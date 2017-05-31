Street Style: Stepping out despite the weather at Northeast’s Art-A-Whirl

Adria Bartos

31, account installation specialist

What are you wearing?

Madewell jacket, Red Wing boots, ASOS jeans and top.

Describe your style:

Simple with classic staples.

What are your favorite art galleries or studios?

I don’t have a favorite gallery, but I’m drawn to letterpress art and anything abstract.

Favorite Northeast spot?

Anelace Coffee.

Selam Gebremariam

26, program evaluator/researcher

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 skirt, clogs from Unique thrift store, cardigan and shirt from Savers.

Describe your style:

Eclectic and thrifted, with patterns.

What are your favorite art galleries or studios?

Intermedia Arts.

Favorite Northeast spot?

Holy Land.

Levi Cole

29, MRI technologist

What are you wearing?

Goorin Bros. fedora, ASOS shirt, GAP denim jacket, American Rag pants, Eastland boots.

Describe your style:

I don’t have a specific style, I’m just drawn to the texture and silhouette of certain items.

What are your favorite art galleries or studios?

Anything that is photography-focused.

Favorite Northeast spot?

Although it’s not technically Northeast, the Stone Arch Bridge is my favorite spot.

Magdalena Mora

26, marketing and communications specialist, illustrator

What are you wearing?

American Apparel dress, thrifted jacket, borrowed scarf from my mom.

Describe your style:

Classic and comfortable, usually with a pop of color.

What are your favorite art galleries or studios?

The Soap Factory and the Solar Arts Building.

Favorite Northeast spot?

El Taco Riendo.