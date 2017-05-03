Street Style: Standout looks from our Best of the Twin Cities party on April 27

Sasha Zoghi

39, Hair Stylist / Co-owner of Revolution Salon

What are you wearing?

Dress from Revolve.com, Marc Jacobs clutch.

Describe your style:

Sophisticated with an edge.

What's your best outfit?

Black on black on black.

What's the best piece of fashion advice you've received?

Looking polished will never go out of style, and red lips will alway make any outfit better.

Heather Kim

38, Tattoo Artist/Pastry Chef

What were you wearing?

BCBG jacket, necklace from enyocreations.com, dress by Xteren, Chanel handbag, yoga leggings by Forever 21, Costume National boots.

Describe your style:

Midwestern Tattoo Artist.

What's your local "best of" recommendation?

My two fams—MPLS Tattoo and Hola Arepa.

What's your best outfit?

I have an '80s Issey Miyake suit that makes me look like a piece of origami.

Michelle Raven

33, Personal Shopper & Stylist at Arc's Value Village

What are you wearing?

Dress, tee, faux fur stole, clutch and ASOS faux leather moto jacket from Arc's Value Village.

Describe your style:

Always evolving.

What's your local "best of" recommendation?

Arc's Value Village Thrift Stores of course!

What's the best piece of fashion advice you've received?

“When you don't dress like everybody else, you don't have to think like everybody else." - Iris Apfel

Brittney Begin

29, Elementary School Teacher

What are you wearing?

Dress by L.A. designer Korovilas, heels from Primp, and a clutch from Express.

Describe your style:

I love styles that show off and accentuate the feminine shape. Silk and lace fabrics, ruffles, floral prints, interesting cuts, and embroidery.

What's your best outfit?

A white cotton dress by Frock LA. It has an open back that I'm crazy about! I can dress it up or down with heels or flats.

What's the best piece of fashion advice you've received?

Less is more; over-accessorizing can be distracting.