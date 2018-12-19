Street Style: The Volk Magazine fashion show at Cedars Hall on Saturday, December 8

The Volk magazine, a fashion quarterly based in St. Paul, held its annual holiday fashion show at Cedars Hall on December 8.

Monae Bird Amy Gee

Monae Bird

28, Fashion artist

What are you wearing?

Jacket thrifted from Goodwill, R8ted Fashion dress, Forever 21 boots, earrings from my cousin’s closet.

Describe your style:

Creative, edgy, thrifty, and re-constructed.

Where do you get style inspiration?

From everything. Fashion history, TV, film, colors, the ’70s.

What’s your favorite purchase from this year?

A glue gun. I have been putting it to use on everything and doing no-sew tutorials.

Harriet Omori Amy Gee

Harriet Omori

33, Quality auditor in aerospace, defense, and radar

What are you wearing?

Sweater from I. Appeal, skirt from Goodwill, boots from Opitz, necklace from a vintage store in Anoka, bag from Charming Charlie.

Describe your style:

Classy, trendy, modern, vintage, always colorful. A mix of minimalist and a little bit extra.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Mostly the Victorian era and a mix of ’20s, ’60s, and ’80s.

What’s your favorite purchase from this year?

Amuse Society collection from Jenson’s.

Lolo Amy Gee

Lolo

25, Subdirector for Zara

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 bodysuit, Zara skirt, boots from Nasty Gal, belt from another dress, earrings from the beauty supply store.

Describe your style:

Whatever I’m in the mood for that day.

Where do you get style inspiration?

My friends, Instagram, Pinterest, retro music videos, and people who come into my work.

What’s your favorite purchase from this year?

Black thigh-high boots. They go with everything and they’re really sexy.

Tressie Schneider Amy Gee

Tressie Schneider

35, Fashion blogger, wardrobe stylist, jewelry designer

What are you wearing?

Vintage dress, thrifted faux fur scarf, Tressie Chic jewelry, self-made headband, Steve Madden shoes.

Describe your style:

Vintage, edgy, ’70s bohemian glam vibes.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Everywhere. I love looking at print editorials. I get a lot of inspiration from the street

and at shows.

What’s your favorite purchase from this year?

A Tessa Louise kimono and an Alma Mia scarf that I wear all day every day.