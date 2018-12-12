Street Style: Unique Markets Holiday Pop Up at the Machine Shop on December 2

Sarah Christian Amy Gee

Sarah Christian

27, Digital analyst

What are you wearing?

Zara coat, Mango pants and earrings, shirt from Target, Steve Madden shoes, necklace from Urban Outfitters.

Describe your style:

Classic layered with trendy.

Best places to shop for gifts:

I like markets like this and any sort of local get-together.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My Irish sheep wool sweater that’s a men’s size large. It’s very warm.

Reginaldo Reyes Amy Gee

Reginaldo Reyes

47, Designer

What are you wearing?

Vintage Nikes and leather jacket, Digby & Iona ring. Most of the rest is from Pharmacie.

Describe your style:

Eclectic and classic vintage. I’m a prep school boy at heart.

Best places to shop for gifts:

These markets. Anything local and unique. MCAD art sale.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

A linen blue worker’s jacket that I wear every day in the summer.

Y.P. Chuang Amy Gee

Y.P. Chuang

31, Web designer

What are you wearing?

Madewell dress, Ann Taylor top, J.Hannah ring, vintage necklace, Machete earrings, Frye shoes.

Describe your style:

Comfortable, functional, chic.

Best places to shop for gifts:

Madewell. I just love their store because they have a great selection.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Denim jeans.

Niki Murray Amy Gee

Niki Murray

27, Project manager

What are you wearing?

Red Wing boots, ASOS tall jeans, Moon & Madison sweater from T.J. Maxx.

Describe your style:

Impossible to nail down because I wear different things every single day.

Best places to shop for gifts:

Etsy, Anthropologie, T.J. Maxx, I Like You, and craft fairs.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

A power blazer.