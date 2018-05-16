Street Style: Sunshine, smiles, and style at the MayDay Festival

Ellen Lawson

Emmy LuLu Belle

31, Professional Fun-Maker

What are you wearing?

Munro shoes, American Apparel pants, River Island top, thrifted umbrella.

Describe your style:

Pretty Woman meets Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

How has your style changed in the past couple years?

Becoming more comfortable letting my inner high-femme diva shine.

What community events are you looking forward to this summer?

Mondo Queer Beach Party, block parties, Queer Prom, farmers markets, drag brunches.

Ellen Lawson

Vany Chhon

32, Sewing professional

What are you wearing?

Hat, shoes, and sunglasses from Target, outfit from Forever21.

Describe your style:

Whimsical with Cambodian influence.

How has your style changed in the past couple years?

Since moving to the U.S. from Cambodia two years ago, my style has vastly changed because of the variety of stores and clothing.

What community events are you looking forward to this summer?

Grand Old Day, North St. Paul History Cruze Car Show, and of course the MN State Fair!

Ellen Lawson

Lisa Gambiana

33, Interior Designer

What are you wearing?

Hat from a Colombian street market, Ray-Ban sunglasses, ASOS jumpsuit, Birkenstock sandals, vintage purse.

Describe your style:

Anything that transitions from work to yardwork.

How has your style changed in the past couple years?

I’ve learned the value of Northeast Tailor Shop.

What community events are you looking forward to this summer?

Art-A-Whirl and anytime Night Moves plays.

Ellen Lawson

Claire Richards

27, Server

What are you wearing?

Hat from TJ Maxx, Sienna Sky romper from Nordstrom Rack.

Describe your style:

Versatile. I enjoy vintage bohemian looks, especially in the spring and summer.

How has your style changed in the past couple years?

It hasn’t changed much.

What community events are you looking forward to this summer?

Northern Spark, the all-night art festival that takes place in mid-June. It’s a really fun time full of music, food, and art.