

Amanda Zweerink

41, Brand Strategist

What are you wearing?

I am wearing a 1960s gown bearing the Imperial label. The gold basket-weave bag was my grandmother's and probably dates from the late ‘60s.

Describe your style:

Eclectic. Feminine. Bold. Colorful.

Tell me about your favorite vintage piece you own:

I own a black crepe gown from the 1940s that was created by Ceil Chapman, who was reportedly Marilyn Monroe's favorite designer. It has a hand-beaded phoenix covering the bodice and the most curiously draped hem. Emma Thompson wore the same dress to the SAG Awards in 2014.

What’s the best style advice you’ve ever received?

My mother and grandmother always encouraged me to embrace my curves, to love my body no matter what shape it is. Having that confidence has had the biggest impact on my style! I would never have had the courage to wear this dress without it.

Audra Frizzell

33, Owner at the Golden Pearl Vintage

What are you wearing?

Early 1930s silk chiffon bias cut dress, 1940s hand trapped silver fox "Franny,” 1960s gold lame heels, 1960s gold studded belt, 1940s tassel robe tie, all from the Golden Pearl Vintage.

Describe your style:

Eclectic, evolving, and never boring. Even if it's weird or ugly... as long as it's different.

Tell me about your favorite vintage piece you own:

Toss up between 1920s silk Parisian fringed piano scarf and 1930s brass emerald dress clips

What’s the best style advice you’ve ever received?

There is no such thing as being overdressed, they are never going to say you look too good.

Handley Elizabeth

30, Fashion Designer, Hiccup by Handley

What are you wearing?

1950s pink velveteen party dress from Via's Vintage, 1940s purse from an online vintage swap group, shoes from Macy's.

Describe your style:

Glittery glamour puss meets kitschy kewpie doll.

Tell me about your favorite vintage piece you own:

My favorite vintage piece is a cream colored 1960s Lady Stanley wool coat with a giant arctic fox collar. It has such a luxurious old Hollywood feel to it. My fiancé gave it to me on our first Valentine's Day together. He clearly knew how to get right to my heart.

Who are your style icons?

I have lots of style icons. To limit it to three, I'd go with Barbie, Jayne Mansfield, and John Waters.

Megan Fox

20, Student, Printmaker, Shopkeeper, Cowboy

What are you wearing?

Vintage 1930's silk velvet dressing gown from The Golden Pearl Vintage, a thrifted ’20s silver choker, layered with a ’50s silver diamante cowboy hat bolo tie, thigh high fishnet stockings from Amazon, thrifted ‘90s red suede platforms, and a ‘20s ostrich feather fan from Hunt & Gather!

Describe your style:

Unrequited nostalgia, leisurely fancy man.

Who are your style icons?:

Debbie Harry, Elias Ghribi, Mai Toyoshima, Francoise Hardy.

What’s the best style advice you’ve ever received?

It is rather cliche, but the best advice I have ever received is to dress the way that makes me the happiest and most comfortable.