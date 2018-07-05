Street Style: Summer style spotting in Uptown
The heat didn't keep these ladies from looking fab last weekend around Hennepin and Lake.
Sabrina Ji
26, Graphic designer
What are you wearing?
Zara pants, sweater, and scarf, Hollister top, Birkenstock sandals, Free People bag, Mango earrings.
Describe your style:
Simple, denim, casual.
Favorite thing in your closet right now?
Scarves. I have a lot like this one.
What’s a summer staple that everyone should own?
A skort.
Rachel Andes
21, Nanny, Dior cosmetics consultant
What are you wearing?
Dress from Forever 21, Steve Madden shoes, necklace from Macy’s.
Describe your style:
I like neutrals. I don’t do a lot of colors, and I always wear heels.
Favorite thing in your closet right now?
I just bought a white contemporary dress with buttons down the front from a thrift shop.
What’s a summer staple that everyone should own?
A good pair of heels.
Doan Ly
Floral designer, photographer
What are you wearing?
No. 6 dress, Minor History bag, Madewell shoes, Sézane earrings.
Describe your style:
Easy, strong silhouette.
Favorite thing in your closet right now?
My new Ulla Johnson dress from Mille.
What’s a summer staple that everyone should own?
A linen slip dress or a jumpsuit.
Melanie Williams
39, Sales executive at Microsoft
What are you wearing?
Dress from H&M, clogs from Cliché, earrings from LOFT.
Describe your style:
I like to keep it kind of eclectic but easy.
Favorite thing in your closet right now?
A really great pair of rag & bone black high-waisted pencil pants that I wear all the time.
What’s a summer staple that everyone should own?
A simple black cocktail dress.