Elise Rogers

22, Stylist at Free People

What are you wearing?

Vintage Levi's, everything else from Free People.

Describe your style:

Shoulder pads, vintage notes, special pieces.

Where do you find style inspiration?

Leandra Medine from Man Repeller. She expresses herself freely and she knows how to write.

What are your some of your favorite local brands or shops?

Kindred Folk, Martin Patrick 3, Askov Finlayson, Grethen House, Hackwith Design.

Anthelme Chadare

33, Sound technician

What are you wearing?

Everything is from secondhand markets in Senegal, shoes are made by a Senegalese artist.

Describe your style:

A mixture of everything, giving new meaning to old things.

Where do you find style inspiration?

Metal and rock music, traditional tribal African culture.

What are some of your favorite local brands or shops?

Thrift stores, True Terre Designs.

Grace Sell

25, Clinic assistant at Planned Parenthood

What are you wearing?

Heirloom necklace, pants and button-up from Buffalo Exchange, H&M shirt, earrings from Fair Anita.

Describe your style:

Comfy meets vintage with accent pieces.

Where do you find style inspiration?

My mom, she’s a graphic design artist.

What are some of your favorite local brands or shops?

I Like You, the local page on Etsy, Buffalo Exchange.

Alan Manivannan

22, Medical student

What are you wearing?

Red Wing heritage boots, Levi Strauss 504 jeans, sweater from Old Navy, St. John’s Bay coat, H&M scarf.

Describe your style:

Comfortable earthy tones with a modern industrial twist.

Where do you find style inspiration?

My friends, my culture, and lifestyle are my biggest influences, but I’m also constantly looking to push my comfort zone and try something new.

What are some of your favorite local brands or shops?

Duluth Pack, Askov Finlayson.

