Street Style: The Klituation at the Varsity Theater

Every year, DJ Keezy, one of the Twin Cities' best, hosts a dance party created by and for women, women-identifying, non-conforming, and queer women to celebrate Women's Month. On December 28, we headed to the Varsity Theater to track down some of the event's best dressed guests.

Amy-Gee

Patriece Standberry

25, Assembly and YouTuber

What are you wearing?

8IGHTH DSTRKT windbreaker suit, and red, white, and blue Nike Penny Hardaways.

Describe your style:

Comfy, sporty, and bold.

Who’s your current style crush?

Teyana Taylor; she’s the flyest.

What’s your go-to outfit that makes you feel confident?

High-waisted jeans, a dope graphic tee, an oversized jacket, and big gold hoops.

Amy Gee

Kiah Zellner-Smith

26, Video editor and social media manager

What are you wearing?

Doc Martens boots, Target pants and purse, H&M coat, Michael Jordan T-shirt stolen from baby sister.

Describe your style:

Earth toned, XXL, and always cozy.

Who’s your current style crush?

@wuzg00d on Instagram, hands-down.

What’s your go-to outfit that makes you feel confident?

A Canadian tuxedo.

Ameen Taahir

21, artist, musician, entrepreneur

What are you wearing?

Goodfellow & Co hat, Duluth Trading Co. sweater, jogger style pants from Steve’s Jeans, and shoes by Guess. The necklaces I created myself.

Describe your style:

Unique, comfortable, sexy, and affordable. I like Afro-futurism, punk, the ’90s, classy gentlemen style, and so forth.

Who’s your current style crush?

Erykah Badu.

What are your style goals for 2019?

To turn my swag on right when I hop out of bed.

Katie McMaster

18, Model

What are you wearing?

Off-White hoodie and bag, I.AM.GIA pants, Nike Air Force Ones.

Describe your style:

Mostly street style. I like mixing high-end pieces with more casual ones.

Who’s your current style crush?

Nick Cartwright (@lastnight4ever).

What’s your go-to outfit that makes you feel confident?

I’m obsessed with bold pants, so a pair of those with a tight top, lots of layered necklaces, and my Chanel sneakers.