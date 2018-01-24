Street Style: The artfully dressed attendees of Mia's Third Thursday
Taking over this month's Third Thursday event at Mia was Fashion Night, a sustainable fashion, music, and art event sponsored by GoMN and b.Resale. The event included a runway show, a live performance by Sophia Eris, and some fashionable attendees.
Jennie Lawless
28, Musician, bartender
What are you wearing?
Pants from ASOS, top from Buffalo Exchange, handmade earrings.
Describe your style:
Casual clown.
What trend are you excited to see in 2018?
Keep the holographic clothing coming.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without?
My accessories.
Patrick Hintz
19, Student, musician
What are you wearing?
Punch Pizza chef pants, Vans shoes, thrifted bag, Pacify MPLS T-shirt, Champion hoodie.
Describe your style:
Cozy.
What trend are you excited to see in 2018?
More fake snakeskin.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without?
A good solid pair of black trousers.
Sherri Nicole (The means)
31, Entertainer
What are you wearing?
H&M everything.
Describe your style:
I try to find things that fit and that I don’t see often.
What trend are you excited to see in 2018?
I’ve been wearing a lot of fur and loud patterns.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without?
A fur coat that I found at Ragstock.
Cole Spiess
27, Graphic designer
What are you wearing?
Vans shoes, pants from ASOS, Gucci T-shirt, jacket from Forever 21.
Describe your style:
Oversized, fun, loud, wacky, and wild.
What trend are you excited to see in 2018?
Giant blazers.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without?
This jacket.
