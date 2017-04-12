Street Style: United in style at the All Are Welcome Beer event on April 6

Brandi Brown

26, Visual stylist

What are you wearing?

H&M jacket and jeans, Zara blouse, Treasure & Bond boots, Karl Lagerfeld watch, Quay sunglasses.

Describe your style:

Street, chic, and young contemporary.

What is your go-to spring outfit?

Embroidered denim, a blouse, and heels.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Zara, Topshop, H&M.

Ann Brimacombe

53, Art director

What are you wearing?

Zara jeans, Cole Haan clutch, Italian boots, and a scarf from Bali.

Describe your style:

Athletic tomboy chic.

What is your go-to spring outfit?

A white t-shirt and accessories. I always wear basics and flair.

What are your favorite places to shop?

I like to shop while I’m on vacation.



Lisa Banwell

46, Salon manager

What are you wearing?

Vintage DIY t-shirt, Levi’s jacket, Rachel Roy jeans, Lucky Brand shoes, The Sak bag, and vintage jewelry.

Describe your style:

Bohemian. Always something vintage and music oriented.

What is your go-to spring outfit?

Vintage tee with a pair of denim or a festival skirt.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Arc’s Value Village, Nordstrom, and I like to buy handmade items.



Adam Levy

52, Musician

What are you wearing?

Chippewa Engineer boots, black Levi’s, striped terry cloth shirt from Askov Finlayson, Wrangler denim shirt from Unique Thrift, Maciejowka Polish military hat, and glasses from iWare.

Describe your style:

Mod and late ‘60s with a contemporary twist.

What is your go-to spring outfit?

Jeans, t-shirt, and tennis shoes

What are your favorite places to shop?

BlackBlue, Askov Finlayson, Martin Patrick 3, Rewind Vintage.