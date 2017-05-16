Christine Nsajja Brooks

40, Attorney

What are you wearing?

Banana Republic dress, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, hat from Scarborough Fair Shop.

Describe your style:

Elegant and chic.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I mostly think it up. I browse Vogue from time to time.

Name one thing in your closet that you can’t live without:

My go-to black leggings from Topshop.

Ken O’Brien

46, Interior Brand Ambassador, Cultural Steward, Office Manager

What are you wearing?

Tallia Orange blazer, hat (base purchased from villagehatshop.com) and accessories designed and created by me, shirt from eBay.

Describe your style:

Eccentric, eclectic, and extravagant dandy. More is more, less is such a bore.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Nationally, Bill Cunningham, Patrick McDonald, Boy George, Karl Lagerfeld and Iris Apfel! Locally, Richard Moody and Richard Anderson.

What is the key to a stylish summer outfit?

Linen, layering, and a basic white shirt.

Else Goll

36, Middle School Math Teacher

What are you wearing?

Alexia Admor embroidered dress, Michael Kors wedge heels, derby hat from Fringe.

Describe your style:

In the moment!

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Traveling! I’m inspired by those who can expertly select a few versatile items to create many looks.

Name one thing in your closet that you can’t live without:

My mom’s hand-me-down denim jacket.

Marisa Parker

31, Server

What are you wearing?

Charlotte Russe dress, accessories from ALDO.

Describe your style in 10 words or less:

Functional, chic, fierce, traditional, unique, colorful, fabulous.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Zara, Polyvore, Vogue, Stylecaster.

What is the key to a stylish summer outfit?

Functional with matching accessories and statement shoes.