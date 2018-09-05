Street Style: Strolling through the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Adam Vail Pierre Ware

Adam Vail

17, student

What are you wearing?

Guess David Sayer striped tee and black slip-on Vans.

Describe your style:

My style is more how I wear it than what I’m wearing. I usually wear a lot of thrifted clothes in unique combinations.

What is the last clothing item you bought?

The green swirl Spitfire hoodie while I was in Colorado.

Kate Erickson Pierre Ware

Kate Erickson

Age and occupation not provided

What are you wearing?

Eddie Bauer cotton sweater; vintage pants from Screaming Mimi’s (vintage shop in NYC); shoes from Casa del Bianco in Milan; Céline tote bag; lockets from my parents and grandparents; Ray Ban aviator sunglasses

Describe your style:

Minimalist, traditional-modern: black, white, and lots of neutrals with an occasional injection of color and always an elegant drape and structure for my 6' 1/4" frame.

What is the last clothing item you bought?

Vintage ’70s Shannon Rodgers for Jerry Silverman cream microsuede box jacket.

Deshaun Chie-Walker Pierre Ware

Deshaun Chie-Walker

19, student

What are you wearing?

A NASA astronaut shirt with sweat shorts and Nike Air socks with Air Jordans.

Describe your style:

It’s more of a ’90s style.

What is the last clothing item you bought?

Air Max 97 and some blue jeans.

MJ Johnson Pierre Ware

MJ Johnson

20, wait assist at Esker Grove

What are you wearing?

A gray striped dress with button-down extra fabric under a gray blazer.

Describe your style:

My style is masculine loose wear/velvet night at the opera/retro business.

What is the last clothing item you bought?

An acid-wash denim button-down dress with shoulder pads and a glitter glue/rose design on the shoulder area, which I got at Rewind. I’m a fan of eco-friendly practices.