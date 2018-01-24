Street Style: The artfully dressed attendees of Mia's Third Thursday

Amy Gee

Jennie Lawless

28, Musician, bartender

What are you wearing?

Pants from ASOS, top from Buffalo Exchange, handmade earrings.

Describe your style:

Casual clown.

What trend are you excited to see in 2018?

Keep the holographic clothing coming.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

My accessories.

Amy Gee

Patrick Hintz

19, Student, musician

What are you wearing?

Punch Pizza chef pants, Vans shoes, thrifted bag, Pacify MPLS T-shirt, Champion hoodie.

Describe your style:

Cozy.

What trend are you excited to see in 2018?

More fake snakeskin.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

A good solid pair of black trousers.

Amy Gee

Sherri Nicole (The means)

31, Entertainer

What are you wearing?

H&M everything.

Describe your style:

I try to find things that fit and that I don’t see often.

What trend are you excited to see in 2018?

I’ve been wearing a lot of fur and loud patterns.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

A fur coat that I found at Ragstock.

Amy Gee

Cole Spiess

27, Graphic designer

What are you wearing?

Vans shoes, pants from ASOS, Gucci T-shirt, jacket from Forever 21.

Describe your style:

Oversized, fun, loud, wacky, and wild.

What trend are you excited to see in 2018?

Giant blazers.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

This jacket.