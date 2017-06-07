Kerry Ciardelli

58, Editor at The Scout Guide, interior designer

What are you wearing?

My daughter’s blouse, Bliss & Mischief jeans from Mille, Moscot sunglasses.

Describe your style:

Classic with a wink toward trends and a little bit of L.A.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Equation, Queen Anna, Karma Boutique, Isles Studio, Spoils of Wear, Stephanie’s.

What trend are you looking forward to for summer?

Off-the-shoulder and architectural sleeves.

Kate Worum

28, Illustrator

What are you wearing?

Vintage jumpsuit and bag from @thesomeshop on Instagram, Steve Madden shoes.

Describe your style:

Collected, feminine, and strange.

Where do you get your style inspiration?

Street style, film, and vintage.

What trend are you looking forward to for summer?

A high-cut one-piece swimming suit.

Brittany Best

32, Owner of Wanderer Traveling Boutique

What are you wearing?

Leopard dress and pom sandals from my shop.

Describe your style:

Unique and fresh with a twist.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Zara and H&M.

Where do you get your style inspiration?

Street style and blogs — Viva Luxury and Sincerely Jules.

Emily Angelo

28, Hairstylist

What are you wearing?

Top from Cliché, pants from Lisa Says Gah, Erin Smith necklace, shoes from Ebay, Baggu bag.

Describe your style:

Practical, comfortable, casual.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Cliché, Instagram consignment, thrifting.

What trend are you looking forward to for summer?

Shapeless clothing.