Babes on Legs.

Amy Gee

Sara Tonko

Buyer

What are you wearing?

Everything is from a thrift store except my Nike sandals and bag from 69 Worldwide.

Describe your style:

Mainly thrift. I don’t buy a lot of new. I just like being different. My style changes from day to day.

Favorite purchase of the year:

A linen jumper one-piece from 69 Worldwide.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

A vintage Chimayo jacket.