Street Style: The Klituation at the Varsity Theater
Here's the Klituation.
Every year, DJ Keezy, one of the Twin Cities' best, hosts a dance party created by and for women, women-identifying, non-conforming, and queer women to celebrate Women's Month. On December 28, we headed to the Varsity Theater to track down some of the event's best dressed guests.
Patriece Standberry
25, Assembly and YouTuber
What are you wearing?
8IGHTH DSTRKT windbreaker suit, and red, white, and blue Nike Penny Hardaways.
Describe your style:
Comfy, sporty, and bold.
Who’s your current style crush?
Teyana Taylor; she’s the flyest.
What’s your go-to outfit that makes you feel confident?
High-waisted jeans, a dope graphic tee, an oversized jacket, and big gold hoops.
Kiah Zellner-Smith
26, Video editor and social media manager
What are you wearing?
Doc Martens boots, Target pants and purse, H&M coat, Michael Jordan T-shirt stolen from baby sister.
Describe your style:
Earth toned, XXL, and always cozy.
Who’s your current style crush?
@wuzg00d on Instagram, hands-down.
What’s your go-to outfit that makes you feel confident?
A Canadian tuxedo.
Ameen Taahir
21, artist, musician, entrepreneur
What are you wearing?
Goodfellow & Co hat, Duluth Trading Co. sweater, jogger style pants from Steve’s Jeans, and shoes by Guess. The necklaces I created myself.
Describe your style:
Unique, comfortable, sexy, and affordable. I like Afro-futurism, punk, the ’90s, classy gentlemen style, and so forth.
Who’s your current style crush?
Erykah Badu.
What are your style goals for 2019?
To turn my swag on right when I hop out of bed.
Katie McMaster
18, Model
What are you wearing?
Off-White hoodie and bag, I.AM.GIA pants, Nike Air Force Ones.
Describe your style:
Mostly street style. I like mixing high-end pieces with more casual ones.
Who’s your current style crush?
Nick Cartwright (@lastnight4ever).
What’s your go-to outfit that makes you feel confident?
I’m obsessed with bold pants, so a pair of those with a tight top, lots of layered necklaces, and my Chanel sneakers.