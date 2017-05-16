Street Style: Tip your hat at these winning Kentucky Derby party outfits
As expected, the Kentucky Derby party at Nicollet Island Pavilion brought out a slew of over-the-top hats. We captured some of the most comely, chic, and, yes, outlandish chapeaux at the fete.
Christine Nsajja Brooks
40, Attorney
What are you wearing?
Banana Republic dress, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, hat from Scarborough Fair Shop.
Describe your style:
Elegant and chic.
Where do you find your style inspiration?
I mostly think it up. I browse Vogue from time to time.
Name one thing in your closet that you can’t live without:
My go-to black leggings from Topshop.
Ken O’Brien
46, Interior Brand Ambassador, Cultural Steward, Office Manager
What are you wearing?
Tallia Orange blazer, hat (base purchased from villagehatshop.com) and accessories designed and created by me, shirt from eBay.
Describe your style:
Eccentric, eclectic, and extravagant dandy. More is more, less is such a bore.
Where do you find your style inspiration?
Nationally, Bill Cunningham, Patrick McDonald, Boy George, Karl Lagerfeld and Iris Apfel! Locally, Richard Moody and Richard Anderson.
What is the key to a stylish summer outfit?
Linen, layering, and a basic white shirt.
Else Goll
36, Middle School Math Teacher
What are you wearing?
Alexia Admor embroidered dress, Michael Kors wedge heels, derby hat from Fringe.
Describe your style:
In the moment!
Where do you find your style inspiration?
Traveling! I’m inspired by those who can expertly select a few versatile items to create many looks.
Name one thing in your closet that you can’t live without:
My mom’s hand-me-down denim jacket.
Marisa Parker
31, Server
What are you wearing?
Charlotte Russe dress, accessories from ALDO.
Describe your style in 10 words or less:
Functional, chic, fierce, traditional, unique, colorful, fabulous.
Where do you find your style inspiration?
Zara, Polyvore, Vogue, Stylecaster.
What is the key to a stylish summer outfit?
Functional with matching accessories and statement shoes.
