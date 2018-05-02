Ellen Lawson

Skye Nashaye

20, Model

What are you wearing?

Zara scarf as a shirt, thrifted overalls, Mom’s old Fendi purse, shoes from DSW.

Describe your style:

Laid-back elegance. Part tomboy, part girly.

Who is your favorite designer?

Always been a fan of Betsey Johnson.

What do you like best about jumpsuits or one-pieces?

I love how easy they are! They come in handy, day or night.

Heidi Zimmerman

48, self-employed

What are you wearing?

Free People jumpsuit.

Describe your style:

Varied—boho, retro, ’60s and ’70s influence.

What new spring purchases do you want to make?

Gauchos, spring blazer.

What’s your favorite piece of fashion advice?

Dress for fun—wear what makes you feel good. Absolutely do NOT buy it unless you are excited to wear it.

Cole Spiess

27, Graphic Designer

What are you wearing?

Nike shoes, jacket and bandana from Target, jumpsuit from Held Over, a vintage shop in San Francisco.

Describe your style:

Extra.

Who is your favorite designer?

Balenciaga.

What do you like best about jumpsuits or one-pieces?

I like that they attract attention. It’s not something you’d traditionally wear out or to the office.

Sarah

40, Owner of Poppy Stella Rose

What are you wearing?

Jumpsuit from Cliché, clogs from Swedish Hasbeens.

Describe your style:

Eclectic, romantic bohemian.

What new spring purchases do you want to make?

The white dress from Cliché Crosswalk.

What’s your favorite piece of fashion advice?

Be yourself, go bold.