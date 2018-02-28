Street Style: 'The Dandies Project' book release party

These gents stepped out at the book-release party for The Dandies Project at 514 Studios on February 15, giving us all kinds of fashion inspiration.

Amy Gee

Kenneth Scales

30, CEO of The BowTie Billionaire

What are you wearing?

H&M blazer, pants from TJ Maxx, grandfather’s shoes, Houston White tie and pocket square.

Describe your style:

Fashion forward with hints of modern classic, billionaire sexy.

Current style inspiration?

GQ and Pinterest.

What style advice do you have for this year?

Be bold, step out, take your shot.

Amy Gee

Ron Brown

42, Educator

What are you wearing?

Vintage thrifted jacket, Levi’s pants, Ralph Lauren socks, OUOUVALLEY shoes, KOOWI bow tie from Etsy, Coco and Breezy glasses.

Describe your style:

Urban African chic on a budget, Afrofuturistic chic vibes.

What style rule is meant to be broken?

Matching colors.

What style advice do you have for this year?

Be comfortable in your own skin.

Amy Gee

Seth Aryee

29, Photographer, stylist

What are you wearing?

JF J. Ferrar suit from JCPenney, shirt from Ghana, pin from JoAnn Fabrics, Zara shoes.

Describe your style:

Dapper.

Current style inspiration?

Lino Ieluzzi.

What style rule is meant to be broken?

I don’t like wearing belts. I’ll either wear suspenders or no belt at all.

Amy Gee

Andre Hollingsworth

41, Social worker, illustrator, author

What are you wearing?

Dinner jacket, floral shirt, and shoes from Macy’s, ascot from Top 2 Bottom Fashions.

Describe your style:

It’s a mix of retro and contemporary fashion.

Current style inspiration?

Kenneth Scales inspired me to wear ascots.

What style advice do you have for this year?

The tailored look: Take the extra time to go to your tailor.