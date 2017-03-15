Street Style: Talking style and skin care at the Wit & Delight pop-up

Krystle Cruz Williams

33, Mother/Event Planner

What are you wearing?

Anthropologie sweater dress and two layered necklaces, Frye boots, Frame black jeans.

Describe your style:

Accessories are everything for me.

What is your skin care regimen?

Strict! My night routine is Intelligent Nutrients—Purifying Cleansing Gel, then Purifying Tonic, then Detoxifying Glycolic Gel. Refining Micro Polish every 3 days. Lots of moisturizing, and tons of water.

Dahlia Brue

29, owner, IDUN

What are you wearing?

Coat by Zara, pants and shirt by Rachel Comey. Socks by Darner. Converse sneakers.

Describe your style:

Tailored masculine with interesting shapes. I love playing with volume and textures.

What is your skin care regimen?

The only thing I always do is wash my face before I go to bed.

Tips for dressing between seasons?

Invest in a really great lightweight jacket.





Megan McCarty

28, writer and editor

What are you wearing?

Boots from Hazel & Rose, American Apparel jeans, top from Cliché, Stelen coat from Need Supply, scarf from A MANO, vintage Dooney & Bourke bag.

Describe your style:

Practical items soaked in stories.

What is your skin care regimen?

Grown Alchemist cleanser from Parc Boutique, a Clarisonic, witch hazel, and Balm & Co. oil from Forage Modern Workshop.

Tips for dressing between seasons?

Catch the morning weather report between bites of breakfast, then wear a scarf anyway, even though you'll probably tear it off and let it sit on your passenger seat for a week.

Colleen Eversman

26, photographer

What are you wearing?

Men’s Gap jacket, sweater by Hackwith Design House, Zara trousers, shoes are men's Onitsuka Tigers from Nordstrom Rack.

Describe your style:

I am very attracted to feminine menswear (clearly).

What is your skin care regimen?

I wash my face with Mario Badescu's Enzyme Cleansing Gel, then Arcona's Tabula Rasa pads for any incoming blemishes. Origin's Original Skin Renewal Serum to moisturize.



Tips for dressing between seasons?

Find some good pairs of black and regular denim.