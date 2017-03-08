Street Style: The opening of Winsome Goods in northeast Minneapolis

Kathryn Sterner

29, founder and creative director at Winsome Goods



What are you wearing?

Winsome Goods SS17.



Describe your style:

Simple, neutral and slightly androgynous.



Where do you like to shop?

Hazel & Rose, Parc Boutique, Cliché, BlackBlue.



What's your personal style quirk?

I get really excited and hooked on a few items at a time and I wear them constantly. I have absolutely no problem wearing something a few days in a row.

Luis Cruz

29, visual merchandising



What are you wearing?

Calvin Klein boots, Levi's jeans, Gucci belt, Uniqlo turtleneck, Zara blazer.



Describe your style:

Classic with a twist.



Where do you like to shop?

Love mixing basics from Uniqlo with key accessories from Gucci or del toro shoes, for example.



What's your personal style quirk?

It's all about the shoes.

Madi Reimer

23, model & marketing coordinator



What are you wearing?

Zara bell sleeve sweater, Levi's 501 ankle crop, Redwing Harriet boots, Forever 21 coat.

Describe your style:

Feminine & timeless but trendy, with a dash of the 70s.



Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Parc Boutique, The Golden Rule, finding random gems online.



What's your personal style quirk?

I enjoy pieces that are simple but have a unique aspect to them.

Wale Agboola

28, visual specialist, photographer

What are you wearing?

GiCapri overcoat, Norse Project shirt from BlackBlue, Levi’s pants, Gucci shoes.

Describe your style:

My style is quite simple, effortless, and classic with a European fit. It reflects my experiences and travels.

Where do you like to shop?

Robert Sheie @MensWearMarket, BlackBlue, ASOS, Askov Finlayson, Mango, Nordstrom.

What's your personal style quirk?

Loafers, can't do without them.