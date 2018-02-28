Street Style: 'The Dandies Project' book release party
How are our Street Stylers? Fine and dandy, thank you.
These gents stepped out at the book-release party for The Dandies Project at 514 Studios on February 15, giving us all kinds of fashion inspiration.
Kenneth Scales
30, CEO of The BowTie Billionaire
What are you wearing?
H&M blazer, pants from TJ Maxx, grandfather’s shoes, Houston White tie and pocket square.
Describe your style:
Fashion forward with hints of modern classic, billionaire sexy.
Current style inspiration?
GQ and Pinterest.
What style advice do you have for this year?
Be bold, step out, take your shot.
Ron Brown
42, Educator
What are you wearing?
Vintage thrifted jacket, Levi’s pants, Ralph Lauren socks, OUOUVALLEY shoes, KOOWI bow tie from Etsy, Coco and Breezy glasses.
Describe your style:
Urban African chic on a budget, Afrofuturistic chic vibes.
What style rule is meant to be broken?
Matching colors.
What style advice do you have for this year?
Be comfortable in your own skin.
Seth Aryee
29, Photographer, stylist
What are you wearing?
JF J. Ferrar suit from JCPenney, shirt from Ghana, pin from JoAnn Fabrics, Zara shoes.
Describe your style:
Dapper.
Current style inspiration?
Lino Ieluzzi.
What style rule is meant to be broken?
I don’t like wearing belts. I’ll either wear suspenders or no belt at all.
Andre Hollingsworth
41, Social worker, illustrator, author
What are you wearing?
Dinner jacket, floral shirt, and shoes from Macy’s, ascot from Top 2 Bottom Fashions.
Describe your style:
It’s a mix of retro and contemporary fashion.
Current style inspiration?
Kenneth Scales inspired me to wear ascots.
What style advice do you have for this year?
The tailored look: Take the extra time to go to your tailor.