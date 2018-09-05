Street Style: Strolling through the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden
What's a garden party without fashionable duds?
Adam Vail
17, student
What are you wearing?
Guess David Sayer striped tee and black slip-on Vans.
Describe your style:
My style is more how I wear it than what I’m wearing. I usually wear a lot of thrifted clothes in unique combinations.
What is the last clothing item you bought?
The green swirl Spitfire hoodie while I was in Colorado.
Kate Erickson
Age and occupation not provided
What are you wearing?
Eddie Bauer cotton sweater; vintage pants from Screaming Mimi’s (vintage shop in NYC); shoes from Casa del Bianco in Milan; Céline tote bag; lockets from my parents and grandparents; Ray Ban aviator sunglasses
Describe your style:
Minimalist, traditional-modern: black, white, and lots of neutrals with an occasional injection of color and always an elegant drape and structure for my 6' 1/4" frame.
What is the last clothing item you bought?
Vintage ’70s Shannon Rodgers for Jerry Silverman cream microsuede box jacket.
Deshaun Chie-Walker
19, student
What are you wearing?
A NASA astronaut shirt with sweat shorts and Nike Air socks with Air Jordans.
Describe your style:
It’s more of a ’90s style.
What is the last clothing item you bought?
Air Max 97 and some blue jeans.
MJ Johnson
20, wait assist at Esker Grove
What are you wearing?
A gray striped dress with button-down extra fabric under a gray blazer.
Describe your style:
My style is masculine loose wear/velvet night at the opera/retro business.
What is the last clothing item you bought?
An acid-wash denim button-down dress with shoulder pads and a glitter glue/rose design on the shoulder area, which I got at Rewind. I’m a fan of eco-friendly practices.