Street Style: Trippy Stylez hosts a Fashion Week MN event at Public Functionary

On Wednesday, hair braids and extensions salon Trippy Stylez hosted a fashion show at Public Functionary, delivering on the promise to bring colorful hair, body art, clothing, and models of every size and ethnicity to the runway.

Ola Mafe Pierre Ware

Ola Mafe

28

What are you wearing?

Bimpe Bata Footwear (my design).

Describe your style:

Fun, sophisticated, native, and polished.

What is the most essential item in your wardrobe?

Great pairs of shoes for every occasion.

KPW Pierre Ware

KPW

34, hip-hop artist

What are you wearing?

West African dashiki, slim fit/stressed jeans, Timberland Gortex boots, and gold chain/Nefertiti pendant.

Describe your style:

My style is influenced heavily by the Golden Era.

What is the most essential item in your wardrobe?

My Nefertiti pendant. No matter what I have on, it is always around my neck and reminds me of many important sentiments.

Ashley LaCayo Pierre Ware

Ashley LaCayo

27, Microbiologist

What are you wearing?

I’m wearing a cardigan from Necessary Clothing, crop top from Unique Thrift Store, wide-leg pants from I.N.C, and Guess shoes. Jewelry is one earring from a local co-op, the other from a local artist.

Describe your style:

My style is mismatched, shiny, and funky.

What is the most essential item in your wardrobe?

A subtle flair, like loud earrings, a pizza ring, or a colorful pin.

Zeam Porter Pierre Ware

Zeam Porter

20, student

What are you wearing?

Jumpsuit from Everyday People, scarf from a beauty supply store in St. Paul. My Prince-inspired heels are from K&G.

Describe your style:

Typically my style ranges from the ’70s to the ’90s. I wear a lot of funky patterns, pleated pants, billowing shirts, and head scarves. I like to modernize the look with my hair, from colorful yarn twists to braids.

What is the most essential item in your wardrobe?

My classic jean jacket. Call me clichéd, but it’s how I signify I’m queer, cool, and down to earth.